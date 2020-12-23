Montana State head coach Jeff Choate is expected to be interviewed for Boise State’s head coaching vacancy, according to a media report.
Dave Southorn of the Idaho Statesman reported the news Wednesday. Montana State athletic director Leon Costello declined to comment on the situation.
An athletic department spokesperson said, if Choate were interviewing, MSU wouldn't offer comment on who another school is interviewing. An attempt to reach a Boise State spokesperson was not immediately successful.
On top of this being during a holiday week, the timing of Boise State’s decision is complicated. BSU currently is without an athletic director. The university, which originally planned to hire an AD in March, announced Wednesday it was accelerating that hiring process in light of the head football coaching vacancy. BSU hired Collegiate Sports Associates, a search firm, to help fill both empty positions.
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos have been considered two other heavy favorites to coach the Broncos.
Moore broke the FBS record for wins as BSU’s quarterback by going 50-3 from 2008-2011 and went on to play in the NFL. The Dallas Morning News reported Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he had not yet talked to Moore about the job and that “if there's something to talk about we'll talk about it."
Avalos, a former all-conference linebacker for the Broncos in the 2000s, was an assistant coach at Boise State from 2012-18 and was the defensive coordinator the last three of those years. According to The Oregonian, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal wouldn’t say if he’s discussed the Boise State job with Avalos but added “there’s nothing to report” yet.
Choate’s candidacy was widely speculated the moment Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin chose to depart for the same position at Auburn. Choate worked with Boise State’s running backs for three years and then linebackers for three years, coaching special teams across that span from 2006-11. Those years were some of the most successful in the Broncos’ history.
Choate told the Chronicle in 2019 he believed then-Boise State head coach Chris Petersen and his coordinators wouldn’t soon depart and therefore he had no way to move up. So he decided to leave.
Choate has coached at MSU for four seasons beginning in 2016. After the Bobcats were 9-13 in his first two years, they’ve thrived since. MSU was 7-4 during the 2018 regular season and advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs for the first time in four years.
In 2019, the Bobcats finished 11-4 as their season concluded in the FCS semifinals, a place they didn’t reach since they won a national title in 1984.
A St. Maries, Idaho native, Choate still has deep ties in the Boise area. Choate made a positive impression at Boise State. As soon as Harsin left, former Broncos players took to social media to recommend Choate should be hired. An online petition circulated asking Choate be chosen.
Seattle Seahawks tight end and Bozeman native Will Dissly, who played at Washington when Choate was a coach there, added to that. “Played under #CoachChoate at Washington and watched him turn around MSU. Guy deserves that Boise state job,” Dissly posted on Twitter.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.