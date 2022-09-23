As Montana State walked off the field in the aftermath of the FCS title game in Frisco, Texas, defensive line coach Shawn Howe pulled aside a group of young defensive linemen.
The contingent — which included 2022 starters Brody Grebe, Blake Schmidt, Ben Seymour and Sebastian Valdez — was tasked with a challenge by Howe: it was time to step up. With All-Americans in defensive end Daniel Hardy and defensive tackle Chase Benson, along with All-Big Sky defensive end Amandre Williams, leaving, there would be big shoes to fill.
The work to do, Howe said at the time, would probably start as soon as the group returned to Bozeman.
“To watch these guys literally take that and answer the bell and attack that process has been awesome,” Howe said. “And these kids, it matters to them that they represent what those other guys that came before them represented.”
All four of Grebe, Schmidt, Seymour and Valdez appeared in 13 or more games in 2021, which would help speed up the process. It also helped that Valdez had stepped into a starting role as a freshman early in the season.
“We were young back then, but we’re not young anymore,” Valdez said. “We were ready. Even at that time, we were ready. And we knew what coach Howe wanted from us.”
Valdez has especially taken it upon himself to transform his game since first stepping on MSU’s campus. From a position switch to an early starting role to gaining nearly 40 pounds this past offseason, Valdez has emerged into a leader for this Bobcats defense.
“I think Seabass has really, really poured himself into what he is,” Howe said. “I don’t think he’s a freak that just came out here and was just better than everybody. I think this is a man that’s earned what he’s gotten. And he’s done it the right way.”
The work started back at Monte Vista High (California), where Valdez and Schmidt were teammates before MSU. Schmidt was a year older, but the two forged a bond playing next to each other on the Monte Vista defensive line.
“I looked up to him when I was younger,” Valdez said. “When I heard I got offered (to play at MSU), it was awesome (to get the chance) to come play with him again.”
Schmidt said “everybody knew” Valdez was a special player, and when the duo reunited in Bozeman they became even closer friends. Valdez said he’s at Schmidt’s house “all the time” and Schmidt said it’s been crazy to see Valdez transform from the “little guy” he was in high school to “the Hulk” he is in 2022.
“We’re not just buddies on the field,” Valdez said. “I’m going to be friends with the guy until I die.”
Along with Schmidt, Valdez credited the Monte Vista coaching staff for his development, including head coach Ron Hamamoto and assistant coach Page Culver.
Valdez finished his high school career with 61 tackles and 21 sacks, playing all over the D-line but mostly at defensive end.
“They really gave me that hard work mindset,” Valdez said. “Our summer workouts were intense. Our games were intense. Everything we did was hard and old school.”
Valdez committed to MSU in July 2019 and signed that December during the early signing period. He said the Bobcats’ coaching staff and the team atmosphere sold him on MSU, along with Bozeman itself.
By the time he got to suit up for his freshman season in 2021, the situation had changed. Former head coach Jeff Choate had left for a co-defensive coordinator role at Texas in January 2021 and current head coach Brent Vigen was hired a month later. Howe was also hired during that offseason to coach the MSU D-line.
Howe remembers watching Valdez work out before he was officially on the Bobcats’ staff. He told Vigen at the time that Valdez — still a defensive end — would be the “future of the three technique at this university.”
The three technique is when the interior defensive lineman lines up between the opposing guard and tackle — the “B gap” — and is meant to split that gap when the ball is snapped. That would mean Valdez would have to shift inside.
Howe said Valdez’ explosiveness and “size to speed ratio” stood out immediately, along with his ability to change directions.
“Just everything about him — all the things you’d want, all the abilities you’d want — if you could dream up a kid, that’s what he is,” Howe said.
Valdez and Howe talked about making the switch before the start of the 2021 season, and Valdez went from 245 pounds to 251 pounds. But he still lined up mostly at D-end during fall camp.
The first opportunity to line him up inside came in week two, after tackle Kyle Rygg went down with a lower leg injury in the season opener against Wyoming. Valdez said it was “nerve racking” to line up at tackle so soon.
“But you face adversity and you just overcome things, you adjust to things,” Valdez said. “I feel like that was the best thing that could have ever happened to me, switching to tackle.”
Even though it was a “sped-up” decision because of depth, Howe said, Valdez turned into a regular starter alongside Benson, Williams and Hardy. In 14 games, Valdez finished with 41 total tackles, including six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
There was still a step forward he could take the next season. Howe said there were conversations about Valdez “flirting on that heavy side” even at D-end since he wouldn’t be in the position much longer. The process continued into the offseason.
“The urgency after the season was like, ‘Hey, man, we got to really get this weight up so that you know how to move it when the season comes. You’re not trying to gain it all right before the season or something,’” Howe said.
Valdez said his main priorities were getting faster, more athletic and more flexible, along with putting on weight. He said Howe and assistant defensive line coach Nic Jean-Baptiste have been instrumental in him knowing the playbook and his role better, as well as having quicker reaction time.
“Everything you do at practice leads up to the game,” Valdez said. “If you play fast at practice, you’re gonna play fast in the game. Once we scheme it up, and we really know it in and out, it allows us to know what’s going to happen before it happens.”
Added Schmidt: “Basically, we’ve just got coach Howe and coach Bap yelling in our ears every play just, ‘You got to go harder, harder, harder. You got to sprint to the ball.’ Sometimes I feel like practices are harder than the games with how much we’re sprinting around and how much contact we’re doing.”
As for bulking up, Valdez said he didn’t have a strict diet — outside of four meals a day — and consistency in and out of the weight room was key.
Howe said Valdez “worked relentlessly” this offseason, meaning it was only a surprise to those on the outside when he showed up to fall camp at 278 pounds. By the start of the 2022 season, he was up to 290 pounds. Valdez said he can feel the extra weight when he plays, but that he’s turned it into an asset.
Another element Valdez wanted to address in the offseason was becoming more of a leader — even if he was still only a sophomore.
“I knew I had to be an example on the field and off the field,” Valdez said.
Valdez is pretty reserved — or a “silent leader” as Howe puts it — which means he isn’t always going to be the most vocal player on the field. Yet Howe said Valdez still brings a certain passion that can “pump a lot of people up.”
“I do think it’s because they watch him go to work and they watch him cut out all these little details of the game and then become successful because of them,” Howe said. “And they appreciate that and respect that. I know I do.”
That plays into Valdez wanting to be a “master technician,” which has shone through early in the 2022 season. Through three games, Valdez has 10 total tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Schmidt, who starts at nose tackle, joked that Valdez owes him “a steak dinner” for all the double teams he’s taken for him. But on a more serious note, Schmidt said it’s been helpful lining up next to each other where they can be on the same page by simply exchanging a look.
It’s worked so far this season. But Valdez and Howe both acknowledged there’s room for improvement, part of the high standard Valdez holds himself to. An example Howe brought up is after watching film of the Morehead State game — in which Valdez had two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery — Howe said there were opportunities to get at least two more sacks.
Since Valdez has gotten to the point where he “demands the respect” of opposing O-lines in both the run and pass games, Howe said it’s now about taking things to that next level.
Valdez has a similar mindset. But it’s never only about him — it’s about reaching the heights of the 2021 MSU D-line and beyond.
“I feel like everything I do is for (the D-line),” Valdez said. “So if I’m not working hard, I’m not doing my job. I’m letting them down. I’m letting our standard down.”
