About a week after being named Montana State’s head coach, Brent Vigen has selected his offensive and defensive coordinators.
FootballScoop reported Tuesday that Nevada cornerbacks coach Freddie Banks will be MSU’s next defensive coordinator. Other outlets reported the news as well.
Banks was a cornerback at North Dakota State when Vigen was an assistant there. Banks was on the team from 2007-10 after spending his freshman year at Division II Mercyhurst in Pennsylvania in 2006. Banks started 12 games at cornerback for the Bison's first FCS playoff team in 2010. He totaled 48 tackles, an interception and six pass breakups as NDSU led the nation in total and scoring defense.
Before 2020, Banks spent the past two seasons at Stephen F. Austin as a cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator. Before that, he worked for three seasons at Division II Midwestern State as recruiting coordinator and defensive backs coach.
In 2019, Stephen F. Austin was fifth in the Southland Conference in pass defense and second in pass efficiency defense. The year prior, the Lumberjacks were second in pass defense.
Banks helped Midwestern State go 26-6 in three years and make back-to-back playoff appearances in 2016 and 2017. In Banks’ final two seasons there, Midwestern State picked off 26 passes and broke up 77.
Before that, Banks was a defensive coordinator at Livonia High School in Louisiana for a year. From 2013-14, he worked with cornerbacks and was a video coordinator at Nicholls.
Banks was also a defensive backs coach and defensive play caller in 2012 and cornerbacks coach in 2011 at Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead. There, he also helped out with special teams and the team’s strength and conditioning program and was an assistant director of development at MSUM where he worked with alumni relations.
Kane Ioane was previously MSU's defensive coordinator until he took a job to be Boise State’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach last month.
Oregon offensive analyst Taylor Housewright, who has ties to Vigen, is expected to become MSU’s next offensive coordinator. This means Justin Udy, the Bobcats’ OC, will shift to wide receivers coach.
Housewright worked with Vigen at Wyoming in 2018 as an offensive graduate assistant with a focus on running backs and tight ends.
MSU defensive line coach Byron Hout announced via Twitter on Tuesday night he is leaving the program. Hout was at Montana State for four seasons. Players in his position group earned all-Big Sky honors six times since 2016.
Hout coached Bryce Sterk as he moved from Buck to defensive end in 2019. Sterk, who finished sixth in the FCS in sacks, was an all-American that year.
Before MSU, Hout was a defensive graduate assistant at Washington State in 2012 before taking a similar job at Boise State, his alma mater where he was an all-Mountain West player.
Hout’s departure leaves another opening on MSU’s coaching staff. Vigen said during his introductory press conference Tuesday he had talked with MSU’s current assistant coaches to see how they might fit with how he wants to lead the program. The new head coach said he hopes to have a virtual press conference once the assistants’ roles are finalized later this week.
“It starts with those guys,” Vigen said. “I got a feel for who they are as men, who they were as coaches, how they might fit in the grand scheme of things and also just getting a knowledge of their passion for our players. It was evident those guys had done a great job of holding things together during the coaching search.”
