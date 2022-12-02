When UC Davis quarterback Miles Hastings received the snap on third-and-10, he had no chance.
The pocket collapsed almost immediately thanks to Montana State’s four-man rush. Defensive end Brody Grebe beat his man off the edge, forcing Hastings to step up. Fellow D-end Ben Seymour did the same and nose tackle Blake Schmidt took on a double team in the middle.
That left standout defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez with a direct path to Hastings. The result of the play: 3-yard loss, fourth down.
Valdez was credited for the sack and tackle for loss, but the play was the result of a collective effort. The group will look to continue that in the Bobcats’ second round playoff matchup with Weber State on Saturday.
For its play this season, the MSU D-line was recently recognized with Valdez and Grebe earning first team All-Big Sky selections.
“I mean, obviously we’ve played pretty well if we have two guys on first team all-conference,” Schmidt said. “We’ve been pretty good. We always look back at film and think we can do better.”
A brief glance at the numbers easily backs up the Valdez pick (7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three quarterback hits). Grebe — whom teammates have credited as the hardest worker in the room — earned the honor despite missing essentially 2.5 games.
“Brody does everything right,” Valdez said during fall camp. “He’s a coach to the young guys, and he’s motivated. Even the older guys look up to him — the things he does, how he plays, his work ethic.”
Grebe finished the regular season with three sacks, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble. Two of his sacks came against Northern Arizona, including a strip sack on the first play of the game.
One teammate that has aided Valdez and Grebe’s success is Schmidt. The nose tackle even jokingly said earlier this season that Valdez owes him a steak dinner for taking on so many double teams.
Schmidt’s impact doesn’t always show up in the box score and “a lot of people aren’t seeing exactly what he’s doing for the defense,” MSU D-line coach Shawn Howe said. It’s similar to the effect of former MSU nose tackle Chase Benson last season, who Schmidt said is the “golden standard.”
In 2021, Howe said there were times where Benson was the best player on the field. That was on a defense that included future NFL Draft picks Troy Andersen and Daniel Hardy. Benson was known for his prowess in stopping the run and taking on double teams, earning him third team All-American status.
After losing Hardy, Benson and All-Big Sky D-lineman Amandre Williams, Howe challenged the 2022 D-line to not allow a step back in production. Schmidt especially took that to heart when replacing Benson.
“He’s worked really, really hard to make sure there’s not a drop off there,” Howe said. “A lot of times that position gets unsung hero type of status.”
Added Schmidt: “Earlier this season when I got my first start, I was struggling a little bit. But as the season has gone on, I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better. Definitely taking on double teams has gotten a lot easier.”
As a group, the MSU D-line has made standout plays all season. David Alston’s game-altering strip sack against Idaho State. Kenneth Eiden IV’s strip sack that resulted in a scoop-and-score for Seymour against Cal Poly. Grebe’s two sacks against NAU.
It’s come from both starters and backups. The emergence of Eiden (5.0 sacks this season) has been crucial, especially when he moves inside on third downs. Paul Brott, Zack Black, Blake Hehl and the now-injured Alston have also provided valuable depth.
Howe said it was important that the group “answered the bell” this season. The D-line has accounted for 24 sacks, helped MSU become the third-best rush defense in the conference (128.7 yards per game) and played underrated roles in critical stops throughout the year.
That includes Valdez, Grebe and Seymour pressuring ISU quarterback Sagan Gronauer in the fourth quarter, a play that resulted in a miraculous interception by linebacker Callahan O’Reilly.
The rush defense has also been key, like on a third-and-1 in the second quarter against Davis. Schmidt and Brott plugged up the middle to force running back Matteo Perez to bounce outside. He was promptly tackled for a loss by O’Reilly and Danny Uluilakepa to force a field goal attempt.
Both are examples of the D-line living up to that “unsung hero” status.
It continued against Montana in the Brawl of the Wild on Nov. 19, where MSU head coach Brent Vigen said the defense played its best three quarters of football. MSU’s lead even ballooned to 48-7 early in the fourth quarter.
It was a dominant performance in all three phases and the defense stepped up when it needed to consistently. A notable example came in the second quarter with UM on the MSU 1-yard line.
UM quarterback Lucas Johnson kept the ball on a read-option, partly due to Eiden and Seymour blowing up the potential run. As Johnson moved to his right, the ball popped out and was recovered by O’Reilly at the MSU 3.
Still, the MSU defense — especially the D-line — holds itself to a high standard. Howe said it was far from a perfect performance, but he was proud of the intensity that his players brought.
“They played with a great mentality,” Howe said. “They played together, they played hard, they played with great passion — all the things you hope they’re going to do when they’re playing their rival and they did them.”
Howe added that this D-line is continuing to “get those inches off,” refining the details and working to get even more QB pressures, sacks and tackles for loss.
The pursuit of perfection is clearly working. Vigen said the starting four — Grebe, Seymour, Schmidt and Valdez — have all had “really good years,” even if no player has put up absurd numbers like Hardy last season (16 sacks and 24 tackles for loss).
The more important thing, Vigen said, is the collective consistency, depth and playmaking ability shown by the D-line.
“We’re in a place that we hoped to maybe get to eventually this year with that group where we can roll a bunch of guys out there, we can keep fresh and get after the quarterback,” Vigen said. “That’s definitely where our defense starts and we’ve got to play really well up front from here on out.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.