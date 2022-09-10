The No. 4-ranked Montana State football team moved to 2-0 this season with a 63-13 defeat of Morehead State on Saturday in front of 19,927 fans at Bobcat Stadium.
Here are three takeaways from the contest.
Offense strikes quickly
The Bobcats entered as 42.5-point favorites against their opponent from the Pioneer Football League, the only FCS conference that doesn’t award scholarships. Montana State quickly showed why it was so heavily favored.
Montana State received the opening kickoff and scored 1 minute, 23 seconds into the game. The five-play, 75-yard drive featured a 43-yard pass from Tommy Mellott to Ravi Alston, a 21-yard rush from Mellott and a pop pass from Sean Chambers to Willie Patterson that went for an 11-yard touchdown.
After the Bobcats recovered a fumble on Morehead State’s first drive, the offense returned to the field and scored in five plays. The sequence was capped by another pop pass from Chambers to Clevan Thomas Jr. that went for 8 yards. Before five minutes had elapsed in the game, the Bobcats led 14-0.
The Montana State defense forced another fumble on Morehead State’s second drive and turned that turnover into more points. On the third play of the next series, wide receiver Marqui Johnson ran 23 yards for a touchdown.
“It was good to take the football down the field, to score offensively, to set the tone,” head coach Brent Vigen said. “We turned them over two times in a row and got short fields. They both resulted in touchdowns. The flip side is I don’t think we developed a lot of rhythm offensively in that first quarter and that maybe spilled over into the second quarter.”
Not only did Montana State score quickly, it managed to score in explosive ways. On the final play of the first quarter, true freshman Taco Dowler, a Billings West graduate, returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown. He received excellent blocking down the field and showcased blazing speed that helped him put an exclamation point on the opening 15 minutes.
“He’s got really good ability to not only make good decisions but then to really do something with it when he gets it,” Vigen said. “To score on special teams, to go up 28-0 in the first quarter on the last play, that was a good thing to see because I think there’s more of that to come.”
Eagles struggle on third down
AC/DC’s “Hells Bells” blared through the speakers at Bobcat Stadium with alarming regularity Saturday as the Eagles faced 20 third downs. The song is used to pump up the fans in the high-leverage situations of the game.
Whether it was the song’s foreboding intro, the Eagles’ offensive struggles or the Bobcats’ swarming defensive play, Morehead State found very little success once third down came along. The Eagles converted just six of their opportunities.
Morehead State averaged a mere 3.5 yards per play, creating not just several third downs, but many long third downs.
“We have a different mentality when it comes to third down,” defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez said. “We know we have to get off the field. (Defensive coordinator) Willie Mack (Garza) calls really good plays for third downs, and we know how to execute them well.”
Not only did Montana State’s forced fumbles come on third downs in the first quarter, but linebacker Nolan Askelson intercepted Eagles quarterback Grady Cramer on third down near the end of the third quarter. That turnover set up a 14-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Sean Chambers at the start of the fourth.
Valdez forced and recovered one of those fumbles. He concluded his day with three total tackles, including one sack.
Running back depth gets thinner
Add Lane Sumner’s name to the list of injured running backs.
In addition to All-American Isaiah Ifanse (recovering from surgery) and San Diego State transfer Kaegun Williams (neck injury) already out for the time being, Sumner — last week’s starter — was ruled out before kickoff against Morehead State.
He injured an elbow during a non-tackling drill in practice during the week, Vigen said.
“He got bumped and went down kind of awkwardly, stuck his hand in the ground and hurt his elbow a little bit,” Vigen said. “We’ll have to see where that’s at.”
Starting in Sumner’s place Saturday was true freshman Jared White. He caught one pass for 7 yards and had one carry for 4 yards before exiting in the first quarter with an apparent leg or foot injury.
“I imagine it’s something (where) he’s going to be out for a little while,” Vigen said. “When you come out in a boot, that’s not a great sign.”
Vigen added he hoped to provide an update on White’s injury on Monday.
