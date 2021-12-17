Isaiah Ifanse didn’t just break Ryan Johnson’s record. He made him feel old.
As a junior in 2001, Johnson set the Montana State mark for rushing yards in a season with 1,537. Ifanse, now a junior at MSU, was 1 year old at the time.
Ifanse broke Johnson’s 20-year-old record last week with a 42-yard touchdown run to cap a 42-19 FCS quarterfinal win at Sam Houston. Ifanse has 1,539 yards this season, and that number will most likely grow after the Bobcats (11-2) face South Dakota State (11-3) in the semifinals noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
Ifanse also has 3,377 career rushing yards, which are third most in Bobcats history behind Cody Kirk (3,422) and Johnson (3,646). Ifanse could gain the 269 yards he needs to reach the top spot if MSU makes the championship game, and the second-team All-American will have all of next season to pass Johnson.
Despite being surpassed and reminded of his age, Johnson, 40, has warm feelings toward Ifanse. He called 5-foot-10, 205-pound Ifanse on Sunday, and he spoke to 406mtsports.com Tuesday.
Johnson, who was about 6-foot and 220 pounds during his playing days, talked about the rushing records, his career, Ifanse’s skill set, MSU’s season and more. The MSU hall of famer lives in Boise, Idaho, with his wife Becca (a former MSU volleyball player), son Bridger, daughter Brooke and dog Maui.
This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
406: How did you react when you saw Isaiah break the record?
RJ: Well, I knew it was coming. You could see the trend over the course of the year. He was just racking up those yards, so I knew if they had enough games in the playoffs he was going to break it and then eventually break the career record as well, probably within the next few games of the beginning of next year.
I was excited for him. That’s a huge accomplishment. It takes a lot of things coming together for that to happen for me and for him. He’s well deserving of it.
I had a conversation with him the other day, actually. I had never talked to him before, but got his number and gave him a call and congratulated him and just told him how impressed I was with how he went about doing it and earning that record.
Couldn’t happen to a better person. He’s a humble guy and really respects and lifts up his teammates. I also just really appreciate the way that he runs. He just runs with a fight in him. He’s just determined to never go down. He’s not flashy. He’s not flamboyant. He gets the hard yards, so I really respect that.
406: When did you first realize that at least one of your records might get broken pretty soon?
RJ: When they went into the Sam Houston game, I thought, “Well, it might be tough to break it in that game,” because I figured that they would mount a big focus on stopping the run since that’s what our team has been the best at, especially over the last several games.
And it looked like it was going to be tough for him to get it during that game, based on what was going on during the first half. They were bottling him up a bit.
But then they got down to that last drive, and I said, “Oh, they’re going to run it and he’ll probably break one.” Sure enough, I saw he broke that 40-some-yard run and broke (the record) on that run. That was fitting to break it by two yards on a long run at the end of the game to seal it up.
406: Was the possibility of him breaking your records something you first thought about a while ago, or was it more recently?
RJ: Oh, I knew it was going to happen after seeing him play as a freshman.
406: Because of how well he played that season, or his ability? Or a mixture of those things?
RJ: I think he had over 1,100 yards as a freshman (Editor’s note: it was 1,025) and I thought, “It’s just a matter of time now. He’s going to break them at some point if he stays healthy.” Seeing how he ran, I just said, “This guy’s got something special. He’s different than the other ones that have come before him who got close but didn’t quite get there.” You could just tell, just in the manner in which he ran.
406: He doesn’t fall backward, it seems like, and he always seems to break a tackle or two.
RJ: That’s what I told him the other day too. I said, “I’m most impressed by the yards after contact. You have such great balance and that low center of gravity and just the fight in your legs. Your legs just never stop moving. You always get those extra yards.”
Something I always prided myself in was running in the same way, but I was a little more top heavy. I was a little taller and didn’t have as low of a center of gravity. My balance was not as good as his. I told him, “If I got an extra yard after a contact, you probably got an extra two.”
I had good speed, but I wasn’t as shifty as he is. It’s a little harder for taller guys, usually, to be as shifty and agile. I had good speed, and I just plowed forward. I was like, “The quickest path to the first down or the end zone is straight ahead. I’m not trying to go sideways.” (laughs)
406: You dealt with a fair amount of injuries in your career, right?
RJ: Yeah, I did. That was a little frustrating. That’s actually the main reason I didn’t try to play once my senior year was finished. I didn’t try to move on and play in the NFL, even though I did get two calls the day before the draft from the Chargers and the Colts asking why I didn’t do the Pro Day workouts.
I was on their draft board, and they wanted to just hear straight from me. I just told them, “I’m just too beat up. My body’s done with it. I’m ready to just move on and not put my body through anymore at the next level.”
So yeah, that was frustrating. I missed quite a few games my sophomore year with a knee injury and missed a few games my senior year with another knee issue. I had a back issue that almost kept me out of my senior year as well.
I got hurt in the weight room, so I barely made it back to play in my senior year. By the end of it, it was just such a grind, I was like, “I don’t want to put myself through it anymore.”
406: Do you think about how many yards you would have, career-wise especially, if not for those injuries?
RJ. Yeah. I mean, I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason. You go through those struggles and those difficulties and those adversities because they’re meant to grow you, so I’m just grateful for what I was able to accomplish and grateful for my teammates that helped me do it.
I told Isaiah, as he knows, it’s an individual award, but more than that it really is a team award, or a team record, because there’s so much that goes into every yard that’s gained. Obviously, at the end of the day, you’re the one with the ball, and you’re the one who’s got to move it forward to get those yards.
But you’ve got to have all the other pieces in place. You’ve got to have the linemen doing the dirty work. You’ve got to have the quarterback who’s getting you the ball and you’ve got to have receivers that block downfield. You’ve got to have a defense that’s going to get the ball back so you can go and run for more yards again.
406: Did Isaiah say anything that stood out during your call?
RJ: It’s interesting because Jimmy Beal, his running back coach, played with me. He was a freshman when I was a senior. For him to come back and coach and then coach Isaiah to that record this year was fitting. He said that Jimmy had some good things to say about me, so that was nice to hear.
406: Is it somewhat bittersweet to see your record of 20 years be broken and know your career record is most likely going to be broken? Or are you just happy for Isaiah?
RJ: No, I’m happy for him. He definitely deserves it. Just the way in which he runs has been so impressive to me, so I wish the best for him staying healthy and see what he can do next year and maybe beyond.
406: Were you watching on Saturday?
RJ: I was keeping up on it on the app. I was at a volleyball tournament for my daughter, so I was just keeping up on the app and looking at the play by play on ESPN.
406: Were you pretty shocked when the score got to 28-0?
RJ: I was. I told my wife beforehand, “This is going to be a tough game. We’re going down there. We’ve got a quarterback (Tommy Mellott) who hasn’t had a lot of experience.” I told her, “If we can’t pass the ball, I don’t know how we’re going to be able to win this game.”
But he came out throwing the ball and just clicking on all cylinders. Everything came together. You build up that big of a lead in the first half, I think it probably shocked Sam Houston, and they really couldn’t make up that ground in the second half.
406: What have been your thoughts on MSU’s success, getting to the semifinals two seasons in a row now?
RJ: I’m so excited. To be able to see your alma mater go to where it is now from where we were when I was there is really amazing. It’s fulfilling. I told Isaiah, “I feel like our teams, in some way, started some of this trajectory towards where we are today, to bring us back to where we had been when we won the national championships in the decades before I got there.”
I really feel like we’re back on that national scale now, and we’ve consistently been there into the quarterfinals or semifinals every year, whereas, I was telling Isaiah, my sophomore year we went 0-11. To be in the semifinals, maybe another national championship 20 years later is a huge accomplishment for the university and the town of Bozeman and all the Bobcat fans.
406: Anything else you want to say about Isaiah or your career or anything along the lines of what we talked about?
RJ: I guess I would just say I’m really grateful for all my coaches and all my teammates and just the experience that I had in Bozeman. It’s an amazing place to live. It’s an incredible academic institution and now becoming a real athletic powerhouse as well.
It’s fun to see. I’m grateful for all the people that helped me to get to where I was able to get and experience the things I was able to experience. It’s time to pass those batons on and let someone else get that recognition that they deserve.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.