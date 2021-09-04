top story Three takeaways from Montana State's game at Wyoming By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Sep 4, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State celebrates a touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming. Shawn Raecke / Chronicle Buy Now Montana State's Lance McCutcheon runs with the ball against the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming. Shawn Raecke / Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LARAMIE, Wyoming — In its first game since 2019, Montana State was aggressive. The Bobcats’s strength and speed was on par with their higher-level opponent.Against his former team, Brent Vigen nearly led the Bobcats in his first game as a head coach to an upset win over Wyoming, but the Cowboys scored 16 points in the final quarter for a 19-16 victory on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. Here are three takeaways from the game.Passing increase When Vigen made the change from Cowboys offensive coordinator to MSU’s head coach, he said the Bobcats likely wouldn’t change their identity. Under previous head coach Jeff Choate, the Bobcats relied heavily on a potent rushing attack.And because of his time at Wyoming and North Dakota State, that seemed to align with Vigen’s philosophy. For example, the Cowboys ran the ball 64% of the time in his final season there.But that was not the case in MSU’s season opener. In his first game since transferring from North Carolina State, Matthew McKay thew early and often. In the first quarter alone, he completed 8 of 11 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, the Bobcats ran just five times.However, the Bobcats became more balanced thereafter. Isaiah Ifanse, MSU’s junior running back who entered the contest as the program’s 13th career leading rusher, didn’t record a carry until the second quarter. In fact, he caught two passes before that point.Then the Bobcats turned to Ifanse and McKay more often on the ground. Ifanse ran 16 times for 103 yards and recorded three catches for 24 yards.Bozeman’s McCutcheon a favorite target Bozeman product and senior wide receiver Lance McCutcheon was the beneficiary of that uptick in passing. McKay threw deep to McCutcheon along the right sideline on the very first snap. Though it fell incomplete, McKay didn’t shy away after that.In the opening quarter alone, McCutcheon was targeted five times. The Bobcats clearly favored his matchup with Cowboys cornerback CJ Coldon and intended to give him the ball plenty of times.Less than four minutes into the game, Montana State safety Jeffrey Manning intercepted a pass by Wyoming’s Sean Chambers and returned it to the Cowboys’ 15. The very next play, McKay located McCutcheon along the sideline one-on-one with Coldon. Despite the defense, McKay trusted McCutcheon, and the former Bozeman Hawk delivered with a 15-yard touchdown. This gave the Bobcats the lead until the fourth quarter.McCutcheon also made an outstanding one-handed catch in the fourth quarter to set up MSU’s go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. He ended the game with 71 yards on five catches.Defensively stout with depthThough the Bobcats were wary of Wyoming’s experience and size up front, they were clearly up to the challenge from the beginning.Wyoming couldn’t rely on its running attack as much as it has before. The Bobcats were strong enough to plug up rushing lanes, especially early.About 10 defensive linemen were involved in the game, a sign of Vigen’s trust in the depth of the position. The Bobcats ended up allowing just 151 rushing yards for the game.The Bobcats were also without senior nickelback Tyrel Thomas but felt confident in their young talent. Chambers ended up 15 for 26 for 196 yards with a touchdown and threw the interception to Manning that set up the touchdown by McCutcheon. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lance Mccutcheon Matthew Mckay Sport American Football Touchdown Bobcat Brent Vigen Wyoming Isaiah Ifanse ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you