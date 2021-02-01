Matt Lubick is staying at Nebraska.
The Huskers offensive coordinator and receivers coach was a leading candidate for the head coaching job at Montana State. However, he turned it down to remain on Scott Frost’s staff, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Journal Star on Monday.
Lubick interviewed for the MSU job on Saturday and emerged as the top candidate for the job, sources told the Journal Star and the Chronicle.
Lubick would have had to take a sizable pay cut from his current $500,000 salary to move to Bozeman. Former MSU head coach Jeff Choate, who left to become a co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Texas, had a base salary of $206,000 but had other guarantees that pushed his compensation well north of $300,000 before incentives.
The 49-year-old Lubick was born in Bozeman and has extensive connections to the area and to MSU.
Lubick played college football at Montana Western alongside a pair of current Montana State assistants in B.J. Robertson and Brian Armstrong, meaning he had familiar faces already in place and resources to help him get an understanding of what the job entails.
It was also an opportunity for Lubick to run his own program after more than two decades as an assistant. He has been a college football coach for each of the past 26 years except for 2018, but he has never been a head coach.
His father, Sonny, was the head coach at MSU in the 1970s and spent more than a decade there all together as a head coach and assistant. Lubick also worked from 2007-09 at Arizona State under former Sun Devil coach Dennis Erickson, a Montana State graduate and long-ago Bobcat assistant coach who is still respected in the area and is part of the school’s head coaching search committee.
Lubick’s withdrawal leaves a greater air of uncertainty with the MSU job. Officials say the program won’t comment on the process until a coach is hired.
Former Nebraska and Oregon State coach Mike Riley was said to have interest but told the Omaha World Herald he isn’t a candidate. Ex-NFL coach Jeff Fisher also expressed interest and tweeted a photo Saturday from an airplane above Bozeman.
Former MSU assistant Jason McEndoo, now an assistant at Oklahoma State, also is believed to be in the mix. McEndoo did not respond to requests from 406mtsports.com for comment.
