With waits over, Montana State happy to focus on football By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com Sep 13, 2021

The past week for Montana State was filled with something coaches dread: distraction.The Bobcats came off a near-win at Wyoming last Saturday in their first game since 2019. With that 19-16 loss fresh in mind, MSU prepared for its first home game in 638 days. It was the 14th Gold Rush game, one day after moving into the Bobcat Athletic Complex, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.Those were understandable and meaningful distractions that might have been productive in some ways, but coaches fret when their players' minds stray from the field. MSU didn't look distracted on Saturday night, when it handled Drake 45-7 at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats (1-1) were electrified by the catharsis surrounding this long-awaited Gold Rush game, but so much of that energy was powered by a lost season caused by a horrible pandemic. They never want to go through any of that again, not even the joy of rekindled football love."Sometimes, the hoopla can get a little bit distracting," MSU defensive back Ty Okada said after Saturday's game. "I am excited to just focus on football and not any of the extra stuff."MSU head coach Brent Vigen could be excused for letting his mind wander from the Xs and Os. He's not just coaching a team that didn't play last season, he's in his first year as a head coach. The hiatus-ending game at Wyoming, scheduled long before Vigen even thought about the MSU job, was against the team he spent the previous seven years with as offensive coordinator.All preseason long, Vigen downplayed his reunion with the Cowboys and their head coach Craig Bohl, who Vigen coached under for 18 seasons.MSU certainly didn't look like a team that was simply happy to be playing or preoccupied with Vigen's UW connection. Vigen saw potential for a trap game against Drake, an unranked FCS team playing the Bobcats in their first home game since 2019 one week after a hard-fought loss to Vigen's former team, a well-regarded FBS squad."It's easy to get up for your first game in a long time. It's easy to get up for a game where you're playing an FBS opponent. None of that can creep in," Vigen said last week. "We need to have the mindset of getting better."Did that mindset ensure the Bobcats would never trail against Drake and easily cover their 29.5-point spread? It's impossible to measure, but MSU looked poised and polished."So much going on, but it was about the game," Vigen said after Saturday's win. "None of the outside stuff feels quite as good if you don't come out and perform. I think our guys did a good job of channeling that."MSU is also an experienced team that knows how it feels to prepare for big games. Regular season matchups with Wyoming and Drake can't compare to 'Cat-Griz or a playoff run.The Bobcats aren't going to miss the questions about their first games since 2019. Judging by their first two performances this season, it doesn't seem like those questions made much of a dent."We could be playing Alabama or we could be playing whoever it is, but we're going to come out with the same mentality. We want to win," MSU defensive end Daniel Hardy said. "This is like my fourth year here, so kind of being in a groove, having a routine, helps with that. … It's that muscle memory. You get locked in, and all that outside stuff kind of fades away."

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.