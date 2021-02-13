After Montana State named Brent Vigen as its next head coach, MSU athletic director Leon Costello and Vigen suggested keeping the assistant coaches on staff would be a priority, even if that meant shifting around personnel.
FootballScoop reported Tuesday night Oregon offensive analyst Taylor Housewright, who has ties to Vigen, is expected to become MSU’s next offensive coordinator.
A source told the Chronicle on Friday this indeed was the case. The source added Justin Udy, the Bobcats’ OC, will become MSU's wide receivers coach. Multiple outlets have reported this move as well.
Previous head coach Jeff Choate hired Udy in February 2020, meaning Udy has yet to call a single play since Big Sky teams haven’t competed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Attempts to reach Udy were not immediately successful.
Housewright worked with Vigen in 2018 as an offensive graduate assistant working with running backs and tight ends. He was initially hired as an offensive quality control coach in the spring of 2018.
In 2019, Housewright was an offensive quality control coach at Mississippi State focusing on running backs, recruiting and helping with scouting reports and game plans.
He then followed now-Ducks offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead to Oregon.
Housewright also coached at Miami of Ohio (graduate assistant), Division III Wittenberg (wide receivers) and Ashland (wide receivers for one year then defensive backs for a year).
Udy had been interviewed by Choate to be MSU’s wide receivers coach when Erik Frazier was chosen for the position after the 2018 season.
That job became open after Frazier took an offensive quality control analyst role with the Tennessee Titans.
“We’re open to what’s all going to happen,” Costello said. “What you’ll probably see is there’s a possibility we’ll have the same coaches and possibly we’ll have them in a little bit different role because of how the structure is set up. But I think there’s going to be a lot of continuity in the end. My job is to support our new coach and his vision. I can’t bring in a new guy and hamstring him and the structure he wants. I will support Brent and how he moves this thing forward.”
Udy was previously Texas Tech’s offensive quality control assistant. Though he worked with an Air Raid-inspired offense, Udy didn’t intend to change MSU’s physical, run-first mentality.
Vigen's offenses at Wyoming and North Dakota State have relied on the ground game.
Udy was a defensive administrative assistant at Utah State in 2018. Before that, he spent three seasons at Division II South Dakota School of Mines as an offensive coordinator, recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach. He was also an assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach at Eastern Oregon, where he played quarterback and wide receiver from 2007-11.
Vigen said, aside from focusing on the Bobcats’ roster, identifying the best coaching staff possible is his top priority. He pointed out MSU’s current coaches have played a key role in the team’s rise to national prominence.
After talking to the coaching staff on Tuesday, Vigen pointed out MSU has a few open spots, including defensive coordinator, so he believes the program has room to be flexible.
A source told the Chronicle on Friday night no decisions about MSU's defensive staff had been made yet.
Costello said he wanted all of the MSU coaches to have “a fair shot” to stay with the university because of their history with the team.
“There’s definitely going to be a level of continuity,” Vigen said Wednesday. “I’d like to have the staff formulated in the next week. Time is of the essence. Spring ball is right around the corner. This thing is going to be a moving target. … I think (continuity) is really important to our players. Ultimately, I told the guys, ‘Trust me, we’re going to put together the best staff to put us in position to be the very best we can.’”
Costello noted MSU’s coaching staff was part of the reason the head coaching position was attractive for standout candidates.
“There’s nothing broken,” he said. “There’s definitely some things we can focus on to do a little better, but the pieces are in place, and that starts with the staff.”
