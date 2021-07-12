When BJ Robertson departed in May, Montana State was left with options on how to move forward.
Robertson was MSU’s special teams coordinator and associate head coach who played a key role with in-state recruiting, and his productivity needed to be replaced. New Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen chose an approach he was familiar with.
Similar to models he worked with when he was an offensive coordinator at North Dakota State and Wyoming, Vigen chose not to hire a special teams coordinator. The Bobcats have distributed those responsibilities.
“Honestly, the percentage of standalone special teams coordinators is pretty low where you don’t overlap with a coaching position,” Vigen told the Chronicle. “I think BJ, what he brought was a unique combination of Montana knowledge, recruiting and then I think the continuation of what they had done special teams-wise, so I was willing to pivot a little bit.”
Vigen was open to keeping Robertson on staff, adding he was an asset during the transition from previous head coach Jeff Choate.
“I didn’t anticipate BJ leaving,” Vigen said, “but I respected his decision ultimately to do that.”
With an open position, MSU picked up former Wyoming linebacker and quality control coach Adam Pilapil, who was a graduate assistant at Kansas State working with linebackers in 2020, as an assistant defensive line coach. Vigen sought to hire Pilapil months ago, but by retaining linebackers coach Bobby Daly and assistant defensive backs coach Kyle Risinger, as well as hiring defensive coordinator Freddie Banks and defensive line coach Shawn Howe, the Bobcats didn’t have a clear spot for him.
Vigen noted Pilapil’s hiring evens the staff out with five full-time coaches on either side of the ball.
“Seeing him as a player, he was a coach on the field and I don’t make that comment lightly,” Vigen said. “That was an easy hire, and Adam was very eager to come and join us.”
Other Bobcats assistants will take on some of the special teams duties. Wide receivers coach Justin Udy will work with punt and kickoff return teams, while Risinger will coach punt return and kickoff. The field goal unit will be led through a collective effort by offensive line coach Brian Armstrong, tight ends coach Nate Potter and Vigen. Meanwhile, Vigen will teach punters and kickers.
As for recruiting, Vigen wanted a situation in which the Bobcats’ coaches could focus on their position groups and their recruiting areas and not worry about the administration aspect of it.
The Bobcats brought on Tyler Walker as a director of football recruiting and Ryan Weese as director of on-campus recruiting.
Before this, Walker spent two years as an assistant at Division III Muskingum University in Ohio. He was defensive coordinator in 2019 following a season as a special teams and recruiting coordinator. Weese was a player personnel analyst at Virginia in 2019-20 and was a player development/recruiting assistant at Rutgers in 2018.
Previously, running backs coach Jimmy Beal was MSU’s recruiting coordinator while Robertson was a liaison between MSU and Montana’s high school coaches.
“I wanted to bring in a couple more eyes from an evaluation perspective. Tyler Walker and Ryan Weese are adding that,” Vigen said. “They’re giving a huge part of us evaluating. They’re coordinating our recruiting efforts so the administration side is really taken away from any of our position coaches. It was taking our resources and divvying them up a little bit different.
“This aligns more with having a recruiting department so to speak. Our coaches are leads relative to their positions and their areas, but having a couple guys that aren’t on the field and really being able to focus on those things.”
In his short tenure as a head coach, Vigen has shifted staff around to new roles multiple times. Udy was MSU’s offensive coordinator but never coached a game in that position because of the coronavirus pandemic. Vigen was willing to keep him on staff, and Udy was willing to take on his new responsibilities.
MSU still is set to bring back six position coaches from the previous regime after hiring Banks and new offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright as well as Howe and Pilapil.
“Coming in in February, I knew it wasn’t a situation where I wanted to clean house and bring 10 guys in, but it was important to get a blend,” Vigen said. “I felt all the guys remaining on staff were more than capable, more than invested. At that time, I had to make a couple changes, but looking back, I feel good about the decisions I made.”
