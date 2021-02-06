More contenders have withdrawn their candidacy from Montana State’s head coaching search.
Sources told the Chronicle and 406mtsports.com that Ken Wilson, Oregon’s linebackers coach, became MSU’s new primary target for the vacancy left by Jeff Choate, who left to become a co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Texas.
However, a source said on Saturday afternoon Wilson was offered a raise to remain at Oregon and therefore will not take the MSU job. He will also be promoted to co-defensive coordinator with the Ducks.
This source also said Montana State’s search committee began Saturday afternoon to line up an interview with another candidate, though it’s unclear when that discussion will take place or with who. However, it is not former NFL coach Jeff Fisher, who has publicly expressed interest in the job.
A source also told the Chronicle former MSU assistant Jason McEndoo, now a tight ends and running backs coach at Oklahoma State, is deciding to stay put. He had previously expressed interest in leading the Bobcats. His son, Luke McEndoo, signed with Oklahoma State as a preferred walk-on earlier this week.
Money has now factored into the decisions for multiple potential hires. It has delayed the original planned timeline to pick Choate’s replacement seven to 10 days after he chose to go to Texas on Jan. 22.
Matt Lubick, Nebraska’s offensive coordinator and receivers coach, turned down the MSU head coaching job after interviewing last weekend. Lubick likely would have had to take a sizable pay cut from his current $500,000 salary, down from Choate’s base salary of $206,000 at MSU.
Wilson’s previous three-year contract with the Ducks paid out $350,000 annually with further incentives.
Wilson previously remained solely as a position coach while Tim DeRuyter, California’s former associate head coach, was chosen to be the Ducks’ defensive coordinator a few weeks ago.
Previous DC Andy Avalos left to become Boise State’s head coach, earning the job over Choate, who also was a finalist for the position in January.
Before Oregon, Wilson was the linebackers coach at Washington State from 2013-18. He replaced Choate on that staff when he departed to work with the same position at Florida.
Wilson also spent 19 years on the Nevada staff, which included five seasons as associate head coach and four as defensive coordinator, before his six seasons at WSU.
Wilson coached at Nevada from 1989-1998 and 2004-2012. He worked with the team’s defensive line, linebackers and safeties. Wilson served as Nevada’s assistant athletic director and worked with sports services from 1999-2003.
On Tuesday night, Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reported Tim Drevno was a “strong candidate” to be MSU’s head coach. Drevno was the Bobcats’ tight ends coach from 1993-95 and running backs coach from 1996-97.
Most recently, Drevno was USC’s offensive line coach the last two seasons and running backs coach and running game and pass protection coordinator the year before. He was Michigan’s offensive coordinator for three years after serving as an assistant at USC in 2014.
Drevno has also been an assistant with Cal State-Fullerton, UNLV, San Jose State, Idaho, San Diego, Stanford and the San Francisco 49ers.
MSU officials have declined to comment on the hiring process.
