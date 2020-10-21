JP Flynn dialed up a play he knew would work. It was inspired by his time in the NFL after all.
Flynn, a former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman, is now calling his own plays as Gallatin’s offensive coordinator. In his career at Montana State and with the 49ers, Flynn remade some of the plays he ran as a player for his own scheme.
Flynn, who lived with star tight end George Kittle in San Francisco, called 429 PA Kittle, a play-action pass. Fittingly, tight end Rylan Schlepp scored against Great Falls CMR for the Raptors.
Past experiences have shaped the Raptors’ coaching philosophy. Four of Gallatin’s coaches played college football, three of them at MSU. They’re prepared to lead the Raptors (1-5) again when they host Billings Senior at 7 p.m. Friday in their regular-season finale.
Flynn, an all-American offensive lineman with the Bobcats, said his career set him up for the preparation required in coaching. After his stint in the NFL, he said the transition was easy. He knows what it takes for an offense to be cohesive.
“It’s been a phenomenal experience, which is not something most people would say based on our record and being a first-year program, knowing there’s going to be some trials and tribulations,” Flynn said. “But for me personally, I know it’s been phenomenal. I’ve had a great time working with the kids.”
Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler, who played at Montana State-Northern, said he wanted to surround himself with quality people who brought energy to the program. He feels that’s accomplished with his assistants, including those who played for the Bobcats.
Bringing on Flynn, former all-Big Sky defensive lineman Tucker Yates and current defensive lineman Chase Benson has been “big” for Gallatin, Chandler said. He hopes MSU continues to serve as a coaching pipeline for the Raptors at all levels.
“I think they understand the commitment piece of it,” Chandler said. “I think they understand how much time it takes to be good, putting time into the film room, the weight room, on the field.”
Yates feels he’s gained leadership qualities during his college career from Bobcats head coach Jeff Choate and defensive line coach Byron Hout. He’s grasped how to attack an offense from a defensive perspective and what to watch out for depending on opposing formations.
Now he’s trying to pass those lessons on to a first-year high school program with no seniors.
Flynn said his fellow assistants like Yates and Benson are role models for the players. Pointing to his own role models in college like former MSU offensive line coach Jason McEndoo, who’s now at Oklahoma State, and current Bobcats O-line coach Brian Armstrong, Flynn said he learned the importance of life away from football. He hopes to teach that to his players, too.
“Take what you learn from football — work ethic, toughness, perseverance, the list goes on — and apply that to your life when things get hard so that you can be a good father, a good husband, a good employee, a good business owner, whatever you want to be in life,” Flynn said. “Because that’s really what coaching high school football is. We all want to win games. … But looking at the big picture, we want kids to learn from their experience in football and go apply it in life and become great young men.”
Chandler badly wanted to hire Flynn at Gallatin because he had been around so many brilliant minds like 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Yates, who often had to face Flynn in the trenches during practice when he first arrived at MSU, expected Flynn to be a successful coach. He had witnessed how much time and preparation Flynn put in as a player and figured it would translate to coaching.
Chandler thinks Flynn’s energy makes him a standout coach. Flynn has also tutored students, even on bus rides to games.
“He’s just a really good guy,” Chandler said. “He just cares a ton about the kids. I think he’s in it for the right reasons. Xs and Os, he knows a ton about football. Really smart. … He was a huge get for us. I hope we can keep him around for a long time.”
Yates is a teacher at Gallatin and also has coached wrestling since finishing his playing career in 2018.
Chandler said Yates knows “a ton” about line technique and brings expertise to Gallatin’s run defense. Chandler added he’s a positive asset to the school.
“He’s always super encouraging, super positive,” Chandler said. “You can just tell he has a big passion for it. He never takes a day off. He’s always all in on whatever he’s doing.”
Chandler added Yates is also knowledgeable about weight training. Yates credited Bobcats strength and conditioning coach Alex Willcox for that.
Yates has enjoyed the “trial and error” of finding workout plans that fit best for each individual player. The whole Gallatin staff is invested in developing the program in the weight room, Yates said, so he’s eager to see how much the Raptors can improve this offseason.
Yates hopes the players remain motivated and trust their work will pay off. He used himself as an example. He pointed to the Bobcats’ losing seasons when Choate first arrived, but by Yates’ senior year, they were in the FCS playoffs.
“I’ve been through that process of building a team and building a culture,” Yates said. “You’ve got to embed winning into these kids’ heads and how to be a winner and how to prepare the right way. I think we’re doing a good job of that, and I think next year we should see the rewards of our hard work.”
Chandler said Benson, a Bobcats senior and all-Big Sky defensive lineman in 2019, brings an extra amount of insight to the Raptors.
Benson is in a unique scenario. Usually, current college players would be too focused on playing during the fall to help out coaching at the high school level. But with the Bobcats’ season postponed to the spring, he has more free time.
Yates said Benson needed a credit for a coaching class to earn his degree, so he asked if he could help out at Gallatin. Yates didn’t expect him to be heavily involved.
But he was corrected. Benson, Yates noted, has shown up to every meeting and practice and has dedicated plenty of time to watching film. He’s also attended JV and freshman games. His presence has provided more chances for one-on-one coaching.
“It’s been awesome to have him around,” Yates said. “Any chance you get to get your kids around a guy like that, you’re going to relish it and make sure you can get him around as much as possible.”
Flynn said scheming up an offense for the Raptors “has been a blast.” But he’s also gained a new appreciation for those who coached him in the past. Calling plays, for example, requires vastly more attention to detail and awareness of how defenses might react.
With a first-year team, he’s tried to be creative in his approach. He’s mixed up his game plans so opponents can’t easily predict what the Raptors will do.
Looking at next season, Flynn is content with the experience the Raptors gained. He feels it should help them in the future.
The same could be said about their coaching staff, too.
“These coaches,” Flynn said, “are making sure they do everything they can to put these kids in the best possible position in order to have a chance to win.”
