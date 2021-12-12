top story Pool: Montana State's decision to not play spring season appears to have paid off By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Dec 12, 2021 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Montana State's Tommy Mellott hands the ball off to Isaiah Ifanse against Sam Houston on Saturday in Huntsville, Texas. DJ Shafer/Game Day Photos Buy Now Montana State's Tommy Mellott passes against Sam Houston on Saturday in Huntsville, Texas. DJ Shafer/Game Day Photos Buy Now Montana State fans support the Bobcats on Saturday in Huntsville, Texas. DJ Shafer/Game Day Photos Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. HUNTSVILLE, Texas — When KC Keeler led his team in practice, something was off, perhaps drastically different.The Sam Houston head coach expects the Bearkats to look like they're the best team in the nation when they're preparing. It didn't matter that they had played 22 games in 10 months. For the most part, Keeler's standards were met during Sam Houston's run to an FCS championship in mid-May and then the beginning of this fall season a couple months later.But Wednesday, Keeler realized that workload began to affect his players. "I could start to see us peter out," he said. "We were always practicing at a very high level. And just on Wednesday I saw a little dip off. And I saw it in the locker room coming out today. We played with a lot of emotion, a lot of energy, and we were just a tick behind. We just weren’t quite there.”The matchup between Sam Houston and Montana State in the FCS quarterfinals represented a fascinating dichotomy. On one side, a team that hadn’t played at all in the 2020-21 school year, in part out of concern about fatigue. On the other, a team willing to deal with the consequences of so many games in so little time if it meant a shot at a national championship.In the end, the more well-rested team won. The No. 8-seeded Bobcats (11-2) upset top-seeded and reigning national champion Sam Houston in resounding fashion 42-19 on Saturday at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium. MSU intercepted Walter Payton Award finalist Eric Schmid three times for the first time in his career, and quarterback Tommy Mellott caught a touchdown, threw for two more and ran for two others in his second career start.This snapped the Bearkats’ 22-game winning streak. Of the four teams left in the playoffs, the Bobcats are the only one left who didn’t play in the spring.“Really all the pressure was on them,” MSU wide receiver Lance McCutcheon said. “Once you keep winning, there’s pressure with them. When are they going to lose? How long are you going to keep that win streak? We came down here, executed our game plan in all three phases of the game. We didn’t really come out here with any pressure. We came out here extra confident.”The Bobcats’ decision to not play last spring has appeared to pay off. With a win at home in the semifinals against unseeded South Dakota State, the other program which made a run to last spring’s title game, MSU could make its own appearance in Frisco, Texas.“We lost to a really good team that executed much better than we did,” Keeler said. “But I do think we ran out of gas, and I think it finally caught up to us.”The run up to this moment goes back to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The Big Sky and most of the FCS elected to postpone games to the spring.For teams like Montana State, the logistics were puzzling. The Big Sky aimed to have a regular season concluded in April, meaning some sort of training camp would’ve had to happen in February.MSU coaches were skeptical from the beginning. The Treasure State would need a spring at all in order to hold spring football. But inconsistent weather doesn’t make that easy.Teams in warmer climates, like in Texas, or those with indoor facilities could practice just fine. Montana State would’ve needed to do so in freezing temperatures. Its playing surfaces aren’t normally usable until March.Kane Ioane, then MSU’s defensive coordinator and four-time all-American player for the Bobcats, said previously wrapping up a season in mid-May didn’t leave enough recovery time to begin preparation again in August.Former MSU head coach Jeff Choate emphasized not allowing a spring season to hamper the fall of 2021. Practicing in January or February, he added, isn’t easily possible in Montana “unless you’re skiing.”Choate resented the uncertainties. That, he said, wore players out.After the Big Sky’s release of its spring schedule, the Bobcats, along with rival Montana and Portland State, announced it would opt out of a full season. Football seasons are usually months apart, not weeks, because of the physical demand of the sport. Choate felt it wasn’t enough time for players to heal from injuries.The Bobcats ultimately didn’t have to worry about any of those things. They entered the 2021 season healthy and rested.For nearly two years, the Bobcats built up their strength and conditioning, in hopes of making up for lost time. They were willing to be patient.Troy Andersen is a prime example of why waiting worked. Off of a knee surgery following the 2019 season, the senior linebacker would’ve redshirted in 2020 or last spring. But with a large time window to heal, he’s now a Buck Buchanan Award finalist.The Bobcats also had more time to acclimate to new head coach Brent Vigen, who took over in February. That brought about changes, like MSU’s shift to a defensive front with four linemen. Provided the time to adjust, the Bobcats pose one of the best defensive units in the country.Sam Houston didn’t feel much effect from an injury standpoint by the time its second postseason in a calendar year rolled around. The Bearkats’ coaching staff stressed that if players took care of themselves and avoided mental errors, they could beat anyone.Players were thankful to have the success they did. They defeated perennial powerhouses like North Dakota State and James Madison in the playoffs last spring before topping SDSU in the championship. With 22 consecutive wins, Sam Houston hadn’t lost since November 2019.“They were looking to make an unprecedented run,” Vigen said. “That’s really hard to do. And we were fortunate to come down here and beat them, beat a very good team, a very good program. A lot of winners on the opposite side. Our guys weren’t intimidated by their success, but I knew we needed to play really well in all phases.”Bearkats wide receiver Ife Adeyi confessed it all caught up with his team.McCutcheon was a step ahead when he snagged a Mellott pass out of the air, away from a defender, and then ran for a 68-yard touchdown. Isaiah Ifanse was a step ahead as he darted for a 42-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, giving him more than 100 yards for yet another game. Daniel Hardy was a step ahead as he added two more sacks to his season total. “It was a combination of how good they are, how well they played, and then also the fact that this has been a long season,” Keeler said. “That’s not an excuse because that’s a really good football team we lost to. I’m just telling you, from our perspective ... I saw a different team out there today.”Even with the time off, the Bobcats haven’t been immune to injuries. Against Sam Houston, they played without four Day 1 starters on defense alone, including defensive tackles Kyle Rygg, who was hurt in the season opener, and Chase Benson, an all-Big Sky pick who missed the second half of Saturday’s game.But the Bobcats relied on their depth, which they’ve built up over the course of the last two years, to defeat Sam Houston.“They’re just as important to the team as anybody else,” Hardy said of the Bobcats’ defensive tackles who shined Saturday. “We expect them to make plays like that, and we know they’re capable of doing that. I’ve got nothing but love for those guys, and I’m happy to see them develop as players.”Due to an issue with their plane, the Bobcats arrived in Texas late Friday evening. For a team that's already gone through a demanding year, this could've been even more taxing if they were at the tail end of a gauntlet of clashes if they had played in the spring.But it wasn't an issue for them."Our guys didn't flinch," Vigen said. "We haven't been perfect by any means, but the bond for them is so strong and then their willingness to take a new coaching staff on, and really work with us and get to this point, all that credit goes to those players and their resolve and belief in one another. They want to make this thing go as long as they can." Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. 