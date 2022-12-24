Montana State’s 1972 football season would be one to remember for a handful of reasons, but it didn’t start out that way.
Through three games, the Bobcats were 1-2 and coming off a 34-7 road loss at Cal Poly that second-year head coach Sonny Holland called “unsatisfactory” and “a general letdown in performance and execution,” according to an Associated Press report.
Holland told reporters the season would be a “building year,” and it already looked to be headed that way.
Worse yet, the Bobcats could not rely on a normal home field advantage for their game the following week.
MSU’s Gatton Field — located at present day Grant Street between 7th Avenue and 11th Avenue — was the Bobcats’ home from 1930-71, and they went 46-27 at that venue. That facility had recently been leveled, however, to make room for a new physical education center, and the opening of what would become Reno H. Sales Stadium didn’t open until 1973.
In the early months of 1972, the university determined its best option for a temporary home field for the football team was Bozeman High’s Van Winkle Stadium.
Fifty years later, here is a look back at Montana State’s one-year tenancy of the high school field and the surprising success the season turned out to be.
Preseason
Montana State considered options for home games at stadiums in Billings, Butte and Great Falls, but staying in town at Bozeman High seemed to be the most practical choice. The MSU Athletic Commission, which was made up of six students and six faculty members, voted unanimously to recommend the high school venue to then-University President Carl W. McIntosh. The MSU Building Committee had the same urging.
The original Van Winkle Stadium, which was situated just south of its modern replacement of the same name, could fit about 2,000 fans, but MSU planned to bring in enough bleachers to increase game day seating to between 6,000 and 8,000, according to various reports from the time.
At the same time, MSU administrators gushed about plans for the new Sales Stadium, which was to feature a modern press box and better facilities for fans and teams alike.
“I think we’re going to have a good looking stadium,” campus architect Andy van Teylingen told reporters.
The stadium was to be named for Sales, a member of MSU’s first football team in 1897 and the only person in MSU’s graduating class of 1898. He went on to serve for 41 years as the chief geologist of Anaconda Copper Mining Co. and died in May 1969. Known as a great philanthropist and financial supporter of Montana State, one of his last gifts to the university was $50,000 in oil company stock to go toward building a new stadium.
For MSU administrators, a tremendous point of pride was the venue’s anticipated capacity of 14,000.
“The stadium will add impetus to our football program and make us competitive, facility-wise, with the teams we play,” then-athletic director Tom Parac said. “It’ll help our attendance. People will know they can have a good seat, and with our highway system being what it is now, our out-of-town attendance should increase considerably.”
Tough start
Before playing a game at Van Winkle Stadium, the Bobcats had to get through a couple of non-conference games beginning at North Dakota on Sept. 9.
UND took a three-touchdown lead in the first quarter, but the Bobcats made a game of it by the fourth, getting within 34-28 following scores from quarterback Clifton “Zoonie” McLean, receiver Sam McCullum and running back Wayne Edwards. McCullum later dropped a pass in the end zone, and North Dakota tacked on two late touchdowns to win 48-28.
Despite the loss, Holland told the AP he was encouraged by the team’s fight.
“We were hopelessly behind after the first five minutes,” he said. “I think it shows a great deal of character in coming from behind.”
Holland apparently refused to overreact to a lopsided loss.
“We can put together a winner here at Montana State,” he said.
Holland had to wait only a week to be proven correct. McLean scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with 22 seconds remaining to lift the Bobcats to a 27-24 win over North Dakota State on Sept. 16 at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.
In what would become a theme for the season, the MSU defense played a significant role.
“The defense held (NDSU) to about 90 yards in the second half,” Holland told the AP. “The offense then had the chance to score.”
The letdown at Cal Poly followed, though, as five of MSU’s six turnovers led to touchdowns for the home team. Big Sky play was set to start the next week against Idaho in Bozeman, and Holland quickly made sure the team’s focus would be better.
“We’ll be ready to play,” he said.
Home opener
Van Winkle Stadium may have served as a suitable host for Bozeman High games, but it was initially viewed as a lackluster venue for college teams, at least according to one sportswriter.
Bob Payne of The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington, took a slightly disparaging tone when describing it as “quaint.” He went on: “Don’t let the name fool you. It’s really Van Winkle Field; no, really the Bozeman High School field.”
Included in Payne’s report was the note that Idaho offered MSU some amount of money to relocate the game to the Vandals’ home stadium in Moscow, but the Bobcats declined.
“Idaho would appear to have an edge in experience, size and speed,” Payne wrote, adding later that a high-scoring game was “likely” because of MSU’s defensive struggles in the first three games.
Payne would have to eat some of those words after Montana State’s 17-3 win in front of 6,000 fans in late September.
He noted that “Van Winkle Stadium and Montana State’s defense ceased being funny to Idaho about halfway through the first quarter Saturday afternoon.”
The Vandals kicked a field goal to open the scoring in the first quarter, but MSU answered to tie the game. In the second quarter, McCullum caught a 24-yard pass for a touchdown and McLean ran in another score from 1 yard out. The second half was scoreless.
The MSU defense recovered four fumbles and intercepted two passes.
“We were beaten by a team that was more ready than we were,” then-Idaho coach Don Robbins said.
Holland indeed had his team ready to play, and he noted how helpful the full stadium was to the Bobcats’ efforts.
“Playing at home really helped,” he said. “We will need more and more of this support as the season goes on.”
Most of October at home
Montana State moved to 2-0 in Big Sky play the next week with a 23-9 win over Northern Arizona at Van Winkle Stadium.
The Bobcats defense was again opportunistic, recovering two fumbles and picking off two passes.
“The defense kept us in the game,” Holland told the AP. “It gave us the opportunity to regain the football.”
The victory gave MSU a share of the league lead, prompting Holland to say: “Our goal is to stay in first.”
The Bobcats went on the road the next week and pieced together a 9-3 win at Weber State on Oct. 14. The win came in spite of several fumbles caused by a tremendous rainstorm.
It was not a terribly convincing win, but it put MSU’s Big Sky record at 3-0 nonetheless. That alone made MSU “a definite threat for the title,” according to Steve Wilson’s report from The Salt Lake Tribune the next day.
That was perhaps unthinkable before the season started, but the Bobcats only strengthened their case the next week with a 37-10 win over then-Big Sky member Boise State back at Van Winkle Stadium.
McCullum scored on touchdown passes from McLean of 9, 18 and 25 yards, leading Holland to comment he “was the class of the league among receivers.”
The AP story of the game, though, highlights Bill Kollar and his defensive line teammates Curt Brandon, Lynn Schenk, Greg Maurer and Wayne Hammond — a group dubbed “Kollar’s Kowboys” — who limited the Broncos to 29 yards rushing.
The Bobcats also benefited from punt returns of 47 and 57 yards by safety Monte Boston, who was “harder to catch than a bubble in a bathtub,” Holland remarked.
An overflow crowd of 7,000 was on hand to watch Montana State move to 4-0 in the conference, making it “a believable entity” in the Big Sky race by beating one of the preseason favorites.
A cry of “The Cats are back!” filled the stadium after the game, which, as the AP reported, “started in a cold drizzle and symbolically ended under bright sunshine.”
Idaho State stumble
Montana State’s only blemish during its time at Van Winkle Stadium came on Oct. 28. Idaho State overcame a 16-0 halftime deficit to win 20-16.
The Bobcats originally built their lead thanks to a 9-yard run by John Hotchkiss, a 34-yard field goal by Pat Bolton and a Don Bagley 2-yard run (though the extra point attempt missed).
The Bengals converted a fake field goal for a touchdown and threw for a two-point conversion to go ahead 17-16 early in the fourth quarter and later added another field goal.
MSU was left with 1 minute, 35 seconds to try to win the game and nearly did so. A 22-yard run from Bagley and three passes to McCullum put the ball at ISU’s 6-yard line with 16 seconds left. On the next play, McLean pitched the ball to Edwards, who threw to McCullum in the end zone but the pass was intercepted.
“We dropped the momentum and Idaho State picked it up,” Holland said. “If you let up on a good team like Idaho State, you get beat.”
The Bobcats finished their home schedule with a 3-1 record at Van Winkle Stadium. The venue seemed to serve MSU well, as it outscored opponents 93-42 in those four games.
Final three games away
MSU rebounded well from the Idaho State loss with a resounding 21-3 win against rival Montana on Nov. 4 at Dornblaser Field in Missoula.
The Bobcats hadn’t beaten Montana since 1968 and hadn’t scored points against the Griz since 1969.
In front of a crowd of 12,600, McCullum caught two touchdown passes — of 50 and 47 yards — and Edwards rushed for a 1-yard touchdown.
“They outcoached us and outplayed us,” Montana coach Jack Swarthout said. “They controlled the game and defensed [sic] us properly.”
The win concluded MSU’s Big Sky schedule for the season and ensured the team would finish no lower than second place.
The next week, on Nov. 11, the Bobcats were set to play at Simon Fraser in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, when they received word that Idaho State had lost to Boise State earlier in the day, giving the Big Sky title to MSU.
While Montana State had played every football member of the conference and gone 5-1, the Bengals only played five league games (they did not play NAU) and went 4-1. By a matter of percentage points, the Bobcats were conference champions.
After MSU earned a 35-14 win against Simon Fraser, Holland didn’t appear to be surprised by the news.
“We just knew Boise State had a good chance to beat them,” he told the AP while reportedly sporting a grin. “We’re just really happy to win the conference after going through some tough times.”
The Bobcats had suffered through three consecutive losing seasons, including a 2-7-1 record in Holland’s first year in 1971. So this unexpected turnaround was special for all involved.
“The title means a lot to all of us, but it may mean more to those of us who’ve been around here a while,” said Roger Martin, a senior tight end from Butte. “After losing like we did for three seasons, something like this takes on added meaning.”
MSU hoped to further enhance its postseason resumé with a win in the season finale on Nov. 18 at Fresno State. A win would bolster the team’s chances at playing in the Camellia Bowl in Sacramento, California.
In the final game of the regular season, McLean scored on a 4-yard run, and the Bobcats later added a field goal. MSU held on for a 10-6 win, in part by limiting Fresno State to 68 yards rushing.
Despite winning, Holland wasn’t optimistic about MSU’s chances to be selected, noting that other teams in Camellia Bowl contention — like North Dakota (9-1), South Dakota (9-1) and Cal Poly (8-0-1) — had better records than the Bobcats.
“But if (bowl organizers) investigate the caliber of the competition in our league, they will find it stacks up with any other team being considered for the Camellia Bowl,” Holland told the AP after the Fresno State win.
Holland’s doubts proved to be spot on, as North Dakota and Cal Poly were chosen for the Camellia Bowl — won by UND 38-21 on Dec. 9. The Bobcats, at 8-3, were left out of the postseason.
Lasting legacy
The 1971 season saw MSU go 2-7-1 in Holland’s first season, including a 30-0 loss to Montana. Everything changed in 1972. Winning the conference set the Bobcats up well for sustained success and served as a launching pad for one of the best eras of MSU football.
“We think winning the title will help us in our recruiting,” Holland said. “MSU has a wholesome environment, and it’s a good school. But some kids we’d talk to before weren’t sure we’d ever get the job done. Now I think that question has been answered.”
That wasn’t just cheap talk. The Bobcats proved they had turned a corner, going 31-13 over the next four seasons, including four wins over Montana by a combined score of 117-51, and capping the 1976 season with the program’s second national championship.
“That was a great turnaround,” Holland told the Chronicle in 1999, when the newspaper named him the MSU athlete of the century, as voted on by university administrators, coaches and athletes. “That ‘72 team deserves, in my career, all the kudos in the world because they were facing great odds.”
Aside from being without a true home stadium, the Bobcats were not yet a great team as the 1972 season started. They were picked to finish near the bottom of the Big Sky because they hadn’t had a winning season since 1968 and weren’t expected to change the trajectory of their program so quickly.
“We always felt we were better than our opposition thought we were,” said Holland in late November 1972 at the athletic awards banquet for Billings West. “But considering our record, there was no reason to rate us higher than we were at the first of the season. I think the low rating actually helped us though. It was a motivator.”
By the end of the season, the Bobcats were a pleasant surprise, described by some reporters as a “rags to riches” collection of players.
The team’s defense was the best in the Big Sky, allowing just 259.4 yards per game. That unit improved tremendously over the course of the season, going from allowing 106 points (35.3 per game) during the 1-2 start to only allowing 68 points the rest of the season. MSU’s year-end average of 15.8 points allowed was the best among Big Sky teams.
Kollar, the defensive tackle, was named a second team All-American (and would be first team in 1973), and was named to the All-Big Sky first team alongside four other defensive teammates.
The team’s rushing offense also topped the Big Sky, with 114.3 yards per game on the ground. McLean, McCullum, the fullback Bagley and offensive tackle Allan Young were named to the All-Big Sky first team. McCullum’s 12 receiving touchdowns from 1972 remained the school record for one season.
Kollar and McCullum were both NFL draft picks in 1974, just two of nine players coached by Holland to get drafted.
Holland, already considered the greatest Bobcat ever after his three-time All-American playing career, added to his legacy as the team’s head coach, going 47-27-1 in seven years in that role.
The 1972 team was not Holland’s first, but it was the team that shifted the narrative of what MSU football could be.
Of the turnaround, Holland told the Billings West banquet: “It was like watching a rose bloom.”
At that time, the results were not yet in for Big Sky Coach of the Year, but Holland did not trouble himself with that outcome.
“I am a member of a team,” he said at the banquet, “and I have never known a coach of the year that did it by himself. It’s a team award as far as I’m concerned.”
Holland, then 34, was indeed named the coach of the year. He would later win the same award in 1976, when MSU went 6-0 in the league and 12-1 overall to finish as the national champion.
Postscript
Reno H. Sales Stadium opened on Sept. 8, 1973. MSU won its first game there 42-7 against Idaho State, the most points scored by the Bobcats since 1967.
The venue held that name until 1998, when it was renovated and renamed Bobcat Stadium. In 2011, the new Sonny Holland End Zone on the south side added 4,000 seats, and a bronze statue of the coach was placed near the north end of the stadium in 2016.
Holland died at age 84 earlier this month, on Dec. 3, after battling Parkinson’s disease. According to his obituary, he is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, a handful of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, various other family members and generations of football players and coaches who consider him the best MSU ever saw.
