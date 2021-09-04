Pool: Montana State's new head coach gave team confidence to nearly pull off upset By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Sep 4, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State head coach Brent Vigen walks on the field while Wyoming players celebrate at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming. Shawn Raecke / Chronicle Buy Now Montana State head coach Brent Vigen walks on the field during a game against the Wyoming Cowboys at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming. Shawn Raecke / Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LARAMIE, Wyoming — Sometimes it’s easy for players to say they’re confident when they really aren’t.It would be understandable if, say, a pandemic disrupted their way of life and kept them from playing a game for two years. And a new head coach changed things about their program. And they’ve lost teammates along the way. And their first game back is against a team predicted to fare well in an FBS conference.Not Montana State. Not Saturday. Not when they nearly defeated Wyoming on the road while being 19-point underdogs. The Bobcats scored a go-ahead touchdown with under three minutes to play but went on to lose to the Cowboys 19-16 at War Memorial Stadium. But the Bobcats were in control for most of the game, and that’s in part because they legitimately believed they deserved to win.“I’m proud of our guys though because there was no thought in coming down here and playing them close,” Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen said. “This one hurt, and it should.”When Vigen became MSU’s head coach after seven years as Wyoming’s offensive coordinator, some Cowboys fans were ecstatic. His offenses were stagnant because of an overdependence on running the ball, some said, or maybe he didn’t showcase enough passion to fire up a fan base.One wouldn’t have thought so on the opening drive. Matthew McKay, in his first game since transferring from North Carolina State, flung the ball down field on the very first snap. And with a mix of scheming to create one-on-one matchups clearly in favor of the Bobcats and a healthy dose of creative run designs, MSU was in this contest.That should be enough to fire up a fan base.Bobcats fans loved Vigen’s predecessor, Jeff Choate, in part because of his passion he exuded every time he spoke. And don’t be mistaken, Choate absolutely caused his program to gain confidence.But it’s striking how Vigen maintained, if not elevated, this belief after all the program had been through. After the loss to the Cowboys, the conviction of the Bobcats was clear. Based on their preparation, they deduced they deserved to win this game.“These guys weren’t unbeatable. We felt like we had a shot there for most of the game,” MSU defensive end Daniel Hardy said. “We played our hearts out for sure.”Having coached at another FCS school and a Group of Five program, Vigen knows full well how to win in less-than-ideal situations. In his experience, which includes several upsets during his time at North Dakota State, the underdogs usually have a better shot of winning if they keep games close late.And that was the case. The Bobcats trusted their new quarterback and passed the ball early, perhaps to the surprise of Wyoming, and gained a lead because of it. They stuffed the run often because they had enough talent to do so.Hardy added that he knew the Bobcats could manage just fine in the trenches “from the get-go.”“Very confident coming in, and we wanted to punch them in the mouth,” Hardy said. “We weren’t going to try to roll over and die. We were coming to win.” And even when the Bobcats fumbled, didn’t convert often enough on third down, allowed a field goal to be blocked, and even when they fell behind with 47 seconds to go, they seemed like they always were within reach. That’s for a reason.Perhaps part of MSU’s resilience is because of one of Vigen’s tenets: developing strong bonds with players. That’s evident by the way he interacted with those on the other side of the field Saturday.“There’s a lot of guys over on that sideline, they’re like brothers,” Vigen said of the Cowboys. “The players are like sons. But at this point, I’m a Bobcat. And none of that matters. We’re on different teams. I’m a competitor, just like all our guys are.”Vigen talked with his former players and Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl plenty before the contest, which may say something about how he’s regarded within the program.“I never thought a day in my life that this would end up happening,” Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay remembered telling his former offensive coordinator before the game. “It was just like a family reunion today, but it’s always love at the end of the day. Credit to Montana State. They put their best foot forward, and we did the same as well. But it’s always love for Coach Vigen.”MSU’s near win may be a result of arguably the most vital lesson Bohl taught Vigen over their 18 seasons of working together.Vigen learned plenty from his mentor, but chief among them was the importance of belief. It was blatantly obvious the Bobcats were confident they could march onto the turf of an FBS opponent — in their first game in two years, no less — and get back on their plane with a win in hand.Vigen said this attitude was a result of a month-by-month process since he took his new job in February.“Believe in where we were at as a program, giving them a road map to take the necessary steps to improve this summer, so that we get out there in tough situations, you look at the next guy and believe you’re going to get it done,” Vigen said. “There’s plenty that could be corrected, but I think we’ve got a team where the only expectation is to win football games.”The Bobcats don’t just believe in themselves, they believe in Vigen. Hardy defended MSU's game plan postgame, saying it was on the players to execute it. Others said they felt fully prepared."Sometimes things just don't fall your way," Bobcats tight end Treyton Pickering said, "but I felt our team came in there confidently."Now, the Bobcats look forward. But they won't be moving on without any reasons to be optimistic, though the sting of the loss may hurt. They did, after all, fully expect Saturday to unfold differently."The moment, not playing in a long time, none of that matters," Vigen said. "We've got a lot of good players where their expectation is to win football games, and we didn't get that done today." 