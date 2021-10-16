top story Pool: Montana State in need of recovery following offensive woes Oct 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today 1 of 2 Montana State players celebrate during a game against Weber State on Friday at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah. Garrett Becker / MSU Montana State's Tommy Mellott runs against Weber State on Friday at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah. Garrett Becker / MSU Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OGDEN, Utah — A Sunday, a part of the weekend Montana State would normally take to relax, marked the team’s first practice to ready for their next opponent.The Bobcats faced a short week, so they needed the extra day of preparation. They began to watch film to gear up for Weber State, which had a bye week to ready itself for the matchup of ranked opponents.Then, the electricity in the building went out. “You know what? The cards are stacked against us, and nobody is complaining,” MSU defensive back Ty Okada said. “Nah, we’re just going to come in, and we’re going to get the W by any means.”Indeed, with a superb defensive effort, the No. 9-ranked Bobcats improved to 6-1 for the season and 4-0 in Big Sky play with a 13-7 defensive slugfest Friday at No. 19 Weber State at Stewart Stadium. On ESPNU, that side of the MSU roster showcased a championship-caliber potential.“I like that team,” Weber State head coach Jay Hill said. “They deserve a lot of credit. They came in here and played hard-nosed, physical football with us and found a way to win.”MSU's defense deserves the attention. But the Bobcats had plenty of reasons not to win Friday. Their offense was one of them.Up until this point, the Bobcats hadn’t encountered a challenge like this. Weber State was favored by 1.5 points, according to BetMGM.In their first five FCS matchups, the Bobcats were expected to triumph by wide margins. And they lived up to that. They outscored those opponents, on average 42-10. They performed exactly how they wanted to.On offense, Matthew McKay was best in the FCS in passing efficiency. Isaiah Ifanse was seventh in rushing yards per game. MSU was enjoying a level of balance fans hadn’t seen in years.The Bobcats met a roadblock on Friday, though. Other than the one concluded by McKay's touchdown run, none of their drives lasted longer than 26 yards. Of the eight occasions they possessed the ball, they didn't earn a first down eight times, including five straight in the second half.After intermission, MSU rushed for 51 yards while McKay threw for 35. The Bobcats totaled three first downs. However, the Wildcats converted just one more.“We certainly want to be balanced,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said. “It certainly wasn’t in the cards for us tonight to have that explosive night offensively, but at the end of the day, we got the win. And we’ve got to keep improving offensively, there’s no question about it, but I know we’re a team that can win by leaning on its defense too, and that was evident tonight.”Granted, Weber State may be the best defensive front the Bobcats will face all season, and that includes Wyoming. And maybe this type of test exposed enough for the Bobcats to learn from.After the game, McKay said MSU’s struggles were a combination of the Wildcats performing well and the Bobcats not meeting their own expectations.The stats go on and on to prove that. The Bobcats rushed 43 times for 146 yards. McKay was 12-for-19 for 76 yards. Vigen said he was “for sure” frustrated by MSU’s lack of rushing production. But by the second half, the Bobcats were predictably running up the middle repeatedly, making themselves easy to defend.“We’ll have to take a good hard look at it,” Vigen said. “I’m sure there’s some things we could’ve done better, differently, whatever. But at the end of the day, we win as a team.”The Bobcats were also third in the country in scoring defense and turnover margin, having been tied for the national lead in interceptions and coughed up the ball just twice in their first six games.Friday, the Bobcats forced two fumbles in the third quarter, the turning point of the contest. MSU didn’t advance far with the ball, but it was enough for a pair of field goals.MSU’s best offense was its stellar defense.“They were in catch-up mode,” Vigen said. “If the tables were turned and we were in catch-up mode, I don’t know how that would’ve looked.”I’m not sure either.Close games like this one may not always go MSU’s way. Late in the game, McKay threw a pass — one of few it seemed — and it hit a Weber State defender in the hands before falling incomplete. The Wildcats were close several other times from turning those tables.One could say running the ball over and over and over was a safe way to maintain the lead. Wanna know what’s dangerous? Squandering possessions over and over and over. Some sort of offensive creativity — spark, twist, something — was badly needed.The Bobcats won, and of course that’s most important. That’s what they’ll hold onto.But they also recognize the need to learn from the game. After walking off the field, McKay was already eager to begin the film study he has become notorious for within the program.“There’s always room for improvement, especially coming from this game,” McKay said. “There’s a lot of things we left out there on the field.”Considering how well the Bobcats have played leading up to this point, maybe a moment to reflect will be best for the team in the long run.McKay credited the defense for helping the Bobcats win. He said that unit gives him confidence knowing, when things do go wrong, it likely won’t be long before he has the ball back in his hands.MSU has some excellent offenses yet to compete with in the conference. If its defense ever suffers, its offense best be ready to pick it up."There's going to come a time when the offense does the same thing for us," Okada said. "And we play for each other."

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.