When UC Davis quarterback Miles Hastings received the snap on third-and-10, he had no chance.

The pocket collapsed almost immediately thanks to Montana State’s four-man rush. Defensive end Brody Grebe beat his man off the edge, forcing Hastings to step up. Fellow D-end Ben Seymour did the same and nose tackle Blake Schmidt took on a double team in the middle.

That left standout defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez with a direct path to Hastings. The result of the play: 3-yard loss, fourth down.


