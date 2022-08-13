Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Kaegun Williams may still be adjusting to his new team, but he already has Montana State’s 2022 objectives down pat: beat the Griz and win a national championship.

“I don’t know much about it yet,” Williams said Monday after practice. “But from what I hear, it’s a very, very strong rivalry.”

MSU hopes Williams continues fitting into its system and culture as fall camp rolls on and the season kicks off against McNeese State on Sept. 3.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you