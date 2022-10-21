The Basics
Time, date, place: 1 p.m. MT, Saturday, Bobcat Stadium
TV: MTN/ESPN+
Radio: Bobcat Radio Network
Weather: 41 degrees
COACHES
Coach Brent Vigen
Record: 18-4 Year: 2nd
Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State.
Coach Jay Hill
Record: 64-36 Year: 9th
Hill previously spent 13 seasons at Utah as an assistant coach in various roles, including nine seasons as special teams coordinator. He also played at Ricks Junior College and Utah.
Impact players: Montana State
WR Willie Patterson
Patterson was simply one of the best players on the field when Montana State faced Northern Colorado, posting career-best numbers. He finished with seven catches for a career-high 148 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the second quarter. Patterson also currently leads the Big Sky Conference with eight receiving touchdowns this season.
QB Tommy Mellott
After missing the two previous games with a concussion, Mellott returned to the starting lineup against UNC. Mellott finished 15 of 19 for 217 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions as the Bobcats’ passing attack was on full display. MSU will look to return to its two-quarterback system that was so effective to start the season, with Mellott and Sean Chambers taking snaps under center.
DE Kenneth Eiden IV
When MSU defensive end Brody Grebe was ejected in the second quarter against UNC, Eiden was one of the backup D-ends to step up in his absence. Eiden, a Bozeman High graduate, has played well throughout this season in that D-end rotation with 17.5 total tackles and 3.5 sacks, including 1.5 sacks against UNC. He’ll look to rise to the occasion once again this weekend.
Impact Players: Weber State
LB Winston Reid
Through six games, Reid is Weber State’s leading tackler with 44 total tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss. Reid also has an interception, a forced fumble and three quarterback hits on the season. WSU has a vaunted rushing defense (No. 10 among FCS teams), but Reid will need to be a key contributor to slowing down MSU’s efficient rushing offense (No. 2 in the FCS).
CB Eddie Heckard
Heckard has been a standout in WSU’s secondary for several years now, with two first team All-Big Sky selections in 2020 and 2021, and second team All-Big Sky in 2019. In 2022, Heckard has 27 total tackles, six pass breakups and an interception. His six pass breakups are currently tied for fourth in the Big Sky.
QB Bronson Barron
After dealing with injuries last season, Barron is back to full strength in 2022. Through six games, Barron is 109 of 166 for 1,434 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. The WSU offense currently ranks third among Big Sky teams (37.3 points per game) and the Wildcats have scored 40-plus points in four of six games this season.
Key facts
— No. 3 Montana State is coming off a 37-14 victory over Northern Colorado last Saturday.
— No. 5 Weber State is coming off a 42-7 road win over Portland State last Saturday, putting the Wildcats at 6-0 on the season.
— MSU leads the all-time series 31-21-3, including a 15-10-1 record at Bobcat Stadium.
— The Bobcats are looking to win their 17th straight home game on Saturday, which would break the program record and extend the FCS-leading streak. This will also mark the first top-five matchup on record at Bobcat Stadium.
— WSU has won eight straight games dating back to last season, which is the longest active win streak in the FCS and the second-longest in program history.
— WSU’s defense ranks among the very best in the FCS, including No. 8 in total defense (279.2 yards allowed per game) and No. 10 in rushing defense (88.5 ypg). The Wildcats also rank No. 2 in forced interceptions (12 total).
— MSU has picked off a pass against every FCS opponent the Bobcats have faced this season, with nine total. Nickelback Ty Okada intercepted a pass against Northern Colorado — the third of his career.
— MSU running back Lane Sumner has rushed for 406 yards, which ranks seventh in the Big Sky. Sumner has only appeared in three games this season.
Bottom Line
It doesn’t get much bigger than this for No. 3 Montana State during the regular season — outside of a certain rivalry game on Nov. 19 — when the Bobcats take on No. 5 Weber State this Saturday. MSU has been able to rely on its vaunted rush offense (281.1 yards per game) this season and the return of quarterback Tommy Mellott allows the Bobcats to return to their two-quarterback system. The defense has also been advantageous, picking off nine passes this season and forcing seven fumbles. That’s helped MSU overcome slow starts against Idaho State and Northern Colorado in recent weeks.
Against WSU, the Bobcats can’t afford to start slow. Not only do the Wildcats have a talented defense of their own (No. 8 in the FCS), but the offense is also operating at a high clip with 37.3 points per game. Ty MacPherson is one of the best wide receivers in the Big Sky and the three running back approach has produced a potent rushing attack (213 ypg). The Wildcats were also pretty banged up in last year’s contest — a 13-7 MSU win in Ogden, Utah — but are back to full strength in 2022.
This will be a key game to help identify the ceiling of this 2022 MSU team and will probably come down to the very end. But since it is at Bobcat Stadium, the slight edge goes to the home team.
The Pick
Montana State 27
Weber State 24
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.