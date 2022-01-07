Talking titles: Former Chronicle sports editor reflects on Montana State's 1976 and 1984 title teams By Mike Yawitz Chronicle Sports Editor Emeritus Jan 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now The front page of the Dec. 12, 1976, Bozeman Daily Chronicle celebrates the Montana State football team's national championship victory that year. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Holland and Montana State are presented with the Division II national championship trophy after beating Akron in Midland, Texas, in this 1976 photograph. Courtesy Montana State University Montana State sophomore Paul Dennehy takes a snap during a 1976 homecoming win against Idaho State. He was a first-team All-Big Sky pick that season in helping to the Bobcats to the Division II national championship. Mike Yawitz Montana State head coach Dave Arnold, second from right, shares the 1984 Division I-AA national championship trophy with his players after the Bobcats defeated Louisiana Tech, 19-6, in Charleston, S.C. Photo courtesy of MSU Sports Information Editor's Note Editor's note: Mike Yawitz joined the Chronicle in November of 1975, just in time for the final Montana State football game that season. That made the Bobcats' 1976 championship run his first full season on the football beat. In 1984, he covered another championship run.With the 'Cats back in the title game for the first time in 37 years, we thought we'd ask him what he had to say about those title runs. And he had plenty to say.-Michael Wright And he had plenty to say.-Michael Wright Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State’s run to this year’s championship game after a 37-year drought left sportswriters, broadcasters and bloggers scrambling to find folks to fill space and airtime, even those with a tangential relationship to the 1984 season. Find someone who was also there eight years before for the 1976 title run and that’s hitting the bonanza. Hence numerous phone calls the past week and sensing the relief of reporters finding someone not just alive, but still able to form coherent sentences.Then came the questions. The same obligatory questions I probably asked members of the 1976 team before the 1984 championship game.—Did you know it was a special team when the season started? —What was the atmosphere surrounding the game?—What made those teams so good?—What separates a good team from a great team and what separates a great team from a championship team?Those who suited up can answer those questions better than I. After all, they played. They were in the arena. They felt it. It’s their story to tell and can better recount key plays and key moments. I just observed.Covering a championship football team — or two — did have its personal rewards. I had the opportunity to develop a close working relationship with the players. Coaches Sonny Holland and Dave Arnold allowed me almost unfettered access to the players and I was able to know some as more than just a jersey number, but as people. But that’s always been a perk of the job, whether a championship team or not, to have the opportunity to get a close-up look at the people who play the game. They may not allow rooting in the press box, but in your heart you can’t help but root for kids you’ve been around for months or years.So out of respect to all who suited up on MSU’s title team, a disclaimer. I mention some players’ names below, but all deserve a mention. To win a championship there are no lesser lights.———Montana State’s previous championship teams were different, yet the same. The 1976 squad was thunder; 1984 was lightning. Both were tough as nails in the trenches.-The 1976 team was a total reflection of its head coach, Sonny Holland. Like him, the team was Butte tough. It would line up, look you in the eye and knock you into next week. I can’t recall the word finesse ever finding its way into any of my game stories.On offense it was blessed with an offensive line that you’d want to have today — Jon Borchardt, Bob Lubig, Lee Washburn, Bert Markovich, and Ken Verlanic, with tight ends Ron McCullogh and Butch Damburger throwing their weight around too. When you faced that line you knew the toss sweep was coming. It didn’t matter. The line cleared the way and here came running back Tom Kostrba or fullback Delmar Jones and quarterback Paul Dennehy completing the option.The defense was just as stout with Rick Vancleeve and Dick Lyman anchoring the middle and 8-man football product Les Leininger anchoring the end. The secondary was stocked with defenders who were hitters like Jim Mickelson and Ron Muri. The defense only allowed 20-plus points twice during the season and held 10 opponents to 14 points or less. —The 1984 team was lightning with a big play offense. Off a 1-10 season the year before and starting at 2-2 it looked like a nothing-special season, then it all clicked. Kelly Bradley came into his own at quarterback with deadly passing with a receiving corps highlighted by tight end Joe Bignell and wideouts Tom White and Kelly Davis making big catches. Concentrate on the pass and you’d get gashed by running back David Pandt or fullback Jesse Jones. Ten times the offense accounted for 30 or more points.All that success was predicated on the self-described Legion of Doom offensive line.Defensively, the numbers may not have been as gaudy as ’76 but had a stonewall of a front with Mark Fellow and “Tex” Sikora and a back end that proved to be stoppers.And don’t forget the special teams. Punter Dirk Nelson and kicker Mark Carter were true weapons.—What the teams both found out was that to win a championship thousands of things have to go right, but just one thing can go wrong and you’re on the outside looking in.In 1976, the march to a title could have ended in the Big Sky opener, but the 'Cats managed to sneak past Boise State 24-20.Then in the first round of the Division II playoffs it was a blocked extra point that kept New Hampshire from tying the game in the closing minutes.In 1984, the team faced regular-season close calls at home that could have cost it a playoff berth, but snuck past Nevada in overtime and edged then top-10 ranked Boise State 22-18.And then of course in the playoff semifinals there was “The Interception.” With Rhode Island leading 20-18 and driving for what could have been the put-away score, MSU safety Joe Roberts stepped in front of a Ram receiver at the 3-yard line and motored downfield for the go-ahead score.Sometimes a championship can turn on a play.———Personally, I found the championship games anticlimactic. That's the difference between observers and players.The title games that allowed MSU teams to hoist the NCAA trophies — one into the dusky evening on the plains of Midland, Texas, the other into the bright afternoon sunshine of historic Charleston, South Carolina — were won in the earlier rounds. To beat up on Akron in 1976 or Louisiana Tech in 1984 and claim titles, the Bobcats had to navigate regular-season minefields and early-round nail biters.Those championship years were about more than the destination of a title game. More than a star player or a winning play. It was all about the journey. Mike Yawitz served as the Chronicle's sports editor from 1975 to 1996. After the 1996 basketball season, he transitioned to the Chronicle's copy desk and worked there full time through 2014 and then part time until 2020. 