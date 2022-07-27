Let the news come to you

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two of the past three FCS programs to win a national championship are leaving for the FBS.

Combine those teams, James Madison and Sam Houston, with previous ones that have left, and nine of the 22 programs to win an FCS title will no longer be in the subdivision. Those nine teams have combined to win 18 of the 44 championships, or 40.9%.

That all begs the question: What is the value of an FCS championship in 2022 as some top teams have left in the past decade-plus?

