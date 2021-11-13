top story Pool: Montana State seniors leave mark on Idaho victory, program history By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Nov 13, 2021 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Montana State wide receiver Lance McCutcheon makes a catch over Idaho's Marcus Harris on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Buy Now Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen breaks up an Idaho pass Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State receiver Nate Stewart makes a reception against Idaho on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State's Daniel Hardy (44) sacks Idaho quarterback Zach Borisch (13) Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Buy Now Montana State defensive end Daniel Hardy (44) closes in on Idaho quarterback Zach Borisch on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Buy Now Montana State head coach Brent Vigen watches his team play Idaho on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As his mother spoke to him, Daniel Hardy fought back tears.The Montana State senior defensive end’s father died when he was 19. Hardy would have loved for his dad to have been watching him, seeing all that he’s accomplished. He would’ve relished in walking in lockstep with him, along with the rest of his family, as the Bobcats gave honor to their seniors before Saturday’s game.In that moment, Hardy just wanted to give his dad a hug. He was his best friend. His mom told Hardy he was there. He was watching. And he was proud.“He did the best for me he possibly could and put me in a position to succeed in life,” Hardy said. “I’ll love him forever, and I’m living every day to make sure his legacy lives on.”No. 3-ranked Montana State navigated an emotional day. After the team’s senior ceremony, the Bobcats held on for a 20-13 win over unranked Idaho, extending the team’s win streak to nine.Through the highs of freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott scoring all three of MSU’s touchdowns, through the lows of Idaho keeping itself within striking distance of stealing a win, the Bobcats (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky) survived going into their rivalry bout a week from now.“This team believes,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said. “Everyone understands it’s about the end result. Yeah, we wanted it to look prettier, but it didn’t. But we found a way in the fourth quarter to sequentially put the defense, the special teams, the offense all together and find a way to win the game.”Before the contest, the Bobcats spotlighted 19 players on the precipice of their careers ending. Each one, on the stadium’s video board, thanked those who impacted their lives.Some, like offensive lineman Lewis Kidd and linebacker Troy Andersen, have been with the program for over five years. They’ve watched it go from a losing team to an elite one.Others, like quarterback Tucker Rovig and wide receiver Coy Steel, may not fulfill their eligibility but have given the Bobcats in the past reasons to believe they could be among the best in the FCS.Others, like Amandre Williams, joined the Bobcats a couple seasons ago but nonetheless have provided a boost on MSU’s championship quest.“I didn’t really know what to expect,” Andersen said, “but it was cool being out there with all the guys that I’ve been here with for the last four or five years. Just to listen to them, what they had to say and then to be out there with your family is obviously a special moment.”Vigen hugged the seniors as they walked onto the field. The first-year head coach said they take a special place in his heart.They were the players he got to know the quickest and the ones who taught him the previous inner workings of the program. Vigen depended on them to find a winning formula.Before the Bobcats returned to the field, their traditional pregame video, with the song “Proud of the House We Built” by Brooks & Dunn, played on the screen.“I’m proud of the house we built,” the lyrics go. “It’s stronger than sticks, stones and steel.”Appropriate. These Bobcats seniors have built this program into a powerhouse. “All 19 of those guys are 100% bought into what we have going on here,” Hardy said. “They’ve helped build everything that we have here. I can’t tell you how thankful I am to be a part of such a dedicated group. The leadership we have from those guys is insane as well. When things go wrong, everybody looks to them and they’re leading the charge.”MSU’s seniors made impacts all throughout their win over Idaho.Hardy sacked Vandals quarterback Zach Borisch on the game’s opening possession, forcing a punt. On MSU’s first snap, Nate Stewart, a graduate transfer from Akron in his first start for the Bobcats, caught a 9-yard pass. Lance McCutcheon caught three receptions for a team-high 61 yards, including one 40-yarder over an Idaho defender.After an interception by MSU’s Matthew McKay, Andersen laid a ferocious hit on Borisch. That was just one of his game-high and career-high 17 tackles on the day.“Nobody flinched. We’re going to get the job done,” Hardy said of the close game. “Adversity is a thing that comes with football. Nobody backed down. Nobody was scared. We just went out there and got the job done.”Before halftime, Williams chased down Borisch for a sack late in the first half. Chase Benson, another senior on MSU’s defensive front, constantly applied pressure on Idaho’s offensive line. In the third quarter, he tackled Borisch deep in MSU territory, which was only a prelude to his sack on the next snap.The Bobcats lost leading rusher Isaiah Ifanse, backup running back Elijah Elliott and right tackle TJ Session due to injury in this game. But when MSU needed to run the ball and turned to Mellott to fight for first downs, the likes of Kidd and fellow senior offensive lineman Taylor Tuiasosopo provided enough push up front to keep drives alive.“Great teams are generally a product of those guys that are in their last go-around having their best years,” Vigen said. “We’ve got a whole bunch of those guys doing just that. … I think they were bound and determined that this wasn’t going to be their last game here in this stadium.”Andersen said his classmates are among his best friends. After all they’ve been through together, including Saturday’s game, he considers them brothers.That carried over onto the field against Idaho. The persistence they illustrated ensured they’ll host another game in the FCS playoffs.“There’s so much trust and belief in one another, being able to rely on each other and trust each other to do their jobs,” Andersen said. “The offense is going to go score eventually, the defense is going to get a stop. There was no panic, no let down.”The Bobcats showed no fear when faced with the possibility of losing to the Vandals. They likely won’t either when they go to Missoula with a four-game winning streak against their archnemesis on the line.“We’re always looking forward to being able to take it to those guys over the hill,” Hardy said.Last week after a monumental win at Eastern Washington, I wrote about how the Bobcats were worthy of FCS championship contention.This Idaho game doesn’t change that. If anything, this emotional victory, powered by a deep senior class loaded with talent, further bolsters that notion.Good teams find ways to win. End of story.Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daniel Hardy Msu Zach Borisch Senior Sport American Football Team Bobcat ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you