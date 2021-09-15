Anderson cards career-low round to close MSU golf’s Hobble Creek Classic showing By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Sep 15, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State freshman Bailey Anderson recorded the best round of the tournament for the Bobcats on Tuesday as the Hobble Creek Fall Classic concluded at Hobble Creek Golf Course in Utah.MSU placed 13th out of 17 teams in the tournament by totaling 932 strokes (316-308-308) over the course of 54 holes. Gonzaga finished with the team title by recording 871 strokes through three rounds.Anderson recorded a birdie and three bogeys during her third round appearance Tuesday and finished with a 2-over-par 73. Her final score of 20-over 233 trailed only Kameryn Basye in the Bobcat lineup whose 77 Thursday led her to a 230 during the two days of golf. Basye tied for 38th overall and Anderson tied for 52nd.Jordan Briggs and Hannah Rosanova each carded 79s on Tuesday. Briggs tied for 67th at 237 strokes and Rosanova tied for 78th at 240 strokes. Annika Danenhauer placed 89th overall coming in with a 54-hole total of 244. Northern Arizona's Kimberlee Tottori earned individual medalist honors by firing an even-par 213 during the tournament. "It's going to be a team effort for us to be able to move up in a better position at tournaments and ultimately in rankings," Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. "We need four scores at 75 or below each round. We need to be consistent and stay away from the big numbers."We all need to work on some things these next couple days to prepare us better for our next tournament."Montana State returns to action for its second of five tournaments this fall when the Bobcats tee off on Monday at the Kelsey Chugg Invitational hosted by Weber State. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bailey Anderson Tournament Sport Golf Hannah Rosanova Jordan Briggs Round Brittany Basye Montana Recommended for you