After ESPN’s “College GameDay” opted to go to Michigan State at Ohio State instead of the 2021 edition of the Brawl of the Wild last fall, Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill didn’t lose hope of bringing the show to a Big Sky game.
“They told us it was just a matter of when, not if,” Wistrcill said.
Conference personnel stayed in consistent communication with ESPN, which told them to keep promoting it on social media and get more fans involved. That included Wistrcill himself dressing up in Home Depot gear, a theater troupe from the University of Hartford protesting outside ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, and photoshopping GameDay talent onto Montana State’s famed run out on horseback.
It had to be a “perfect storm,” Wistrcill said, for GameDay to come a Big Sky game. The conference also needed help from other teams, especially with a ranked matchup between USC and UCLA falling on the same weekend as Cat-Griz.
But after UCLA fell to Arizona late Saturday night, Wistrcill thought the chances increased. When his phone buzzed around 6:15 a.m. Sunday, he received the confirmation the Big Sky had been searching for over the last 16-18 months.
College GameDay officially announced its next location to be Bozeman for the upcoming Brawl of the Wild. The show will be broadcast live from 7-10 a.m. from Dyche field across from Bobcat Stadium.
🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL! WE'RE COMING TO BOZEMAN! 🚨Next up, we are headed to the Brawl of the Wild rivalry game between @MontanaGrizFB and @MSUBobcats_FB! pic.twitter.com/Z7snIrtRAB— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 13, 2022
Wistrcill, who will arrive in Bozeman Thursday, said hosting GameDay is a “defining moment” to grow the brands of MSU, Montana and the conference as a whole.
“We’re the best FCS conference in the country,” Wistrcill said. “And this is a way to showcase two of our best teams and their history and traditions and the high quality of football that’s played.”
This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
Chronicle: Where did the idea of bringing College GameDay to the Big Sky come from?
TW: Obviously, many of us here in the office have been around college football a long time. When I worked at Wisconsin years ago, GameDay came. When I got to the Big Sky four years ago, I knew that football was important to the Big Sky and I learned a lot about the rivalries we have and specifically the Brawl. As I started asking around, I found out it had never come to a Big Sky school. And I was like, “OK, we’ve got to figure out: how do we get this?”
We didn’t have a contract with ESPN up until two years ago. As part of our contract with them, I just started talking to their people on their broadcast programming side about, how can we ever get GameDay to come? And they’re like, “Well, it’s just got to be kind of a perfect storm of things.” They usually go to one non-FBS a school year and we just need perfect timing on that. So that really started our discussion with them. “OK, what do we need to do? Well, we need to gather up momentum and get people talking about it.” And that started about 16 months ago with our focus on the Brawl in Missoula last year.
Was the Brawl of the Wild always the main focus? Or was the larger idea simply bringing GameDay to the Big Sky? TW: Last year, we focused just on the Brawl. This year, the entire season was on the Big Sky as a whole and all the good things happening at all the different schools, all the great places to have it. Up until about two weeks ago was when we really started focusing on the Brawl and putting our efforts toward that. You looked at the other games around the country (this coming weekend), there were other big games, but there weren’t a bunch of top 10 matchups from the (College Football Playoff) perspective. So that helped.
And then when UCLA lost to Arizona in that last game of the night, all of a sudden I thought, “OK, instead of a 50% chance, now we have a 55% chance, because now the lure of the USC-UCLA game to them, hopefully, was a little diminished.” Obviously there’s a sellout crowd and there will be 70,000 people there. But from a game day atmosphere, what Bozeman will bring compared to LA — no comparison. They have said repeatedly to us, “When we go to a place for the first time, those are our best shows because of the energy from the fans.” I said, “Great, then they will blow your doors off up there in Bozeman.”
What makes the Brawl of the Wild so appealing for a GameDay location?
TW: You have this tremendous history and tradition of these two schools that dominate a state where there’s no major pro sports teams. Having been around this for four years now, I realize everybody I meet in Montana is a fan of one or the other. I’ve never met anyone that loves both teams.
I think the passion for this rivalry, the blue collar nature and the toughness that the two programs have, the people of Montana, the weather. All of it just has been this perfect storm of great storytelling that GameDay will be able to highlight.
What went into the process of creating this social media campaign? TW: I have a 25-minute commute to the office in the morning and that’s kind of my thinking time. I make phone calls on the way home, but on the way here, it’s kind of music and thinking. So sometimes (my staff will) wonder what’s going to come next out of my creative brain.
We’ve got three or four of us here on staff that really focus on a lot of creative stuff. We’ve got a couple of people in our media staff, Tyson Rodgers and Bryson Lester, that are just really creative in thinking about ways to use social media to promote what we’re doing. When you add that into telling our schools about what our plans are and having them help us spread the message amongst the fan bases and trying to create ideas that will draw attention to us and what we have, it all works. In this case, it was very focused. We’ve been focusing on College GameDay for a long time. They kept telling us, “Just keep at it, you’re on the radar screen.” Sure enough, it happens.
After GameDay chose Michigan State at Ohio State instead of the Brawl in 2021, what went into the retooled creative process for this season?
TW: They told us it was just a matter of when, not if. The challenge for us was, how do we keep coming up with creative ways to play on this? So that’s why we did the funny videos. Like last year, we were singing the theme song around the staff. This year, doing the videos of me dressed up like a Home Depot worker. And then we hired this theater troupe from the University of Hartford to protest at ESPN headquarters with signs and shirts. So it was just a matter of what we think of that’s going to be unique and different that the people at ESPN are going to notice.
Control what you can control. We could control that piece. We couldn’t control what other teams did around the country or what ESPN was thinking about. So we just kept following their lead and their direction and communicating with them on a regular basis and just hoping for the best.
Is there anything from the various social media videos that stands out as your favorite?
TW: I thought the theater troupe that we had in Hartford was really cool, that they went over to Bristol, which is right next to Hartford where the (ESPN) headquarters are. They were there for like an hour, just banging the drum and waving at cars and getting honked at. ESPN security came out and told them to move to this other area. I just thought, “How cool is that?”
I told the guys from ESPN on the phone, “Has anybody else in the country ever done that in the 20-something years of GameDay?” And they were like, “Nope, nobody’s done that.” I said, “Great. That’s all the more reason why you need to come.” That’s just something that we were doing with the best intentions in mind of just keeping the Big Sky on the top of their minds.
What has the collaboration been like with both the Montana State and Montana athletic departments?
TW: Obviously we work closely with all our schools when we’re doing these types of things. We sent ESPN (a list of) a couple of games to highlight each week, in case they were interested in going to Idaho or Sacramento State or Weber State or Montana or Montana State. So the communication with them at ESPN was also similar to how we communicate with our schools.
We always knew at the end of the year that the Brawl was going to be a great opportunity. So working with (MSU athletic director Leon Costello) at Montana State and his staff, just kind of like, “Hey, start thinking about this. If this happens, here’s what they’re going to want. Where would you have it? What types of challenges would it present to you and the staff if this happens?” So regular communication that we have with those people.
What was the fan interaction like with these social media campaigns?
TW: It was really strong, and I credit our schools and their social media teams, and then the fan bases we have. The game, like the Brawl that we’re talking about, means so much to these fans. I think they crave any information and any discussion about their team and about the game and players. So we basically kind of pleaded to them, “Hey, we need you to retweet this. We need you to comment and (tag) College GameDay, because they’re tracking all the metrics on this.”
I don’t see the metrics, but I can pretty much guarantee over the last week or two weeks, they heard more from Big Sky schools than any other conference or any other school in the country. Just because of the level of excitement there is for that game and the interest in having GameDay. So I credit a lot to our fans. We have great fans in our league, especially with those two schools that have such great passion.
After UCLA lost to Arizona, how did you find out GameDay was coming to Bozeman?
TW: So Saturday night, it’s late, I’ve got my phone on. I’m like, “Maybe I’ll hear tonight.” I didn’t hear anything. So I went to bed. I’ve got my phone right next to my head on the little side table. At 6:15 a.m. I got a text message (from a contact at ESPN), I heard the ding. I reached over, grabbed my phone and looked at it, and it said, “GameDay is coming to Bozeman.”
I texted him back, “When can I tell people?” He said, “You can’t tell anyone right now.” And I was like, “How can I not tell anyone?” So I just laid there in bed going, “Oh my God, this might actually work.” So I asked him, “When’s it going public?” And he said, “I’ll get back to you.” Then at about 7:30 a.m., Leon called me and said, “We heard from them. They’re coming.” And I’m like, “Great, I’ve been wanting to call you.” But then he was mad at me that I didn’t call him. So we had a good chuckle about that. Then off we went.
But I didn’t believe it until they texted me back and said (the official announcement) was coming at nine o’clock. So at 8:59 a.m. I’m just refreshing my phone on their Twitter page. And then when I saw it, I was like, “Oh my God, it’s really happening.” For 16-18 months, we’ve been working on this knowing that it might never happen. But that was the moment when it hit me that oh my God, they’re actually coming to a Big Sky school. They’re coming to a great place with great fans.
I think it’ll be the best GameDay ever and I fully expect them to say that afterwards. Everything from the crowd support to the energy to the people they meet and the places they go. Got some of them, just like me, arriving in town tomorrow. I’m going to take a few of them out for dinner tomorrow night and just be around town and get a chance just to experience what Bozeman and the people are like there. All leading up to the fact that, from what I can tell, it’s going to be like two degrees when the show comes on at 7 a.m. It’s perfect, right? It’s going to be clear and then the sun’s going to come up and it’s going to warm up to the mid 20s for the football game. Right now it’s lining up to where it couldn’t be any more perfect.
MSU head coach Brent Vigen talked at his weekly press conference about how important the exposure GameDay brings to a program and, by extension, a conference. What will this do for the national profile of the Big Sky?
TW: I think it’s huge for us. I think from a coach’s perspective, Vigen’s absolutely right: it’s all about recruiting. Both for him and (UM coach Bobby) Hauck, it’s about having these two programs on a national stage because we want to recruit the best student-athletes to all our programs. Then as that rises up from the football team, to a school, to the conference, it’s about branding. It’s about when people see the Big Sky Conference, what do they think of? We want them to think of championship level sports, championship level academics and championship people.
So this is all about growing that brand and making the people at ESPN and any sports fans around the world say, “Wow, this is really big time. Look at what’s happening up there in Bozeman. Look at the Big Sky Conference.” It’s kind of a defining moment for us as a league that we’re able to attract this worldwide show to come here and showcase the best of what we have.
Now that GameDay is coming to Bozeman, are there any future plans for bringing the show back to the Big Sky?
TW: That’s funny, somebody else asked me that earlier today, another media member. I told him, I feel like a football coach that just won a big game and they’re asking about next week’s opponent. It’s like, OK, we’re going to enjoy this between now and Sunday and then we’ll think about what’s next. I haven’t really thought beyond that, other than Bozeman is not the only town that would be a great place for GameDay. We have a bunch of other cities that would embrace it and have a great show as well. So we’ll continue to promote that along with other opportunities for our league.
How gratifying is it to know after almost two years, the work of getting GameDay to the Big Sky paid off?
TW: There’s always doubters when you want to do things. There’s always people that say, “Why are you wasting your time? Why are you begging? Why are you promoting this?” And I look at it as, yeah, I’m the commissioner, but I’m also the head cheerleader for every one of our programs in the Big Sky Conference. And anything I can do to help to promote our student athletes, our coaches, our universities, our programs, I’m going to do and I’m not going to be shy about it. That’s my role and responsibility.
I love the conference. I love what we represent out here in the western part of the United States. So we’re always going to look for ways to promote that. To me, all it does is verify that our hard work is worth it and our staff that works so hard and our schools that try to do good things, that this is verified. It’s not, “Well, we’re done now. We can just rest back on our laurels.” But it’s an opportunity to promote this great league and everything about it and it feels good to be able to deliver on some of that.
