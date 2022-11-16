Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

After ESPN’s “College GameDay” opted to go to Michigan State at Ohio State instead of the 2021 edition of the Brawl of the Wild last fall, Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill didn’t lose hope of bringing the show to a Big Sky game.

“They told us it was just a matter of when, not if,” Wistrcill said.

Conference personnel stayed in consistent communication with ESPN, which told them to keep promoting it on social media and get more fans involved. That included Wistrcill himself dressing up in Home Depot gear, a theater troupe from the University of Hartford protesting outside ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, and photoshopping GameDay talent onto Montana State’s famed run out on horseback.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you