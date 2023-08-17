The first glimpse of Bozeman for Julius Davis came last November, when ESPN’s “College GameDay” was in town for the 121st edition of the Brawl of the Wild.
The pregame show was described at the time as a “three-hour infomercial” for the Big Sky Conference and both the Montana and Montana State athletic departments. It was meant to have a nationwide reach, which included Davis, who then played running back for Wisconsin.
At the time, seeing the Grizzly and Bobcat logos was all Davis knew of Cat-Griz or MSU in general. That changed when Davis entered the transfer portal in April and committed to MSU in May, citing the atmosphere, culture and past connections in Bozeman.
“Since I came here, I’ve had a whole different outlook on Montana. It’s been amazing,” Davis said. “Very welcoming, very competitive team. And just the city alone is awesome here in Bozeman. I’m excited to be here. It’s a great atmosphere. I can’t wait for 22,000 people (in Bobcat Stadium).”
Davis — currently listed at 5-foot-10, 199 pounds on MSU’s roster — spent the past four years at Wisconsin (2019-22) and said he transferred to find a “better opportunity.” A three-star recruit out of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Davis was never first on the depth chart at UW.
In 2019, he redshirted his first year while also nursing a hernia he suffered his senior year of high school. That coincided with first team All-American and Doak Walker award winner Jonathan Taylor’s final year en route to becoming a second round NFL draft pick. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Jalen Berger led the RB room. Braelon Allen was next up, and earned second team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and 2022.
Davis appeared in nine games as a Badger, totaling 200 rushing yards on 35 carries and one reception for 3 yards.
He needed a change, Davis said, and was looking for the right fit above all else. Outside of MSU, Davis looked at North Dakota, Wyoming, South Dakota State and California.
“I didn’t care for the big stage. I didn’t care for all that,” Davis said. “I just wanted to play ball, get film out there for people to see, to make a decision on if I was worth that next level.”
As he weighed his options, one of Davis’ former coaches was on a similar path to Bozeman. Al Johnson, a former All-American center at Wisconsin who later played in the NFL (2003-09), had entered the coaching ranks after his playing days. Among other stops, he was an offensive assistant at UW in 2016-17 and the RBs coach in 2022. Johnson was officially hired as the offensive line coach at MSU in January, replacing Brian Armstrong, who took the same position at Fresno State.
Davis said he still had a “great relationship” with Johnson and regularly asked for advice throughout the process.
“It wasn’t necessarily selling the pitch to Montana State,” Davis added. “It was, where is the best fit for you? And it happened to be Montana State was that place, and it fit perfectly with Coach Johnson being here too.”
Johnson, meanwhile, made it clear there was no other choice once the Bobcats became the frontrunner to get Davis. Johnson said it’s “going to be a fun year” with Davis raising the competition level in the backfield with his combination of physicality, speed and power.
“Coaching Julius last year, I love Julius, I’ve known him on a very personal level for a long time,” Johnson said. “And so it’s good. I’m glad he’s here and he’s doing a good job and he’ll help us just along with those other backs.”
Outside of Johnson, Davis said he also connected with offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright and new RBs coach Sam Mix. Davis said Mix was “a huge reason” he picked MSU, especially after hearing from other Bobcats how Mix approaches his role and cares about each individual.
That played into the right fit Davis was looking for, along with his new teammates — “they’re all genuine, awesome guys,” he said — and national championship aspirations.
“They’re already a national level team,” Davis said. “And you can tell that by the way they work every day. Even when I came in to visit, you could tell by the mentality and the culture they have here.”
Davis added that the Bobcats, especially the RB room, welcomed him immediately as he acclimated to the team. Quarterback Tommy Mellott said Davis has high character and “does things the right way.” Fellow RB Lane Sumner added that Davis’ ability was evident based on his movement and the way he carried himself in summer workouts.
MSU head coach Brent Vigen called Davis a worthy addition to an RB room that significantly struggled with depth last season as injuries piled up. He also credited Johnson’s role in bringing Davis along “because I think there was a trust in their relationship both ways that Julius would be able to come here, go after it, not assume anything, and see how it all unfolds.”
As his first season with the Bobcats approaches, Davis, who has two years of eligibility remaining, said he’s enjoyed his time in Bozeman thus far. He pointed to hiking the M trail, spending time at Hyalite Canyon Recreation Center and eating bison for the first time.
In a football sense, Davis has appreciated how teammates have helped in learning the offense. He’s enjoyed playing with two dual-threat QBs in Mellott and Sean Chambers — “probably the most mobile quarterbacks I’ve been with,” he added — and how it will likely be a “by-committee” approach in the backfield, as Vigen said earlier in fall camp.
“Everybody has to play their part,” Davis added. “I really enjoy having people where all of us can play, we all understand, we all help each other.”
Getting a closer look at Bozeman and MSU has made Davis ecstatic for this next chapter in his football career. There isn’t one moment or game he’s particularly looking forward to, he said, although seeing Cat-Griz up close — instead of on a TV screen — is enticing.
“We’ve got that one circled, too, for sure,” Davis said. “But I’m excited about the entire season. I’m really excited to see what we can do.”
