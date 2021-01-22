Texas has chosen Jeff Choate as its next co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach, just a couple weeks after he nearly became Boise State’s head coach.
Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports and The Athletic reported Choate's exact titles with the Longhorns. Football Scoop reported the Montana State head coach could complete a deal in as little as 24 hours.
Attempts to reach Choate and Montana State athletic director Leon Costello were not immediately successful.
Choate was 28-22 at MSU. In 2019, he led the Bobcats to the FCS semifinals, a place they didn’t reach since they won a national title in 1984.
Choate was among the top candidates to become the head coach at Boise State. However, former Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos was picked instead.
When MSU announced it wasn't participating in the Big Sky's spring schedule, Choate acknowledged his candidacy at Boise State. However, he said he still looked forward to remaining in Bozeman.
“There’s a lot of reasons why this is still the best place for me, outside of the unfinished business we have on the football field," Choate said. "… It wasn’t my time, and as I stated, unfinished business. I’m excited to get after that in the near future.”
In March, Choate signed a contract extension that ended in January 2024. His buyout of the contract is $250,000 and he may terminate the agreement for any reason.
Choate’s yearly base salary was $206,000, but with tens of thousands of further performance incentives. That included a retention incentive, which gave him an additional $35,000 for staying at MSU one year after the contract signing and an additional $5,000 more from the previous year for every year he stayed.
In a May story, Football Scoop reported Texas' co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler was to make $600,000 in 2020. Most of Texas’ staff was going to be paid between $800,000 and $500,000.
The Longhorns recently hired Pete Kwiatkowski as their other defensive coordinator. Choate built a strong relationship with him during their time together at Boise State and Washington.
Former Washington and USC head coach Steve Sarkisian was hired for the head coaching job at Texas. He was Alabama's offensive coordinator before this.
