Lance McCutcheon tracked down the football above his head. He rose up to haul it in, but a UAlbany defender grabbed his right arm. That didn’t matter.
The Montana State wide receiver caught the football with his left hand. He avoided the defensive back, who fell to the ground. As he cruised into the end zone, teammate Coy Steel raced to catch up with McCutcheon and celebrate the touchdown that helped seal a win in the FCS playoffs.
The Bobcats lost some of their top talent at wide receiver last season. But they also return players like McCutcheon and Steel, who have shown moments of brilliance in their careers.
When MSU wide receivers coach Erik Frazier was asked about his position group, one word came to mind: youthful. Other than Steel and McCutcheon, the Bobcats don’t bring back much experience.
“Just a very athletic and talented group who has a lot to prove, and they know that,” MSU offensive coordinator Justin Udy said. “They are a group that I think knows the expectation level is very high, and they have to show that with their actions, not just their words.”
The Bobcats graduated a pair of top wide receivers, maybe two of their most talented players on the roster, from last season.
Travis Jonsen, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, was second on MSU with 580 yards on 55 receptions in 2019. While splitting time as a wildcat QB and a wideout, he also tied for the team lead with eight rushing touchdowns and was third on the squad with 526 yards on the ground with 6.4 yards per carry. He was a first-team all-Big Sky selection his final year at MSU.
Kassis and Jonsen accounted for 54% of MSU’s receptions in 2019.
“They made some big-time plays for us and won a bunch of ball games for us,” Frazier said.
With 334 yards on 23 catches and four touchdowns, Steel was MSU’s third-leading receiver. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound upcoming junior from Sheridan, Wyoming, typically will operate out of the slot.
When looking at other successful offenses in the country, Udy realized many have a slot receiver like Steel. The coach wants to take advantage of Steel’s versatility and manufacture ways to give him the ball on the perimeter, whether it be on drop-back passes, play action or on screens.
“Coy is as tough as they come,” Frazier said. “I love him. He’s fun to work with. He’s fun to go out there and watch play.”
When Udy accepted his job this offseason, he began watching MSU’s plays from 2019. McCutcheon’s performance against UAlbany stood out. He made another leaping grab for a touchdown in that contest.
However, the Bozeman native finished the season with 197 yards on 13 catches. Frazier hopes 2020 will be McCutcheon’s “breakout year.” He believes the upcoming senior wideout has developed and could become more consistent like Jonsen and Kassis have been.
“Lance is a guy that stands out,” Udy said. “I know he’s a guy that we’re counting on and really excited about.”
Frazier called Steel and McCutcheon’s stability as proven players pivotal. Not only do they have a grasp of the offense, they have a trust built up with their quarterbacks.
“I think that’s the biggest part of that, having that dynamic and relationship and experience,” Frazier said. “I’m excited for those two guys because it’s their room. I’m looking forward to seeing those guys lead it and make some big plays and win us some ball games.”
Other receivers could emerge as well. Upcoming junior Willie Patterson has shown he can be effective from the slot, catching seven passes for 59 yards in eight games last season. But he’s missed significant time due to injuries the past two years.
Tyrone Marshall caught three passes last season, but the upcoming junior made most of his impact on fly sweeps. He ran for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 12 attempts a year ago.
“(The wide receivers) did a great job this offseason of pushing each other,” Udy said, “and I’m really looking forward to them, once we get back to playing football, of watching them compete with each other and push to get those reps on Saturdays.”
Udy said MSU’s younger wide receivers have been “waiting their turn and are very, very hungry to get out there and get their opportunity.” Frazier mentioned redshirt freshman Jamahd Monroe, true freshman Charles Brown and sophomore Logan Kleinhans as candidates to earn playing time.
Maybe most notable among MSU’s young wide receivers is Jaden Smith. He redshirted in 2019, but he showed potential when he made an impressive 47-yard touchdown grab against Southern Utah.
Bobcats head coach Jeff Choate believes Smith, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound receiver from Kennedale, Texas, will be a “superstar” in the Big Sky.
“There’s a lot of unproven guys,” Choate said. “But I think there’s some really talented players that are going to have to emerge.”
Udy hasn’t watched MSU’s wide receivers practice much live yet because of coronavirus training restrictions, so identifying their strengths has been challenging. He hopes to design ways that the pass catchers, each armed with versatile skill sets, can thrive on a run-first team.
He expects competition for playing time will elevate the group, which he called the most unproven position on the team.
“They’re going to go out there and compete their butts off,” Udy said, “because there’s a lot of them who have been waiting their turn in line, and it’s finally coming.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.