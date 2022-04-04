Troy Andersen spectated and cheered for large portions of Montana State’s Pro Day, even though he was the primary reason scouts from 20 NFL teams traveled to Bozeman.
Andersen, who’s a few months removed from a storied football career at MSU, still got to put his tantalizing talent on display and talk with scouts throughout Pro Day, checking off most of his final pre-NFL Draft boxes. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Dillon native continued to show why he’ll be drafted later this month, most likely in the second or third round.
“I don’t think the scouts were coming out for me. It was nice to piggyback off of Troy,” joked former MSU wide receiver Kevin Kassis, a 2020 graduate who finally got to compete in a Pro Day after COVID-19 forced the previous two to be canceled. “He’s the kind of guy who I think is worthy of a first-round pick. Someone’s going to get him in the second, it’s going to be a steal and he’s going to have a really good career.”
The last time Andersen took the Bobcat Stadium field, he helped MSU beat South Dakota State and advance to the Football Championship Subdivision title game, which the Bobcats lost 38-10 to North Dakota State in Frisco, Texas.
Andersen put together one of the best careers in MSU history, starring at running back and quarterback before switching to linebacker full time and arguably becoming the best defensive player in the FCS. In the three months since his college career ended, he’s provided lots of reasons to believe that he’ll enjoy a successful NFL career.
Andersen appeared to be a draft lock and a potential top-100 prospect during the 2021 season, but he solidified those projections with a strong performance at February’s Senior Bowl. The all-star game showed scouts that he could not just hold his own against future NFL players from Football Bowl Subdivision schools, but thrive against them.
“You go in and you’re like, ‘How’s this going to go?’ Then you kind of just realize it’s still football,” Andersen said Monday. “It was a good confidence boost. You play at Montana State, and I think we play good football here, and you’re like, ‘Maybe.’ And then you go down there, and it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, I guess we do.’ We have really good players here. So many guys on our team can fit in everywhere within the country.”
Andersen wasn’t just being modest. Defensive end/linebacker Daniel Hardy jumped an elite 40 inches in the vertical leap and performed well in other drills Monday. He’s probably the second-most likely Bobcat to get drafted, but at least some of the other Pro Day participants — Kassis, safety Jahque Alleyne (also a 2020 MSU grad), nose tackle Chase Benson, offensive lineman Lewis Kidd, receiver Lance McCutcheon, receiver Nate Stewart, O-lineman Taylor Tuiasosopo, safety Tre Webb, DE/LB Amandre Williams — will probably get NFL looks through undrafted free agency.
Andersen is the cream of that talented crop largely because of his speed. His 4.42-second 40-yard dash at last month’s NFL scouting combine was faster than all the other linebackers who competed in the event and the fifth-fastest 40 at the combine by any player over 240 pounds since 2003, according to Next Gen Stats.
Andersen didn’t know his time, nor did he seek it out, until after his second run, which was unofficially clocked at 4.46.
“After the second one, they flashed it on the screen. I was like, ‘That’ll work,’” Andersen said. “I was definitely happy about it.”
Nobody needed the combine to know Andersen was fast and athletic, but like the Senior Bowl, it showed how he measures up against elite FBS athletes. He also posted strong marks in the vertical leap (36 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 8 inches) at the combine.
Andersen slightly “dinged” his shoulder at the Senior Bowl, he said. That prevented him from training for the 225-pound bench press as much as he’d like, so he chose to skip that event in both the combine and Pro Day. He also decided to run the three-cone and shuttle drills at Pro Day rather than at the combine.
“At the combine, you spike your adrenaline so many times that I was pretty worn out,” he said. “I got done with the 40 and the jumps and the position work, and I was like, maybe my times wouldn’t be as good as I wanted, so I was like, ‘I’ll just wait to do it in Bozeman.’”
It proved to be a wise decision. His unofficial times of 3.99 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle and 6.72 in the three-cone drill would’ve been the fastest by far among linebackers who did those events at the combine.
“No surprise. That’s Troy for you,” Kidd said Saturday. “He’s a great dude. He works his butt off. He’s a freak athlete. Blessed that I was able to play with him for all my years.”
Draft experts such as ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay have heaped praise on Andersen since the Senior Bowl, with McShay saying that Andersen will be “a day one starter” in the NFL. Andersen hasn’t let the national attention affect him much.
“I just do the best I can in everything I do. Next opportunity’s there, give it your best,” Andersen said. “I don’t really care what many people say other than the teams that I’m talking to.”
For the draft, which will happen April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Andersen will probably do something “low-key” in Dillon with family and friends, he said. If Andersen’s second/third-round draft project becomes true, he’ll hear his name called on Friday, April 29.
Andersen will become the first MSU player drafted since tight end Beau Sandland in 2016 (seventh round). The last Bobcat selected in the first three rounds was Joey Thomas in 2004 (third round). MSU boasts one first-rounder (defensive tackle Bill Kollar in 1974) and no second-rounders in its history — for now, at least.
“It’s every little boy’s dream. You sit on the couch and you watch all the games growing up, and you’re like, ‘Man, that’d be pretty cool,’” Andersen said. “To have an opportunity to move on to where it’s the best in the world playing football, it’s a tremendous opportunity and it’s one I don’t take for granted. I’m really excited for that next step.”