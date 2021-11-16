With no 'Cat-Griz game last year, Montana State eager to keep success rolling against rival Montana By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Nov 16, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State takes the field before a game against Idaho on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State wide receiver Lance McCutcheon rolls on the turf after making a catch against Idaho on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When Brent Vigen was hired as the program’s head coach, Montana State’s social media listed winning a national championship as his first goal. It’s an amicable objective for most programs.But ever since, MSU fans wanted to know where defeating Montana compared in importance. If he didn’t know yet, he knew by then how important the ’Cat-Griz game is for those in the Treasure State.MSU’s team captains, including linebacker Troy Andersen, were on MSU’s search committee when the team needed a new head coach. At the top of the list of questions: What were Vigen’s views and experiences with rivalries? Vigen, who’s from Buxton, North Dakota, was familiar with the intensity of North Dakota State’s rivalry with North Dakota when he was growing up. He impressed his future players with his answers. He clearly valued continuing the Bobcats’ winning ways against their in-state opponent.“I think he’ll be just fine,” Andersen said. “He’s a great coach, and he’s been in big games before.”The magnitude of the 120th ’Cat-Griz game has been on the minds of many players for a long time. The rivalry matchup didn’t take place last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first year without the contest since 1945.This has only amplified the desire for both teams to win. No. 3-ranked Montana State (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky), which has won the last four contests against its rival, will play at No. 7 Montana (8-2, 5-2) at noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.“It’s not just this one Saturday in November,” Vigen said. “It’s an every-day-of-the-year affair when you talk about recruiting and all that goes into trying to gain the edge across the state.”The game has meant a great significance for the players, even before they became Bobcats.MSU quarterback Tucker Rovig, a Meridian, Idaho, product, competed in a state championship as a senior at Mountain View. Instead of being solely focused on that contest, however, he asked one of his friends to give him an update on the score of ’Cat-Griz.The Bobcats were winning. Rovig was ecstatic.From 2017, Rovig recalled when MSU defensive back Tyrel Thomas broke up a Grizzlies pass to seal a win. The 2019 game, he said, was also special because that was the first time he played in the contest.“This is a game for the kids from the state of Montana,” Rovig said. “And me being from Idaho, there’s one game or one day out of the year where I can truly say that I’m from Montana and that’s the ’Cat-Griz game.”MSU defensive end Amandre Williams also reflected on the latest edition of the rivalry series. He said he realized the importance of the game when he wore a red sweatshirt in one of the coaches’ offices. He now knows that was a mistake. On his first snap in 2019 playing against the Grizzlies as a Bobcat after transferring from Washington, the Bobcats forced a fumble. This sparked a 48-14 victory, one of the most lopsided wins for MSU in decades.And multiple MSU captains brought up their win over the Griz in 2018, called the “Miracle in Missoula” because of the dramatic end. The Bobcats overcame a 22-point deficit to come back and win 29-25.But the victory wasn’t secured until a goal-line stand in the final seconds. Andersen, playing quarterback at the time, stood as far away as he could and didn’t watch as the Grizzlies punched in a touchdown. But a timeout had been called, and the play didn’t count.Andersen watched the next play, which was a forced fumble and recovery by MSU. The moment matched the pandemonium he recalled from other matchups he watched while growing up in Dillon.Thus, not playing the following year due to injury was devastating for Andersen. The 2019 blowout was bittersweet, he said. He had to wait another year to play Montana because of the pandemic.The Bobcats constantly walk by the Great Divide Trophy, sitting in a prominent place at the Bobcat Athletic Complex. As he strolls by, Andersen said it’s hard not to think about the rivalry.“Extremely excited,” Andersen said. “It killed me just having to watch on the sidelines. … It means a lot for the program.”The Bobcats captains said describing the gravity of the week for freshmen from out of state is difficult. They noted those who have never played or coached in the game can never truly understand it.“Just being around the guys during rivalry week, that’s a big memory for me,” Williams said, “and just the atmosphere playing in Bobcat Stadium in front of our fans.”Andersen has noticed an increased level of focus the week of ’Cat-Griz. He recognizes the Grizzlies wouldn’t be ranked as high as they are if they didn’t have skilled players.The Bobcats have also noticed an increased excitement for this Saturday.“It’s the best week of the year,” Rovig said. “It’s better than Christmas, Thanksgiving, all that stuff.”MSU’s class of seniors in 2019 were undefeated in games they played against the Grizzlies. With a shot at the Big Sky championship and a high playoff seed on the line, MSU’s captains hope to never know how it feels to lose to their rival.“At the end of the day, they’re going to have their best guys on the field,” MSU offensive lineman Lewis Kidd said, “and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do there, and it’s just going to be a battle like it always is.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. 