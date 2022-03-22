Even though it’s early in his tenure as Montana State’s defensive coordinator, Willie Mack Garza already has a mantra his team will live by: play hard, play fast, play together.
“So it gives you three small, little things to really work on and emphasize,” Garza said Tuesday at the Bobcat Athletic Complex in his first media availability since his hiring. “If you can just play hard, play fast and you play together as a team, it’s really going to be hard for offenses to really move the ball against you, to get first downs, to get explosive plays, and stuff like that.”
That trifecta is part of the fundamentals Garza will start instilling in his defense this week as Montana State’s spring practices started Tuesday. Garza was hired by MSU head coach Brent Vigen on Jan. 28, and he has already made an impression with the Bobcats.
“His experience is one thing, but he’s just a great person who has great energy and who gets along with everybody,” Vigen said. “He’s worked at different levels in different capacities so I think he certainly gets, ‘In this defensive staff room, everybody’s input matters.’”
Garza’s experience includes past stops at TCU, USC, Tennessee and Wyoming. He also coached alongside Vigen while at North Dakota State, and worked with MSU defensive line coach/defensive run game coordinator Shawn Howe at Dixie State.
Garza is also replacing previous MSU defensive coordinator Freddie Banks, who Garza coached as a player at North Dakota State. That built-in familiarity has helped make it a smooth transition into the MSU program.
“All these guys are really good, personable people on the defensive staff,” Garza said. “So we’re getting along just fine. We haven’t been in the war room yet, so to speak, but everything’s going good.”
The same can be said for coaches on the other side of the ball.
“It’s neat for me to be able to sit in there with Willie Mack and (Vigen) and I don’t say much — I listen,” MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright said. “It’s almost like he lives here or something because he’s always working. I think that energy just shows, ‘OK, the guy loves football.’ And that’s contagious, to me.”
Both Housewright and Vigen pointed to Garza’s energy as one of the most exciting aspects of his coaching style. Garza said he’s not the type to scream or holler at his players, but that he is still noticeably passionate about his craft.
Vigen said the team first got a glimpse of that when the Bobcats ran through some position conditioning drills Monday. While Garza said his energy may not be the same as it was 20 years ago, his focus on the fundamentals and his vision of playing defense hasn’t changed.
Garza will need that for this season as the Bobcats look to replace five defensive starters, including All-American linebacker Troy Andersen. Garza said that while looking for the next Troy Andersen is unrealistic, he hopes the Bobcats will find some new playmakers this offseason.
“We have guys returning that have the ability to make plays, that know the scheme, that know the process, that are bought in already and that continue to buy in,” Garza said. “And those guys are establishing themselves within each position unit — defensive backs, corners, D-line, linebackers — that are establishing themselves as leadership. So I think we’ll find that productivity.”
To do so, Garza has a system. It’s led by what he calls a playmaker chart, which keeps track of the positive plays made each day in practice. Garza said the team strives for 20 (or more) positive plays each day, including at least three interceptions and not allowing explosive plays from the offense.
Garza and his staff will then track those plays throughout offseason practices and workouts.
“And then of course, you can’t play great defense without great leadership,” Garza said. “So we’ve got to find who those leaders are and we have some guys that have stepped up so far in the offseason.”
He also hopes to build off what Banks already established last season. Vigen said Banks and Garza bring different energy to coaching, but their “detail-oriented” approach is a commonality that makes Vigen excited for this new group.
“His mindset is very much aligned with how I see defensive football: you give guys as much as they can handle, play to their strengths so that they can play as fast as possible,” Vigen said. “And I think the results that we had last year were based on that approach.”
Finding those results, Garza said, will come through building on the work ethic and commitment he’s already seen out of the MSU defense thus far. He’ll also continue bringing that signature energy every day and look to build trust with each of his players in the buildup to the fall.
“I’m a mentor, a monitor, a manager of young men,” Garza said. “Those are the things that I got to focus on. I feel like if I put one foot in front of the other and stay on the right path — not step off — that’s the way of gaining people’s trust. Just making good decisions and doing things right. And winning football games.”