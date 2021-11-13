top story Three takeaways from Montana State's game against Idaho By Parker Cotton and Colton Pool Chronicle Staff Nov 13, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse runs against Idaho on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Buy Now Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott scores a touchdown against Idaho on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Seeking homefield advantage in the FCS playoffs, Montana State faced a more difficult test than expected against unranked Idaho.The No. 3-ranked Bobcats (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky) mustered a 20-13 win against the Vandals (3-7, 2-5) on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.Here are three takeaways from the game. Borisch proves difficult to containDue to injuries, Zach Borisch, who’s listed as a running back on Idaho’s roster, needed to take over fulltime as the Vandals quarterback.The 6-foot, 187-pound redshirt sophomore showed off his speed often against the Bobcats. MSU’s defensive front had little problem getting past Idaho’s offensive line. Tackling Borisch and the rest of the Vandals served to be a dilemma.In the third quarter, Borisch outran MSU standout defensive end Daniel Hardy. On third down, the passer found Mekhi Stevenson for a 15-yard gain to get to midfield. This was only one example of Borisch using his athleticism to keep drives alive.One of his highlights through the air gave Idaho much-needed momentum. Borisch found Terez Traynor for a 30-yard touchdown, cutting MSU’s lead to 13-10 with under a minute to go in the first half.Borisch finished the game 8 of 18 for 157 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 75 yards on 23 attempts.Record book watchMontana State junior running back Isaiah Ifanse moved into third all-time in career rushing yards for the program.With a 17-yard rush for a first down with about 10 minutes to play in the second quarter, Ifanse went over 3,000 rushing yards in his career. In doing so, he went ahead of Steve Kracher, who had 2,979 yards from 1972-75, on the career list.Ifanse entered the game with 2,962 rushing yards since 2018. He added 84 yards on nine carries to his ledger, giving him 3,046. Ryan Johnson (3,646 yards from 1999-02) and Cody Kirk (3,422 yards from 2010-13) lead the career rushing list.Ifanse also entered the contest with 1,124 yards in 2021, the second-most in the FCS. His total on Saturday got him into MSU’s top 10 of rushing yards in a season, passing Paul Schafer’s 1,199 yards in 1968.South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong retained his position at the top of the FCS rushing leaderboard with 103 yards against South Dakota. He now has 1,245 yards this year.Elsewhere for Montana State, Hardy added to his team-leading sack total. His sack of Borsich on a third down in the first quarter gave him nine for the season. He also combined with Amandre Williams on a sack in the game’s final two minutes, giving him 9.5.With one more sack this season, he’ll surpass Tex Sikora’s total of 10 from 1985 for the 10th-most sacks in one season at MSU. Adam Cordeiro is ninth with 11.5 in 2001. Mark Fellows’ 23 sacks in 1984 leads the list.Injuries prove pivotalIfanse did not finish the game, however. He was last on the field late in the first half. He was seen in street clothes after intermission.The Bobcats’ rushing attack also wasn’t helped by the absence of TJ Session. The redshirt freshman right tackle was slow to get off the field after the final play of the first half. Matthew McKay was sacked on the play and pushed into the legs of the lineman from behind.Session was seen in a walking boot and with crutches on the sideline in the second half.Backup running back Elijah Elliott also did not finish the game. The freshman carried the ball five times in the third quarter but was tackled for a loss on his last one. He got up favoring his left leg and hobbled to the sideline.MSU head coach Brent Vigen said none of MSU's injuries were season ending.Without that trio, the Bobcats failed to find much momentum. MSU totaled 46 yards in the third quarter to Idaho’s 107. The Bobcats finished with 364 yards, but 243 of those were in the first half.Without Elliott and Ifanse, sophomore Lane Sumner handled the running back duties for the fourth quarter. He finished with 46 yards on a team-high 14 carries. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Isaiah Ifanse Elijah Elliott Zach Borisch Sport American Football Daniel Hardy Running Back Bobcat Lane Sumner Recommended for you