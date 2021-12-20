top story Report: Montana State defensive coordinator Freddie Banks heading to Colorado State By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Dec 20, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Montana State defensive coordinator Freddie Banks speaks at a press conference Aug. 5 at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State defensive coordinator Freddie Banks speaks at a press conference Aug. 5 at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State defensive coordinator Freddie Banks puts his players through a drill during spring practice March 23 at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Freddie Banks will leave Montana State to become Colorado State’s defensive coordinator, as first reported by FootballScoop.A source told the Chronicle that Banks intends to serve as the Bobcats’ defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach when they compete in the FCS championship on Jan. 8 against No. 2-seeded North Dakota State in Frisco, Texas.An MSU spokesperson declined to comment. Traditionally, the hiring school makes the first announcement regarding coaching moves. “Playing within the scheme is how you want to do it,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said earlier this month, “and I think that's why I think moving to this scheme, bringing Freddie in was so important to me.”The Bobcats (12-2) earned the eighth seed in the FCS playoffs and their first national championship appearance since 1984 in large part because of their defense, led by Banks.When Vigen hired him in February, the Bobcats moved to a defensive scheme featuring four defensive linemen, two linebackers and five defensive backs. And it led to success.Nationally, the Bobcats rank second in points allowed per game (13.43), tied for fourth in interceptions (18), 10th in sacks per game (3.14), tied for 10th in red zone defense (70%), tied for 11th in defensive touchdowns (three), 13th in yards allowed per game (295.5), 13th in rushing yards allowed per game (107.9), 14th in passing efficiency defense (113.09), tied for 17th in turnovers gained (23), 21st in passing yards per game allowed (187.6) and 26th in third-down defense (33.3%).“When you come to Montana State, you don’t want to stay the same,” Banks said when he was hired back in February. “You want to improve it and take it over the top.”Before MSU, Banks was Nevada’s cornerbacks coach when Jay Norvell was head coach. Banks will reunite with Norvell at Colorado State. Banks was a cornerback at North Dakota State when Vigen was an assistant there. Banks was on the team from 2007-10 after spending his freshman year at Division II Mercyhurst in Pennsylvania in 2006.Before 2020, Banks spent the previous two seasons at Stephen F. Austin as a cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator. Before that, he worked for three seasons at Division II Midwestern State as a recruiting coordinator and defensive backs coach.Banks, previous to that tenure, was a defensive coordinator at Livonia High School in Louisiana for a year. From 2013-14, he worked with cornerbacks and was a video coordinator at Nicholls.Banks was also a defensive backs coach and defensive play caller in 2012 and cornerbacks coach in 2011 at Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead. There, he also helped out with special teams and the team’s strength and conditioning program and was an assistant director of development at MSUM where he worked with alumni relations.Kane Ioane, a four-time Bobcats All-American, was previously MSU's defensive coordinator until he took a job to be Boise State’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. When the Bobcats look for a new defensive coordinator for the 2022 season, they will have had four coaches in that position in as many seasons.Under Banks, eight MSU defenders were named all-Big Sky. Among them, Troy Andersen was named the Big Sky defensive player of the year, is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award and is an All-American at linebacker. MSU defensive end Daniel Hardy has also earned All-American accolades.After the Bobcats defeated top-ranked and reigning national champion Sam Houston, Bearkats head coach KC Keeler said the Bobcats' defense was among the best in the country."Our guys generally were really prepared, and when you can do that and when you can play fast, it all adds up," Vigen said. "We have good players, don't get me wrong. We do have good players defensively, but they're very well-coached." Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. 