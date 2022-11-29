hunt.jpg

During her life, Ginny Hunt was a pioneer and visionary of women in collegiate athletics. 

 MSU Athletics/Contributed

It only seems fitting that former Montana State Director of Women’s Athletics Dr. Virginia "Ginny" Hunt would quietly exit the sports arena in a year which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX.

Hunt, a pioneer and visionary of women in collegiate athletics not only at Montana State, but at a national level, as well, passed away on Friday morning at her home in Iowa surrounded by family.

“I am saddened, we lost an incredibly inspirational Bobcat who has been instrumental in so many lives over the past 40-50 years at Montana State,” said MSU women’s basketball head coach Tricia Binford. “She has believed in this University, athletic department and been a pioneer in creating opportunities for our student-athletes. We have all lost a very special, passionate and dedicated fighter.”


