As Montana State players showed up for the winter workout, Sean Herrin realized something was missing.
It was 6 a.m. and even though Herrin had everything ready to go on the field at Bobcat Stadium — sleds, cones and more — the stadium lights hadn’t come on. He started to worry that they’d be practicing under the pitch black morning sky.
“When I went into the locker room to address the players and kind of brief them on how the workout was going to go, I did say, ‘I hope they don’t turn the lights on because what you do in the dark comes to light,’” Herrin said.
That’s the origin story Herrin recalls for one of his key training methodologies: “we work in the dark to serve the light.”
“That’s something that I firmly believe in,” Herrin said, “is that in this day and age, you have a lot of people that only want to work when the cameras are on or when somebody’s watching them versus being able to go out and work your hardest when nobody’s watching.”
He sees that exemplified in former MSU players like Daniel Hardy, Lance McCutcheon, Troy Andersen and Lewis Kidd — each of whom made 53-man rosters in the NFL this season. Herrin also sees it in the current Bobcats he works with who have bought in fully.
“Everything you’re doing, especially during the summer, stuff off the field, what you’re eating, if you’re going to come back in the afternoon when no one’s here and do something. If you’re going to run (and train) at home — all that stuff adds up,” defensive end Brody Grebe said.
During Herrin’s tenure as MSU’s strength and conditioning coach — or as he prefers, performance coach — he’s been credited as a key figure in the Bobcats’ resurgence over the past several years into a national title contender.
That includes the concerted effort to make MSU stronger and faster in the aftermath of the FCS title game against North Dakota State.
“I know Sean Herrin and his staff did a tremendous job with our guys this summer,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said at the beginning of fall camp. “I think our guys understanding what Sean’s approach would be in year two has been a real benefit.”
Growing up, Herrin was influenced by football coaches such as Troy Arnston at Helena High and Mike Van Diest at Carroll College. After college, he became an assistant coach for the Billings Outlaws of the Indoor Football League and worked as a strength and conditioning specialist for Granite Health and Fitness.
Herrin later moved to California to intern for UCLA football’s strength and conditioning staff while working on his master’s degree. He also spent time at Exos and Velocity Sports Performance training “as many people from as many backgrounds as I could,” from second graders up to Olympians.
It helped develop his communication skills, which Herrin said are “one of the most important traits” for a strength and conditioning coach.
He also realized during that time that he wanted to specialize in football, a sport he’d always loved. Herrin said he’s always enjoyed training in “as competitive of an environment as you can find.”
“The game of football, to me, is the ultimate team sport,” Herrin said. “It’s a sport where everybody has to be on the same page.”
After five years in California, Herrin returned to Montana in 2016 to work at The Pitt, a training facility owned by former MSU linebacker Dane Fletcher. Herrin had MSU linebackers coach Bobby Daly — who Herrin had coached on the Outlaws and played against in high school — put in a good word to Fletcher, which helped Herrin land the job.
Herrin also worked as a consultant, alongside Fletcher, for the MSU football program from 2017-20. That was how he first met then-MSU head coach Jeff Choate, who later hired Herrin in December 2020.
“We’ve had an opportunity to observe him work with student-athletes through the partnership we have with Dane Fletcher and The Pitt here in Bozeman,” Choate said at the time. “That was invaluable in terms of being able to evaluate his knowledge of sports performance, but it wasn’t just him interacting with players. We brought him in to talk about the mental edge.”
Shortly after Herrin joined, though, Choate informed the staff he’d be leaving. Choate told Herrin that he would be the “glue guy” until the new head coach was hired.
“My goal was to just not let everything that he and his staff had created and built over the years just go away because there was a new person coming in,” Herrin said.
When Vigen was hired in January 2021, Herrin said there was a three- to four-month “feeling out period” as the players and their new head coach worked to build trust before the season. Herrin said by the time fall camp arrived, it was clear everyone was in lock-step.
Herrin was also glad to see the Bobcats work through adversity during the 2021 season. After the 29-10 loss to rival Montana, Herrin remembers telling the team “sometimes the greatest blessings come wrapped in difficulty,” a fitting way, in his eyes, to define the entire season.
“Now it’s about being able to take that next step,” Herrin said.
That started in the weeks leading up to spring ball. During the offseason, Herrin said he works with MSU players for 60-90 minutes, five days a week. He said the winter training block lasts eight weeks, while the summer training block is nine weeks.
During the season, Herrin works with players three days a week, with two days dedicated to training and a third focused on recovery. He also works on building injured players back up so they can return to the practice field as soon as possible.
That time commitment allows for Herrin to build relationships and help players grow as “human beings and as men.” Herrin said he talks with them about being a good father, husband and leader.
“It’s just been a blessing because I am fortunate I get to work with really, really good young men of high quality character,” Herrin said.
But it’s not just him. A key reason why Herrin calls himself a “performance coach” is his holistic approach to training alongside a sports performance staff at MSU. That includes dietitian Brittney Patera, head athletic trainer Rob Higgs, director of student-athlete wellness Aaron Grusonik and Herrin’s assistant Tristan White.
The group helps MSU players develop in the weight room, build nutrition plans and keep each player in “the right headspace.”
“I think just having that staff and everybody being on the same page, it’s just another way for us to make sure that we’re serving student-athletes in the best possible way that we can,” Herrin said. “Because that’s what this is all about: giving these guys the best opportunity for them to reach their potential.”
It also helps having the Bobcat Athletic Complex, the facility unveiled in fall 2021 that houses, among other spaces, a new weight room. While it is a recruiting benefit, Herrin said, one of the biggest “blessings” is the amount of time saved having the facility right next to Bobcat Stadium.
With all those resources, Herrin and his staff were charged with bulking up the Bobcats — especially the offensive and defensive lines.
To do so, Herrin focused on several techniques to make players faster and stronger.
Before a player can become faster, Herrin said, he first has to teach them proper running form. That includes sprint mechanics, body position and footwork. The next steps are going from a stationary position to acceleration to maintaining top-end speed.
Herrin said he also incorporates “chaotic agility drills.” An example is a one-on-one situation where the offensive player has a certain amount of space to cross the goal line, marked by two cones.
“That’s kind of the progression that we would take with our speed and agility training — break it all down, and then week by week it’s starting to get closer and closer to what football is going to feel like for them,” Herrin said.
Next is strength training, which varies by position group and experience. Herrin said they look at “strength thresholds,” meaning when a player shows they can lift a certain weight consistently, the next goal is to challenge them further.
Herrin also emphasizes “tissue resiliency.” That means eliminating soft tissue injuries caused by fatigue, such as hamstring or quad pulls. Herrin’s staff uses GPS data to track activity in practice to help tweak training plans.
That tissue resiliency is used to help players withstand a 15 or 16-game season and, more importantly, two-hour practices during the week.
“Practice should be harder so that when you get in the game, you can sprint fast, you’re not running out of air, you can breathe,” Herrin said. “You’re good because all that training time leading up to this was much more difficult. Games are easier and fun.”
The fruits of the offseason labor first showed during fall camp, where multiple players detailed their recent weight gains. That includes converted offensive tackle Marcus Wehr growing into his new position, Grebe putting on 10 pounds thanks to a new beef-centric diet and running back Elijah Elliott putting on about 15 pounds.
One of the biggest transformations was defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez, who put on almost 40 pounds between the title game and the beginning of the 2022 season.
“(Herrin) knows how to prepare us, and a lot of us have increased our speed, our size and we move (so much better) now that he’s here,” Valdez said. “And we give so much gratitude to that guy because he worked so hard to keep us in shape and allowed us to be better athletes.”
The training has paid off this season, especially in some of the adverse conditions MSU has played in. For example, the Gold Rush game against McNeese State featured the hottest kickoff temperature in Bobcat Stadium history (98 degrees).
Herrin said he regularly checked the forecast in the preceding weeks, reminding players that the temperature wouldn’t cool off until halftime at the earliest. Patera also tested hydration levels for each player.
Vigen later credited Herrin’s preparation in pushing the Bobcats to a 40-17 win over the Cowboys.
“Our effort was really good on a night when maintaining that effort was complicated,” Vigen said. “It was really hot and our conditioning showed up well. I think we were the better conditioned team.”
Herrin said no matter the conditions on game day, the goal is to always find different ways to help players succeed. It’s part of helping MSU players reach their potential — as individuals, as teammates and as a program.
That means being consistent. Putting in the extra time. Working in the dark.
“I think when you (hold people accountable) and you get the right people and the right people buy in, that’s why you’re seeing the level of success that we’ve had over the years,” Herrin said. “It’s a player-led program and they’re doing a good job with it and I just want to make sure we continue to do that.”
