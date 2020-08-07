Even as Montana State practiced Friday morning, the Bobcats’ future remained murky.
At the same time, the Big Sky Conference announced conference football games would be postponed to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision provided some answers on what the football landscape would look like this fall.
But it also raised more questions, too.
What needs to change in order for a safe spring conference season? Could nonconference games be played this fall? What about other fall sports?
“It’s hard to say here’s the three or four things that have to happen, but there definitely has to be some changes,” Big Sky Conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “I mean if we’re in the same place come March that we’re in right now, there won’t be any college sports going on.”
Friday’s announcement only affected football. Other Big Sky Conference fall sports were already pushed back until mid-September. Longer-term decisions on those sports are up in the air. Winter sports could also be affected later on, but thus far they are continuing with workouts.
Whether nonconference games could be played by individual schools is to be determined. Wistrcill said a “final decision” will be discussed among school presidents next week. In the meantime, Montana State has one nonconference game on its schedule, against Dixie State on Sept. 19. MSU’s Sept. 5 game against Long Island and Sept. 12 game at Utah were canceled when each of those school’s conferences canceled nonconference games.
“No final decision has been made,” Montana State athletic director Leon Costello said of the Dixie State game, “but it’s still on our schedule.”
When asked why nonconference games could still be played compared to conference games postponed due to health reasons, Costello said the Bobcats want to have flexibility. Classes at MSU begin Aug. 17, and Costello said he wants to wait until the university’s full student body arrives on campus to see how the virus can be managed.
Since Montana is still in phase two of its reopening plan, the Bobcats are required to gather in groups no larger than 50. To practice Friday, they split the team into groups and spread across multiple fields. At this time, Costello said, entering phase three is a prerequisite for hosting a nonconference game.
“We’re continuing to have conversations in assessing the landscape as we move forward here,” Costello said. “First and foremost, it just gives us a little bit more time to monitor what’s going to happen on our campuses.”
The Big Sky is targeting an eight-game conference season, and the timing depends on when the FCS playoffs take place. From there, the Big Sky can work backward to establish its schedule. Though not official, the amount of FCS teams moving their season to the spring increased the likelihood of a postseason at that time.
Administrators from throughout the Big Sky encouraged other conferences to follow their lead and plan for a spring season if the pandemic is under better control by then.
“We think if we band together with the other conferences, we can find a way to get this done,” Wistrcill said of the possibility of FCS playoffs in the spring.
If the spring season takes place, Costello is optimistic there’s the chance fans attend games, which wouldn’t have been possible for games played as long as phase two is in place. Despite the uncertain future, that is a cause for Costello’s optimism.
In a school-produced video, several players on the team said they’re appreciative of the home-field environment created by fans at Bobcat Stadium.
“Without fans it would’ve been a lot different,” linebacker Troy Andersen said in the video. “So this new spring season, going into it, is exciting because I know we’re going to have fans there. And it gives us a great opportunity to go forward with a good season and have championship aspirations.”
Having a spring season and another in fall 2021 could pose challenges for players to recover physically. Costello said balancing that requires discussions that have already began. He mentioned trying to see how early in the spring and how late in the fall each season can start to stretch recovery time.
If the pandemic prevents a spring season or if players opt-out and return post-pandemic, MSU will have to sort out eligibility and roster issues. Wistrcill called this “a big gray area,” while Costello mentioned the Bobcats have a blueprint since spring sport athletes had their seasons canceled months ago.
Until then, MSU plans on continuing to practice. It won’t be like a normal fall camp, and there won’t be a Gold Rush home opener to anticipate this fall. But the season wasn’t entirely canceled either.
“We still have a chance to play football,” Costello said. “Even though it looks different, let’s embrace it.”
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.