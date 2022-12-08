The Basics
Time, date, place: 8:15 p.m. MT, Friday, Bobcat Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Bobcat Radio Network
Weather: 18 degrees, partly cloudy
COACHES
Coach Brent Vigen
Record: 23-4 Year: 2nd
Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State.
Coach Mike London
Record: 23-15 Year: 4th
London was previously the head coach at Howard for two seasons before coming to William & Mary in 2019. Before the Tribe, London coached at Virginia and Richmond, winning the 2008 FCS title.
Impact players: Montana State
WR Willie Patterson
Patterson has been the No. 1 receiver for Montana State all season and led the Bobcats with three catches for 53 yards and a touchdown against Weber State last Saturday. His biggest play came on a 47-yard catch and run for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, dragging a defender into the end zone with him. Patterson has 567 receiving yards and nine touchdowns this season.
QB Sean Chambers
Playing alongside fellow quarterback Tommy Mellott, Chambers once again found the end zone in the Bobcats’ first playoff game. Along with his 18th rushing score of the season, Chambers also threw for two touchdowns, one to Patterson (47 yards) and the other to tight end Derryk Snell (28 yards). He’ll look to continue making explosive plays against William & Mary.
DB Ty Okada
While typically defending the pass with the rest of the secondary, Okada played closer to the line of scrimmage against WSU with two sacks in the first half. He also led the team with six tackles against the Wildcats. On the season, the second team All-Big Sky player has 63 total tackles and four tackles for loss.
Impact Players: William & Mary
RB Bronson Yoder
A staple of William & Mary’s offense is the rushing attack, which ranks fourth in the FCS with 276.7 yards per game. Yoder leads the way with 1,133 yards and 12 touchdowns on 177 carries this season. Against Gardner-Webb, the Tribe put up a program playoff record 306 total rushing yards, with Yoder posting 72 yards and two touchdowns.
LB John Pius
Not only was Pius named the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year, he was also recently named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award. Pius plays at both outside linebacker and defensive end, putting up a team-high 71 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. He’ll be the focal point of MSU’s offensive line in Friday’s contest.
QB Darius Wilson
Wilson has been the main quarterback for W&M this season with 2,190 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 522 yards and four touchdowns this season. Against Gardner-Webb, Wilson went 14 of 24 for 240 yards and three touchdowns, along with 89 rushing yards.
Key facts
— No. 4 seed Montana State is coming off a 33-25 victory over Weber State in the FCS second round last Saturday.
— No. 5 seed William & Mary is coming off a 54-14 win over Gardner-Webb in the FCS second round last Saturday, putting the Tribe at 11-1 on the season.
— W&M is on a program-record eight game win streak. The Tribe also set new program playoff records in points (54), total yards (608), rushing yards (306) and forced turnovers (six) against Gardner-Webb.
— Last week’s game against Weber State marked just the second time this season that MSU has scored less than 37 points in a game. The first was when the Bobcats scored 28 points against Oregon State.
— This will mark the first meeting all-time between W&M and MSU. It’s also the third trip to the FCS quarterfinals for MSU since 2019.
— The Tribe are tied for eighth in scoring defense (19.83 points per game), sixth in third down conversion percentage allowed (31.6%) and tied for seventh in forced turnovers (24) in the FCS this season.
— The Bobcats have punted just one time in the past three games. During that stretch, MSU has scored 19 touchdowns and made nine field goals.
Bottom Line
After earning a first round bye, Montana State opened its 2022 FCS playoffs campaign with an impressive offensive showing against Weber State last Saturday. The Bobcats held a 33-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, with quarterback Sean Chambers accounting for three touchdowns. MSU finished with 388 rushing yards and 554 total yards of offense. Even when the Wildcats made a late push in the fourth quarter, it never felt like the game was slipping away from MSU.
The next foe is William & Mary, a team on an eight-game win streak, the latest of which came in dominant fashion over Gardner-Webb in the FCS second round. The Tribe is sound on both sides of the ball, with the fourth-best rushing attack in the FCS (276.7 yards per game) and a stout defense led by Buck Buchanan Award finalist outside linebacker John Pius and Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Rookie of the Year Jalen Jones.
The 8:15 p.m. kickoff Friday night doesn’t necessarily benefit either side, although MSU has previous experience with a similar late start against UC Davis on Oct. 1. The weather should also play a factor, with W&M not accustomed to playing in such cold conditions. With that in mind, and this MSU offense firing on all cylinders, the Bobcats should punch a ticket to the FCS semifinals for the third time since 2019.
The Pick
Montana State 38
William & Mary 21
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.