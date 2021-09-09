top story 'Something to prove': Montana State center, Bozeman grad Justus Perkins showing he belongs at Division I level By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Sep 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State's Justus Perkins (65) made his first career start at center last week at Wyoming. Garrett Becker / MSU Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Just when Justus Perkins thought he was standing out, he was proven wrong.At practice toward the end of the 2019 season, the Montana State center from Bozeman had successfully blocked Chase Benson, an all-Big Sky defensive tackle. Then a true freshman, Perkins said he was “feeling like I was the man.”Then Benson grunted. “Oh, that’s not good,” Perkins thought to himself. The next play, Benson put two hands on Perkins’ chest, drove him back and may have even lifted him off his feet — it happened so fast Perkins doesn’t clearly remember. He ended up on the ground and looking up at the quarterback he was assigned to protect.“Welcome to college,” Perkins said.Perkins’ journey has been strenuous. After not receiving another offer at a Division I school, Perkins began at MSU as a walk-on. The first two years of his career, he sat behind a loaded offensive line group.But he prepared for his chance, and it finally arrived this season. In his first collegiate game as a redshirt freshman, Perkins started at center last week and is expected to do so again when the No. 11-ranked Bobcats host Drake for their annual Gold Rush game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.“Obviously as a walk-on, you have your doubts, but I never use that as an excuse,” Perkins said. “I just came into work every day and I knew when the opportunity was going to come I was going to make the most of it.”Before his debut, Perkins received text messages from old high school coaches and teammates. It felt like a dream come true.Perkins’ dad, Josh, played cornerback for the Bobcats in the 1990s. Attending games every year, Perkins’ desire to play for the program grew. He was inspired.Perkins’ father watched him play at Wyoming and told his son how proud he was.“It was definitely a dream of mine to follow him,” Perkins said. “It makes me so happy.” Buy Now Montana State’s Justus Perkins (65) made his first career start at center last week at Wyoming. Shawn Raecke / Chronicle Perkins credited his Hawks coaches for instilling his work ethic. They constantly pushed him to “aim for the stars,” he said, which prepared him for college. He was first-team all-state as a senior, a year in which he tallied 81 pancake blocks, according to MaxPreps.“It’s awesome,” MSU wide receiver and Bozeman graduate Lance McCutcheon said. “I definitely feel a little special inside when I’ve got my Bozeman Hawks out there.”Immediately, Perkins recognized the demands of the college game. Facing the likes of Benson every day in practice, he knew if he lost focus or wasn’t giving all effort possible, he would “get beat and embarrassed.”He realized the strength and speed of players at the D-I level was exponentially elevated. On the scout team, he said he was “getting (his) butt kicked every day” by the starters. So he rose to the challenge. Bobcats offensive line coach Brian Armstrong noticed from Perkins’ first team meeting he took pages and pages of meticulous notes. At a young age, his attention to detail was advanced. This translated to his work on the field.“Slowly building technique over time and constantly getting in the film room and seeing how you can improve,” Perkins said, “and eventually it clicked for me.”Armstrong praised Perkins’ commitment to the weight room. Though he’s 5-foot-11, he worked his way up to 285 pounds by the beginning of fall camp after he was 257 in 2019.By this spring, Perkins gained a belief he could compete to be a starter.“He’s been doing a good job,” Armstrong said. “He’s a little bit undersized, and because of that, he’s got a chip on his shoulder and something to prove. That’s served him well so far. Hopefully it will continue to.”Armstrong reminds Perkins, because of his height, he already has leverage against most other linemen. The position coach has shown his pupil tapes of other undersized centers to prove it doesn’t need to hamper Perkins’ production. And having played basketball in high school, he believes he has better feet and athleticism than many linemen as well.“I never let my size determine what I’m going to do,” Perkins said. “It is what it is. I’m going to go do what I need to do.” Buy Now Montana State’s Justus Perkins (65) made his first career start at center last week at Wyoming. Shawn Raecke / Chronicle Armstrong added his center doesn’t need to play any differently because of his height. It just makes his rise up the depth chart more impressive.“He’s got some snap and some twitch to him. He’s short, but he’s not light,” Armstrong said. “He does a good job of staying on his feet. He’s a good athlete.”Cole Sain, who was named the first-string center following spring practices, went down with an injury during fall camp. Perkins had his opportunity and didn’t want the team to skip a beat.Armstrong said Perkins made blocks appear routine. When he stepped in, nothing seemed to drastically change.Perkins credits his consistent diligence, the skill he gained in high school. It led him to playing at Wyoming in front of 27,000 people, which he called “a crazy opportunity.” It was everything he hoped for.“He more than held his own,” Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen said. “For a first game, we were pleased with how he did. He snapped the ball well and communicated well.”Armstrong said Perkins has plenty more to improve. It might not be drastic changes, but he will continue to find ways to tweak his technique and fundamentals.Perkins embraces that. Perkins embraces that. He still has more to prove."He looks like he belongs out there and played with a lot of confidence," Vigen said. "And I hope out of that, his confidence continues to grow."

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690.