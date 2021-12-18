top story Three takeaways from Montana State's game against South Dakota State By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Dec 18, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen tackles South Dakota State running back Isaiah Davis on a fourth down in the first quarter on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Buy Now Montana State receiver Nate Stewart celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the FCS semifinals against South Dakota State on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott throws during the FCS semifinals against South Dakota State on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Despite all the hurdles Montana State faced this season, the Bobcats found a way to overcome them every time.Tommy Mellott, a freshman from Butte making his third career start at quarterback, shined. MSU’s defense made pivotal plays.And the result sends the Bobcats to the FCS championship, their first appearance in a national title game since 1984. No. 8-seeded MSU (12-2) defeated South Dakota State (11-4) 31-17 in the FCS semifinals Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats will play No. 2-seeded North Dakota State in the FCS championship on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.Here are three takeaways from the game.Bobcats find offensive balanceFor just the third time this season, and the first time with Mellott as the starting quarterback, the Bobcats passed for more yards than they threw for. For the third straight game, Mellott had his best performance of his career.In the opening quarter, Mellott threw a deep pass to Nate Stewart for a 64-yard touchdown and an early lead.From there, the Bobcats’ passer targeted Lance McCutcheon often. The Bozeman native entered the game with 1,537 receiving yards, 134 from MSU’s single-season record.McCutcheon was targeted nine times and caught five of those passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. Mellott tossed a pass high up in the air early in the fourth quarter, and like he has many times this season, McCutcheon fought with a defender for the catch. The 17-yard touchdown gave the Bobcats a 14-point lead.The Bobcats were without Isaiah Ifanse, who broke MSU’s single-season rushing yards record last week with 1,539. But the Bobcats still found production on the ground.Mellott ran 34 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 9 of 14 passes for 229 yards and two scores.Early fourth-down decisionsBoth the Bobcats and Jackrabbits decided to go for it on fourth down in the first half, and both choices ended up with different outcomes.SDSU’s first offensive drive went down to MSU’s 7-yard line. On fourth and 1, and with one of the best rushing attacks in the FCS, SDSU chose to go for it.Going into the game, SDSU was tied for 24th in the FCS, converting 57.9% of its fourth-down attempts. The Bobcats were tied for 19th on fourth-down defense, allowing opponents to convert 9 of 24 (37.5%). The Jackrabbits handed the ball to Isaiah Davis, one of SDSU’s standout running backs. He ran to the right and was rapidly chased down by MSU linebacker and Buck Buchanan Award finalist Troy Andersen.Where the Jackrabbits could have chalked up three points and broke a scoreless tie, they ended up with none.Later, the Bobcats went for it on fourth and 1 from SDSU’s 16 with a 7-7 tie. MSU had converted 4 of 12 fourth downs before the game. SDSU, meanwhile, was tied for 44th in the country as opponents had a 45.2% success rate in such situations.Mellott ran up the middle and covered just enough ground on a QB sneak to get the first down.A false start set the drive back, though, and the Bobcats faced fourth and 5 at SDSU’s 10. This time, they decided to take the points. Freshman Blake Glessner made the 27-yard field goal to give the Bobcats a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter.The stats of the two teams were fairly close at halftime. But a discrepancy was that SDSU was 1 of 2 on trips to the red zone while MSU was 2 of 2.Lack of sound tackling solvedMSU’s defense was regarded as one of the best in the country entering Saturday. That in part was because of sound tackling.But the Bobcats failed to bring down ball carriers at crucial moments early on. SDSU’s first scoring drive started when Jadon Janke took a kickoff return 44 yards, evading multiple potential tacklers along the way.Then, late in the first quarter, Pierre Strong Jr. found open space. The leading rusher in the country juked out MSU safety Tre Webb on his way to a 44-yard touchdown.In the second quarter, Janke caught a pass over the middle deep in MSU territory. He bounced off a tackle from all-Big Sky safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. and went on to score from 9 yards out.On the final drive of the first half, SDSU quarterback Chris Oladokun looked to pass on third down and 4 near midfield. MSU defensive lineman Amandre Williams appeared to be on track to bring him down, but Oladokun ran for 17 yards to MSU’s 34.This led to a 51-yard field goal by Cole Frahm as the first half expired.But the Bobcats solved these issues in the second half. Williams, for example, brought Oladokun down for a sack early in the fourth quarter to set the Jackrabbits back. The SDSU passer then was picked off by Simeon Woodard.The Bobcats held SDSU scoreless in the second half. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Msu Tommy Mellott Chris Oladokun Sport American Football Touchdown Passer Sdsu Down ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you