Kane Ioane could reportedly be leaving his alma mater to become Boise State’s co-defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.
However, Chris Vannini of The Athletic reported Ioane, Montana State’s defensive coordinator, would be a strong candidate at Boise State but that his situation could change if Montana State head coach Jeff Choate were to leave.
Texas has selected Choate as its next co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach. When Choate was a top candidate to become Boise State’s head coach, Ioane was considered a favorite to replace him.
Attempts to reach Ioane were unsuccessful.
Ioane’s current stint at MSU only covered the 2019 season. That year, Montana State was second in the Big Sky with 22.1 points per game allowed and third in total defense with 358.3 yards allowed per game.
Ioane was a four-time all-American and is an MSU Hall of Fame player. The 2003 Big Sky defensive player of the year led the Bobcats to back-to-back conference titles.
He was then a part of the MSU coaching staff from 2004-16 and was the Bobcats defensive coordinator in 2015. That year, MSU ranked eighth in the Big Sky in scoring defense (34.3 points per game allowed) and 10th in total defense (472.5 yards allowed per game).
In 2016, Ioane was the linebackers coach and assistant head coach. The Billings Skyview graduate then spent two seasons as a defensive quality control analyst at Washington and worked with two former Bobcats coaches, Pete Kwiatkowski and Jimmy Lake. Kwiatkowski is now a Texas defensive coordinator.
“We want to be a great defense,” Ioane said when he was hired by MSU in 2019, “and in turn be a great team.”
The Chronicle will continue to cover this developing story.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.