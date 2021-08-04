top story Story lines to follow heading into Montana State's fall camp By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Aug 4, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State quarterback Matthew McKay runs a drill March 23 at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle TOP: Montana State athletic director Leon Costello, right, introduces head coach Brent Vigen in February at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. ABOVE: Quarterback Matthew McKay runs a drill March 23. MSU Sports Information / Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When Montana State takes the field on Sept. 4, it will have been for the first time in nearly two years.While many FCS teams found a way to play during that gap despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Bobcats opted not to. But this time off allowed them to acclimate to new head coach Brent Vigen and his staff.Vigen’s first game in charge at MSU will be against his previous program — at Wyoming. The Bobcats will have similarities and differences compared to their last game, a loss in the FCS semifinals at North Dakota State in 2019, marking their deepest run in the playoffs in 35 years. With fall camp beginning on Friday, here are story lines to watch.How Vigen will shape the team offensivelyMSU’s newest head coach was an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for seven years at Wyoming. He held the same positions at North Dakota State before that. While his background is on the offensive side of the ball, in contrast to predecessor Jeff Choate, the Bobcats’ run-first identity may not change.Though known for his prowess of mentoring quarterbacks, Vigen heavily emphasized running the ball at his previous two stops. The last two seasons, Wyoming was 23rd and 14th in the country in rushing yards per game. From 2011-13, Vigen’s last three seasons there, NDSU featured two 1,000-yard rushers each year.The Bobcats return several standouts at running back, all who bring a unique skill set which will be utilized in distinctive ways.Isaiah Ifanse will lead the way. The junior set MSU’s single-season freshman rushing record with 1,057 yards in 2018. Despite injuries, he was second on the team in 2019 with 813 rushing yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry, and six touchdowns. He set school playoff records for rushing yards in a game and career.However, others like Elijah Elliott, a true freshman who earned himself the backup running back role on the post-spring depth chart, as well as DeMareus Hosey, Jaharie Martin and Lane Sumner will also likely be involved.The team’s adjustment to a new defenseOne of the most prominent changes for the Bobcats will be on defense. They will be lining up with four linemen more as opposed to a 3-4 hybrid scheme.This means Amandre Williams, an all-Big Sky selection in 2019, moved from buck to defensive end. On the other side, Daniel Hardy shifted from outside linebacker to end.MSU also had five defensive backs listed on the spring depth chart’s first team, a possible sign of its approach for defending the pass. James Campbell, a junior and converted wide receiver, and sophomore Eric Zambrano were listed at cornerback, juniors Ty Okada and Oregon State transfer Jeffrey Manning were at safety while senior and three-year starter Tyrel Thomas was placed at nickel.How this changes the Bobcats’ performance on that side of the ball is yet to be seen.How MSU’s passing game will lookAfter transferring from NC State in 2019, Matthew McKay may finally have a chance to take the field in a Montana State uniform.His accuracy at all levels of the field have been briefly displayed during scrimmages in the past year. This skill helped elevate him to the top of the depth chart following spring practices. At 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, the junior also has capabilities of rushing the ball on designed runs or on broken pass plays, a skill Vigen has lauded him for. However, he hasn’t shown much of it yet with the Bobcats because his contact was limited during those scrimmages.How Vigen will scheme up plays for McKay is not yet exactly clear. But it does appear the Bobcats are ready to lean on McKay as their quarterback to start the season.Makeup of offensive lineThe continuity of Montana State’s offensive line will play a key part of its offensive capabilities.From 2019, the Bobcats lost two of their top linemen. Following that season, Mitch Brott, an all-American left tackle who set MSU’s career consecutive start streak at 50, graduated.Connor Wood appeared to be the next left tackle after switching from the right side. But this offseason, he entered the transfer portal and landed at Missouri.Still, the Bobcats bring back three linemen with two or more years of starting experience.Lewis Kidd was listed as the starting right tackle but could play on either side. T.J. Session, a redshirt freshman, and Jacob Kettels, a true freshman, were listed as the backups at right and left tackle, respectively, following the spring.The interior of the line appears set. Taylor Tuiasosopo, a senior and preseason all-Big Sky pick, was listed as right guard while Zach Redd, a junior, was at left. Cole Sain, a sophomore transfer, was the starting center this spring.How Andersen will be involvedNow healthy, Troy Andersen may focus on defense more than he ever has before.Andersen, a senior preseason all-American, has spent time at running back, quarterback and linebacker and earned conference honors at all three. The new Bobcats coaches indicated this spring he would have a chance to focus on linebacker, the position he prefers and was recruited for out of Beaverhead County.However, it’s not impossible he’s involved on offense in some way. Andersen has been open to taking snaps at quarterback or elsewhere.How COVID-19 may impact the seasonWith the presence of the coronavirus still looming, it may affect MSU’s upcoming season as the Bobcats look forward to full attendance at home games.Though the conference will not require vaccines for teams, Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill urged the conference last week to get the vaccine. He said a team which deals with an outbreak and doesn’t have enough players clear to play will forfeit.Big Sky programs don’t have to report vaccination statistics, and MSU hasn’t publicized its numbers. But Wistrcill figured less than half of the conference’s football players have been inoculated, with the highest rate around 90% and the lowest below 30%. The conference’s goal is 80-85%.The NCAA released guidelines on Wednesday, requiring non-vaccinated individuals to go through COVID-19 testing more extensively than those who have been vaccinated. With the possibility of returning to play on the horizon, the Bobcats hope they don’t have to lose players or games at any point this year. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brent Vigen Quarterback Msu Sport American Football Troy Andersen Tom Wistrcill Team Running Back ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you