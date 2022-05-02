Troy Andersen and Daniel Hardy aren't the only former Montana State football players to get NFL chances.
On Saturday, offensive lineman Lewis Kidd and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon signed undrafted free agent deals with the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, respectively, while safety Tre Webb received an invite to Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp, according to MSU head coach Brent Vigen.
McCutcheon and Webb will join their former MSU teammates. The Falcons selected Andersen in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday, and the Rams chose Hardy in the seventh round Saturday. Both Andersen and Hardy are slated to play linebacker at the next level.
McCutcheon, a Bozeman High graduate, is heading to the defending Super Bowl champion. One of the Rams' best players is another former Big Sky wide receiver: Eastern Washington's Cooper Kupp, an All-Pro player and the Super Bowl MVP.
After tallying just over 500 receiving yards in his first three seasons combined, McCutcheon set an MSU record with 1,219 receiving yards in 2021, landing him a first-team All-Big Sky selection. The 6-foot-3, 202-pounder broke the record in the Bobcats' Football Championship Subdivision loss to North Dakota State, their first national championship appearance since 1984, when Joe Bignell set the previous receiving mark.
"Thankful for the opportunity!" McCutcheon wrote in a tweet Saturday. "Excited to get to work in LA!"
Kidd will receive $10,000 guaranteed from the Saints, according to Saints analyst Nick Underhill. Contract details for McCutcheon weren't available as of Saturday night.
Last year was Kidd's sixth at MSU. The 6-6, 320-pound Minnesota native moved from guard to left tackle and earned first-team All-Big Sky and All-America accolades.
"Thank you @Saints for the opportunity!" Kidd tweeted. "Can’t wait to get to work. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get here."
Webb transferred to MSU from San Jose State last year. The 6-2, 202-pound Californian finished with 70 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss and an interception, helping him receive third-team all-conference honors.
"Blessed with this opportunity!" Webb tweeted. "They won’t regret it."
