After putting up over 400 yards of total offense in a career-best performance against UC Davis on Oct. 1, Sean Chambers understandably received heaps of praise.
That included being named Big Sky and FCS Offensive Player of the Week. Montana State coaches and teammates repeatedly said how excited they were for Chambers stepping in and succeeding as a starter.
Chambers also received congratulations from back home with texts from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez. All three are from the Central Valley area in California — Chambers from Kerman, Allen from Firebaugh and Martinez from Fresno — and Allen and Chambers share the Wyoming connection as well.
That shared bond from the 559 (Fresno’s area code) runs deep, Chambers said, and it’s a “cool feeling” for all three to be sharing in each other’s successes.
“People from the 559, from Fresno, kind of have this feeling that they’ve been overlooked,” Chambers said. “So I think we all kind of have that same chip on our shoulder. And when we see someone from that area doing well, we all kind of pull for them and root for them.”
In certain ways, Chambers has returned to his roots after transferring to MSU this past offseason. He changed his jersey number back to his high school No. 10, inspired by then-Texas quarterback Vince Young winning the 2006 BCS national championship — “I thought that him wearing 10 was the coolest thing ever” — and rejoined his offensive coordinator at Wyoming, Brent Vigen, now MSU’s head coach.
It’s been a complicated process to get to this point, with three season-ending injuries and losing his starting job at Wyoming. But Chambers is playing his best football for the Bobcats, highlighted by an FCS-leading 16 rushing touchdowns. He was even added to the Walter Payton Award watch list this past week.
For Chambers, it has truly been “a blessing” to play at MSU — particularly being injury-free through seven games.
“It hasn’t happened for me too much over my career,” Chambers said. “But this year, it’s kind of happening and I’m grateful and excited for it.”
A key reason Chambers made the move to MSU was the Vigen family. He remembers Molly Vigen, Brent’s wife, taking him to his second surgery while at Wyoming and leaving a care package with him. Even after taking the job at MSU, Brent Vigen regularly checked in to see how he was doing and how the current season was going.
That told Chambers that his former coach clearly still cared and helped make an easy transition over to MSU. It’s all come “full circle,” Chambers said, especially with his locker being right next to freshman defensive end Jake Vigen, who was starting high school when Chambers started college.
From a football perspective, Chambers said the trust between him and his head coach “carries a lot of weight.” The duo had to lean on that when Chambers briefly took over as starter for the Bobcats.
The moment came against Eastern Washington on Sept. 24 when starter Tommy Mellott left the game with a concussion in the first quarter. Chambers said it was a “whirlwind of emotion” and he definitely felt empathy for a quarterback leaving a game due to injury.
“I know how it feels to go down, and I know the helpless feeling that you have when you can’t help your team. That’s a terrible feeling,” Chambers said. “I just know that he was probably feeling that because he wants to be out there more than anybody.”
But once the whistle blew to resume play, Chambers locked back in. The Bobcats went on to win 38-35, with Chambers — who had mainly been used in Wildcat packages in the red zone in the previous three games — finishing with 160 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also went 6 of 12 for 69 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.
The following week, Chambers practiced as the starter for the first time as he prepared for a prime time matchup with UC Davis. It was a slight increase in reps and “fine tuning” his understanding of the offense, Chambers said.
He also relied on his past experience starting 19 games at Wyoming and had plenty of help from MSU coaches and teammates.
Not only did he have conversations with Vigen, but Mellott served as an extra set of eyes and was on a headset for the Davis game. Chambers said he also credits offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright with making him more comfortable in the offense.
Housewright also helped prepare each quarterback by double-repping in practice, all the way from spring ball through fall camp. It helps make sure every player is “ready to rock and roll” when their time comes, Housewright said.
“He’s got to execute and the standard doesn’t change,” Housewright told 406mtsports.com. “Maybe a little different skill set, but they’re able to do what the other guy’s doing, and maybe in a different manner.”
That preparation helped the game slow down for Chambers for the first time in his career. He said he especially felt that after his 78-yard rushing touchdown on MSU’s second play from scrimmage and when the Bobcats drove down for a field goal to go up 24-13 at halftime.
“That’s what you want at quarterback — you don’t want (the game) to move fast and feel like you’re not in control of it,” Chambers said. “I think that game was really moving at my pace and was allowing me to dictate things out there.”
Chambers finished the game with 227 passing yards, 209 rushing yards and accounted for five touchdowns (three rushing, two passing).
“I knew once we got to September, we were playing games, I felt like this could happen for him,” Vigen said. “I’m very happy for him, and our team has really embraced him — there’s no doubt about that.”
One of Chambers’ goals coming to MSU was building strong relationships with his new teammates. He said he’s grown close to running back Isaiah Ifanse. Mellott has played a key role in Chambers learning the offense, and the two have bonded over their drive to win.
He has also appreciated building a trust with the offensive linemen — who Chambers calls “one of the best units in college football” — and being able to rely on the “safety blanket” provided by MSU’s wide receivers and tight ends.
“They did an amazing job of welcoming me in, and I’m grateful for that,” Chambers said.
It’s easy to do that when you’re winning games, too. Center Justus Perkins said after the Idaho State game — a 37-6 win in Chambers’ second start — it’s been great seeing the quarterback’s confidence grow in recent weeks.
“I think he’s always had it,” Perkins said. “It’s just finally shining for him.”
Chambers added that he’s especially grown as a passer in games against Davis and ISU, throwing for a combined 377 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Through seven games, Chambers is 40 of 68 for 509 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.
He’s been even more dangerous running the ball. Before the season, Chambers said he wanted to become a more efficient runner; through seven games, he’s rushed for a team-high 622 yards and the aforementioned 16 touchdowns on 88 carries.
Chambers said he would like to have some runs back, though, such as an avoidable hit near the sideline in the second quarter against Davis. His sliding is “not very good at all,” he added, and he needs to learn when to go down in the open field.
“I think that’s where I’ve got to keep growing and know when the journey is over,” Chambers said.
Luckily for Chambers, his football journey is not over yet, with four regular season games and the FCS playoffs still to come. He said he wants to become an even better teammate and football player. He’s also looking forward to continuing MSU’s two-quarterback system alongside Mellott.
“I think we take a lot of hits off each other, and we kind of protect each other in that aspect,” Chambers said. “I think it’s been fun.”
It’s been a resoundingly positive experience for Chambers at MSU, something that isn’t easy to achieve after transferring, Chambers said. In that way, it’s hard not to draw a parallel between Chambers and his fellow 559 native, Martinez.
After spending four injury-plagued seasons at Nebraska, Martinez transferred to Kansas State this past offseason. In six games with the Wildcats, Martinez, who is also a team captain, has rushed for 546 yards and nine touchdowns on 91 carries. He’s also completed 86 of 138 passes for 900 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Chambers said it’s been “pretty awesome” to see Martinez find that level of success at his new program. Vigen, meanwhile, feels similarly about Chambers’ success at MSU.
Vigen said there have been some “high highs” and “low lows” in Chambers’ career, and transferring after four seasons was not an ideal situation. But Vigen added that seeing Chambers fully invested at MSU — and being so effective as an offensive weapon — has been a joy to watch unfold.
“That’s what transferring should be about,” Vigen said. “It’s about getting an opportunity to go someplace and continue to write your story. He didn’t need his story to end, I guess, at Wyoming. So to have his story continue on here is a pretty neat deal.”
