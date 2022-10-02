Playing in a prime time slot on ESPNU, No. 4-ranked Montana State won 41-24 on Saturday against UC Davis in front of 21,637 fans at Bobcat Stadium.
With the win, the Bobcats improved to 4-1 overall this year and 2-0 in the Big Sky Conference.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Blocking springs Chambers for big gains
As part of quarterback Sean Chambers’ first start at MSU, he had plenty of help.
Namely, on the Bobcats’ second offensive play he carried to the right side and received a pair of blocks from receiver Ravi Alston and tight end Derryk Snell, springing him for a 78-yard touchdown to the north end zone.
In the third quarter, on what head coach Brent Vigen estimated was the exact same play to the right side but heading south, Chambers carried to the outside, ran behind the blocks of Snell and receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. and sprinted 65 yards to the end zone.
With the extra points on both plays, those runs gave MSU leads of 7-0 and 38-24. All plays in football are dependent on all 11 players working in tandem, but on those specific plays, it was the blocking on the edges that managed to change the game.
“Our receivers, that’s part of the deal,” Vigen said of the necessity for good blocking. “They’re older guys who are mature, and they understand that and they take pride in it. Our perimeter run game doesn’t exist without their effort.”
Chambers looped in the offensive line as well for blocking well the whole game.
“They were able to move guys off the line of scrimmage and create holes for the running backs and for everybody,” he said. “Credit to those guys. They worked their tails off.”
Campbell’s first pick comes at good time
James Campbell’s first career interception was an early contender for a non-Sean-Chambers-rushing-touchdown play of the game, and it conveniently came just one play after Aggies receiver Justin Poerio made a claim for that superlative.
Poerio had just converted a fake punt attempt with a 25-yard rush to convert a 4th-and-23 situation. The attempt was a clever decision after intentionally taking a delay of game penalty and seemingly adding on a false start penalty to give the appearance of getting more room to punt from near midfield. Instead, Poerio’s run set up UCD at MSU’s 18-yard line.
UCD entered the red zone and looked poised to cut into MSU’s 14-10 lead.
On the very next play, however, Aggies quarterback Miles Hastings was picked off by Campbell at the 9-yard line on a pass intended for tight end McCallan Castles.
“It was definitely a shock,” Campbell said. “I was so happy. We really needed that as well. So I felt like every moment, I was taking it in.”
On MSU’s ensuing drive, the Bobcats went 91 yards in 10 plays to go ahead 21-10. The drive was capped by consecutive Chambers passes of 34 and 18 yards to Willie Patterson to get into the end zone.
That the Bobcats managed to turn that turnover into points made Campbell’s interception all the more pivotal.
“Heck of a play by James, getting underneath that and making that play,” Vigen said. “That’s a huge momentum (swing). For them to run a fake on 4th-and-20, that’s a pretty gutsy call, and they got us there and we were fortunate to not let it hurt us.”
Campbell, a former receiver, finished the game with one tackle, but he was glad to have made such an impact in the win with his interception.
“It was definitely, I feel like, a big part in the game,” he said. “We needed a turnover.”
Bobcats’ defense still susceptible
Despite the 17-point margin of victory, Montana State’s defense struggled mightily at times.
The Bobcats often lost track of Aggies receivers in space, leading to substantial gains. In the same vein, Davis running back Ulonzo Gilliam, Jr. proved once again why he’s one of the more dangerous running backs in the conference with 127 rushing yards and one score to go with four catches for 23 yards. For good measure, he also threw a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to Castles.
“Gilliam is obviously a lot to handle,” Vigen said. “They were going to get some, I think that was fair to say. They were going to make some plays, but I think ultimately our defense in the second half settled in.”
Davis tallied 234 rushing yards, the most allowed by MSU this season — surpassing the 214 giving up two weeks ago at Oregon State. Gilliam’s 38-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter did the most damage.
“You’ve got to stop the run as much as you can. Did we do it perfectly? No way, no how. They popped a few,” Vigen said. “Ultimately you want to make them one-dimensional. I think once we got up 17, three scores, and they were still running it, we felt pretty good at that point, but until we got that field goal to get up 17, they were able to be pretty dangerous.”
Following Castles’ touchdown, kick holder Henry Reich surprised the Bobcats with a short run up the middle for a two-point conversion to get Davis within 24-21.
The Aggies had 476 total yards, but only 172 of those came after halftime, when Davis mustered just 11 points. UCD’s trickeration and overall execution showed how susceptible the Bobcats’ defense still is five games into the season, but to MSU’s credit, certain halftime adjustments had their intended effect of keeping the Aggies in check.
“We were definitely able to limit some things, but we’ve got to get back to work Monday,” Campbell said.
Added Vigen: “We’re getting better. We’re not where we need to be necessarily, but we’re getting better.”
