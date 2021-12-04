top story Pool: Tommy Mellott gives Montana State offense new life in starting debut at quarterback By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Dec 4, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott avoids a tackle attempt by UT Martin defensive back Vincent Guy on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State’s offensive line paved the way, and “Touchdown Tommy” did the rest.Tommy Mellott made the most of the situation. He outran everyone.Mellott was by himself in the end zone. The position he was in could’ve been lonely in a lot of ways. He was named the Bobcats’ starting quarterback less than two weeks ago. On a team that has championship hopes, the pressure was on. But the Bobcats rallied around the freshman from Butte, and albeit with an inconsistent passing performance, he delivered.Following his 73-yard score, teammates rushed to catch up with him. Offensive tackle Lewis Kidd eventually arrived, his arms spread out wide before he hugged his QB. Other Bobcats huddled around in jubilation.“Guys up front made a huge hole for me,” Mellott said, “and I just ran.”Mellott behind center provided the Bobcats’ offense new life. It could be exactly what they need to stave off elimination in the postseason.No. 8-seeded MSU (10-2) pulled away in the second half for a 26-7 win over UT Martin (10-3) on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The Bobcats will play at No. 1-seeded and defending national champion Sam Houston (11-0) in the FCS quarterfinals next week.The Bobcats are exactly where they want to be, though in a way no one was expecting.“I think it’s every Montana boy’s dream to go and play for Montana State and be the quarterback,” Mellott said. “I just really wanted to go out there and play for the seniors and give my best.” Buy Now Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott throws a pass with pressure from UT Martin linebacker Giovanni Davis on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America UT Martin sure wasn’t expecting the change. Defensive back Jay Woods said the Skyhawks were preparing for Matthew McKay, and then found out with the rest of the world Thursday he planned to transfer.UT Martin had a plan for Mellott all along. But it changed when he was elevated to the starter, which the Skyhawks found out about Saturday.“He played well,” Woods said. “He stepped up for them and made some big plays for them. So nothing but respect.”MSU head coach Brent Vigen said the Bobcats chose, following the Montana game, to go with Mellott as the full-time starter. Just two days prior to Saturday’s game, McKay, who had started every game at quarterback for the Bobcats this season, announced on Twitter he was entering the transfer portal.Vigen said McKay “made a change that was best for him, we wish him well, and that’s all I’m going to say about Matt McKay. I want to talk about the guys that are on the team and out there giving tremendous effort today.”Vigen said the Bobcats “no question” rallied around Mellott, which is perhaps important above all else. Having his first career start in the playoffs wasn’t ideal, but with the first-round bye, the Bobcats had more time to work with him and prepare him. Buy Now Montana State's Lance McCutcheon, left, and Tommy Mellott celebrate a Mellott touchdown during a game against UT Martin on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Throughout the season, Mellott was willing to line up anywhere on the field. He’s been on kickoffs and at wide receiver. The Bobcats recognized that as a sign of unselfishness, Vigen said.MSU defensive end Amandre Williams and defensive back Ty Okada said they encouraged their new signal caller. Williams noted Mellott was difficult to stop in practice, so they trusted the same would be true in the playoffs.Okada said the Bobcats “have all the confidence in the world in Tommy.”“You see Tommy every single day in the offseason, the way that kid works,” Okada added. “When someone loves the game and plays the game with the passion that he does, it makes it a lot easier to have the utmost confidence in him. He’s a great kid, he’s a great player, but he’s ultimately a really great teammate. That’s what builds a lot of confidence in us on the defensive side of the ball.” Buy Now Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott communicates with his team before a play against UT Martin on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Mellott was excited and nervous. But he also felt those around him had faith in him.“This whole entire team means the world to me,” Mellott said. “Every single day, they came in and they were vocal about that they believed in me. They knew I was going to have ups and downs as a young quarterback, coaching staff included. But as I continue to make mistakes or be successful in different situations, they continue to believe in me and it meant the world.”Mellott had limited opportunities to show what he was capable of as a passer in the regular season. Even Saturday didn’t provide a good sample size.With winds up to 26 mph, Mellott was 8 of 20 for 51 yards. No touchdowns, but no interceptions.“I was very frustrated with what I had done in the passing game,” Mellott said. “I definitely expect a lot more of myself, and I think it was a situation where I wanted to grow from it, so ultimately I was happy I had the opportunity to grow and that’s all it really was. So I’m glad we have another opportunity next week.”Still, the Bobcats opened up parts of their offense they didn’t with McKay, an encouraging sign. Mellott was often on the move by design. He threw over the middle more, completed some third-down passes and helped the Bobcats convert 2 of 3 fourth downs. He targeted MSU’s tight ends more, like when Derryk Snell hauled in a one-handed grab midway through the fourth quarter.“His improvement throughout the year has given us more than enough encouragement,” Vigen said. “Really felt good about where he was at the last couple weeks. You get those winds today and it made it harder, but I thought he composed himself for sure.” Buy Now Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott runs against UT Martin on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Ultimately, Mellott’s passing didn’t matter. He was astounding as a runner. He rushed for 180 yards on 23 attempts with two touchdowns, averaging 7.8 yards per carry.He didn’t have a perfect game. He fumbled late in the first half, which was recovered by Woods and returned 68 yards for a touchdown, cutting MSU’s lead to 10-7 just before intermission.But Mellott is young. Errors are sometimes part of the game. The Bobcats knew that, and he’ll seek to learn from it.“This moment wasn’t too big for him,” Vigen said. “There was going to be mistakes, but I just like his makeup and what he’s going to bring to this program for a long, long time here.” Buy Now Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott throws against UT Martin on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Vigen said the Bobcats opted to turn to Mellott instead of Tucker Rovig or Casey Bauman, who both have starting experience, in part because of his rushing ability. And Mellott didn’t let MSU down.Vigen felt Mellott would eventually make an explosive play on the ground. It finally happened in the fourth quarter on his 73-yarder.“He’s pretty electric,” Vigen said. “He’s shown it certainly a few times this season, and that run was probably the most electric.”This is the type of offense the Bobcats have needed. With 438 yards, this is the second time in six games the Bobcats have eclipsed 400. Running the ball 60 times, their 387 yards on the ground was the most ever for them in the playoffs.MSU’s defense has been among the best in the country. Nothing was different there. The Bobcats allowed 178 total yards and, aside from Mellott’s fumble, the Skyhawks didn’t score.The question going into the season was never about that side of the ball. It was always if MSU's quarterback play could help the offense sustain drives.With McKay gone, the Bobcats turned to the freshman from Butte. And he gave them a badly needed spark. Whether he can continue this, against a top-notch program on the road in the postseason, is a question that has yet to be answered.But Mellott is eager for a shot at the top-ranked team in the country."He's very competitive, and he's very intelligent," Vigen said. "His opportunity for improvement is very much still there, and that's just one game. It's a start for him. Got his first game under his belt and really excited about what he can do moving forward."Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. 