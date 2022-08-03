Fall Football Camp, Media Day, Bobcat Football (copy)
Justus Perkins speaks for the offensive line during media day on Wednesday at the Bobcat Athletic Complex.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

As Montana State center Justus Perkins talked to a scrum of reporters Wednesday at the Bobcat Athletic Complex, all 15 of his offensive line teammates stood behind him.

This marked the first of what could be many times MSU’s entire offensive line will appear in front of the media, even if only one of them is being interviewed.

MSU offensive line coach Brian Armstrong shared a 1998 Sports Illustrated article about the Denver Broncos’ O-line with his players in the spring, Perkins said. Denver’s O-linemen had temporarily suspended their two-year media boycott because the Broncos had reached the Super Bowl. MSU isn’t going that far during fall camp, but they’ve developed a plan that comes close: either all of the O-linemen will appear in front of the media, or none of them will.

