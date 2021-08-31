top story TJ Session's battles through injury, change leading to Montana State debut By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Aug 31, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State offensive lineman TJ Session runs through drills during camp Aug. 11. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TJ Session picks up his foot and slams it on the floor, sending a small reverberation around him. He was trying to make a point.The Montana State redshirt freshman offensive tackle has climbed up the depth chart and will make his first career start in the Bobcats’ season opener at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wyoming. He said he’s done everything he possibly can to stick out.So if a coach told him to step right, to Session, that’s no minute movement. He illustrated that he’s going to make that maneuver with authority. “Just the little things,” Session, who is 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, said. Buy Now Montana State offensive lineman TJ Session runs through drills during camp Aug. 11. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Session, who grew up in Menifee, California, was first-team all-league, all-area and Division I all-CIF in high school at Vista Murrieta.His time after he arrived at MSU, though, was far from easy. Session felt he needed to drop everything he learned in high school in order to adjust to college. Waking up at 5 a.m. for meetings without his parents there, he said, was a challenging responsibility.Session didn’t play at all as a true freshman in 2019 due to a knee injury. Then the coronavirus pandemic further destabilized his career. Then Jeff Choate, who was MSU’s head coach when Session committed, left for Texas last winter.Former Wyoming offensive coordinator Brent Vigen became the Bobcats’ new head coach. With him, MSU added offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright and altered game plans.However, Session remained optimistic.“A lot of changes have happened, but I don’t think changes are bad,” Session said. “It’s changes of good.”MSU’s veteran offensive line, which he regards as a brotherhood, comforted Session. His peers often sat in the front row of team meetings and took notes, which Session admired. Spending time with them while lifting weights and studying compelled him to stay focused.In fact, Session said he constantly competes with all-Big Sky offensive lineman and senior Lewis Kidd to determine who is the better athlete. Session believes it’s him — “It’s not being cocky, it’s just being confident in what I do,” he said.This contest, which involves pushing each other off of the line of scrimmage during drills and trying to learn more about the game than the other, fuels Session to be better. “It’s awesome having them around,” Session said of MSU’s offensive linemen. “You can really look up to them.” Buy Now Montana State offensive lineman TJ Session goes through drills during camp Aug. 11. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Once healthy, Session impressed MSU’s new coaches. He earned a backup role following spring practices. He prepared as if he was going to be the starter, having learned during the pandemic that anything could change.Then Connor Wood, the Bobcats’ left tackle who was a two-year starter, transferred to Missouri.To Session, it was another unexpected change. But his teammates noticed how he mentally handled it. Kidd moved over to left tackle, leaving Session to start on the right side.“TJ has really progressed in his development as a player,” Bobcats defensive end Daniel Hardy said. “It’s exciting because losing your starting left tackle, it was a shaky feeling. You kind of get nervous. But his mentality has been great. Next man up, he’s ready to go. He’s just gotten better and better and better every practice.“It’s nice to know that he’s going to be out there and he’s one of the guys protecting our quarterback.”Hardy often practices against Session. He said the young offensive lineman moves well for his size and that his footwork is “tremendous.”Housewright called Session “goal-oriented.” While the coach has noticed “huge strides” already, he expects Session will become even better after he plays his first collegiate game. That opening snap, Housewright said, can calm a player down.MSU running back Isaiah Ifanse, who will depend on Session to open up rushing lanes, is eager to see Session in his debut.“I’ve just seen his confidence go through the roof,” Ifanse said. “He’s been playing phenomenal and just bringing his own swagger. He’s just more comfortable. He’s not afraid to say anything and get the group going. And then he’s firing off the ball every snap.”Session admitted, after not playing for three years, he may be nervous. But he’s confident in his run and pass blocking abilities after facing defensive teammates like Hardy on a daily basis.“He’s not only going to have a great season,” Hardy said, “but a great career.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Isaiah Ifanse Session Lewis Kidd Sport American Football Daniel Hardy Jeff Choate Snap Taylor Housewright ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you