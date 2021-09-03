top story 'Refreshing feeling': Energy, optimism evident as Montana State prepares to play again By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Sep 3, 2021 Sep 3, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen smiles as he talks to the media Aug. 5. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State's Derryk Snell talks to the media on Aug. 5. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State defensive lineman Kyle Rygg jokes with linebacker Callahan O'Reilly on Aug. 5. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State fans celebrate during the Gold Rush game on Sept. 7, 2019, at Bobcat Stadium. RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As he turned on game film of his team’s upcoming opponent, Brent Vigen sensed a buzz among Montana State’s players. He also picked up a feeling of uncertainty, but at this point, they should be used to that.After nearly two years — 623 days to be exact — the Bobcats will finally take the field. They expected to return to play multiple times since then, but unforeseen dilemmas derailed those plans.The Bobcats have hoped for so long they would eventually reach normalcy. Their aspirations have become reality. MSU is scheduled to play Wyoming at 2 p.m. Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming. And for the first time in a long while, the Bobcats won’t need to hope to play anymore.“All your anticipation kind of meets reality,” Vigen said during his press conference before fall camp.The energy around the program is tangible. During MSU’s media day, players and coaches smiled and laughed as they answered questions. They often began interviews by describing their excitement.And at practices, the Bobcats were visibly energized as they went through drills and competed for playing time. At last, they had a game within reach.“It’s been a long two years,” Bobcats running back Isaiah Ifanse said. “I’m excited to finally have a game on the schedule and show the nation what we can do.”Ever since he transferred from North Carolina State, Matthew McKay represented a hope of improvement for Montana State.In their last five seasons, the Bobcats have started a different quarterback in their openers. McKay will be the sixth this year. However, to even reach this point, Montana State and its fans have needed to wait a long time to see McKay play.At MSU’s media day, McKay said his goal was to win a national championship, which would end an even longer wait for the program — since 1984. He believes his energy will be his strongest asset to the team.“Just my excitement and passion for the game,” McKay said, “just being around my teammates and getting back on that field is something I’m looking forward to.”MSU defensive end Daniel Hardy has been counting the days until the contest with Wyoming.“It kind of seems unreal,” Hardy said. “It’ll be nice to get the pads back on.”MSU hasn’t played since December 2019, when the Bobcats’ postseason run was halted in the FCS semifinals by eventual champion North Dakota State, led by now-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.A mere three months later, the pandemic caused lockdowns around the world. Coaches and players were forced to communicate through virtual means. The Bobcats maintained fitness with at-home workouts and makeshift gyms. Some contracted the coronavirus or were contact traced. The time was bleak.In August 2020, the Bobcats were cleared to begin preseason camp. But on the morning of their first practice, the Big Sky announced it would not play any sports that fall, mostly due to an inability to keep up with the NCAA’s COVID-19 testing policies. MSU released a video of its team captains, sharing their disappointment about the circumstance but contentment that the instability they faced all summer was over. They had a season, though postponed to the spring, to look forward to.Except that didn’t happen either. The Bobcats’ first scheduled game was in February. They had no indoor facility to practice in, and they didn’t have the warmer weather of other programs in the conference. Then-Bobcats head coach Jeff Choate said forcing the players outside in freezing temperatures would’ve been a detriment to their well-being.Thus, MSU’s spring season was canceled, publicized via joint announcement with in-state rival Montana and Big Sky foe Portland State. The Bobcats, at that time, were open to playing a modified nonconference slate.That also never happened. During that announcement, Choate addressed his candidacy to become Boise State’s head coach, which didn’t materialize. Players were ecstatic to keep him with the program after he had defeated the Grizzlies four times in a row.Less than two weeks later, he chose to leave and become Texas’ co-defensive coordinator. This left the program with no clear sense of direction forward.After a coaching search that involved multiple finalists, MSU chose Vigen, Wyoming’s offensive coordinator. The Bobcats ultimately didn’t play in the spring, but this gave them more time to grow comfortable with the changes that Vigen’s tenure brought.Vigen anticipates an electric crowd at Wyoming’s field. That will likely match the feeling of the Bobcats when they finally play.“We’re going to have to work through balancing that excitement because the excitement can only carry you so far,” Vigen said. “We need our guys going into this game feeling confident and breaking through some of that uncertainty.”After an altered 2020 fall camp, a 2021 spring with no game except an intrasquad scrimmage and another fall camp the past month, the Bobcats are looking forward to facing an opponent.“There’s no doubt everyone is excited to go out and hit someone besides their own teammate,” MSU linebacker and Bozeman native Callahan O’Reilly said with a laugh.Bobcats redshirt freshman TJ Session is in line to start his first game at right tackle. He hasn’t played for three years, since his senior season of high school. He’s awaiting his chance to prove how much he’s developed.“Honestly,” Session said, “there’s a little bit of nerves running, but I’m so ready to put somebody on their back.”Last week, Hardy eagerly shared his thoughts on Wyoming. The Cowboys love to run the ball and rely on their hefty offensive line. Hardy said MSU assistant defensive line coach Adam Pilapil, who was an assistant at Wyoming, told the Bobcats that if they allow the Cowboys to establish the tone, they will “punch you in the mouth early and they’re going to run you the whole game.”Hardy was visibly happy about this challenge.“We’re foaming at the mouth. We’re chomping at the bit to get back out there,” Hardy said. “A lot of people here have been playing football since they were kids. It’s like a routine every fall.“Then one year it’s just gone. It’ll be a refreshing feeling to get back out there. I’m excited, everybody is excited. 