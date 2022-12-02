The Basics
Time, date, place: 1 p.m. MT, Saturday, Bobcat Stadium
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Bobcat Radio Network
Weather: 25 degrees
COACHES
Coach Brent Vigen
Record: 22-4 Year: 2nd
Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State.
Coach Jay Hill
Record: 68-38 Year: 9th
Hill previously spent 13 seasons at Utah as an assistant coach in various roles, including nine seasons as special teams coordinator. He also played at Ricks Junior College and Utah.
Impact players: Montana State
TE Derryk Snell
Not only has Snell been one of the best outside blockers for the Bobcats this season, he also has a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown to his name. The latter came against Montana when he threw to a wide open Treyton Pickering for an 18-yard score in the fourth quarter. Snell’s versatility makes him a key piece for this Montana State offense in the postseason.
RB Isaiah Ifanse
While he hasn’t played a down for MSU since the FCS title game, Ifanse was recently cleared to return to action for the 2022 playoffs and the 2023 season. He is also listed as the starter on the Bobcats’ most recent depth chart. Ifanse should be an immediate boon to MSU’s backfield, especially given his All-American production in 2021 (1,623 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns).
LB Jory Choate
Several Montana natives made massive plays in the Brawl of the Wild on Nov. 19, including Choate on special teams. When a snap went over the head of UM punter Patrick Rohrbach and into the end zone, Choate recovered the ball to put the Bobcats up 21-7 in the first quarter. Choate, a Bozeman High graduate, is also the son of former MSU head coach Jeff Choate.
Impact Players: Weber State
LB Winston Reid
Not only has Reid been one of the best defensive players for Weber State, but he’s also been one of the best in the conference, earning first team All-Big Sky honors. During the regular season, Reid finished with a team-high 101 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, an interception and four forced fumbles. He ranked fifth in the Big Sky in total tackles and tied for sixth in TFLs.
CB Eddie Heckard
Along with Reid, Heckard was also named a first team All-Big Sky player last week. Heckard finished with 65 total tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and three quarterback hits. He’ll look to make an immediate impact against MSU once again, like when he picked off quarterback Tommy Mellott’s first pass in the initial meeting between these two teams.
RB Josh Davis
The two-time All-American running back is finally healthy again and he showed it in WSU’s first round playoff game against North Dakota. Davis finished with a team-high 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including a 30-yard score in the second quarter. Davis is another weapon added to a backfield that already includes leading rusher Dontae McMillan and Damon Bankston.
Key facts
— No. 4 seed Montana State is coming off a 55-21 victory over in-state rival Montana in the Brawl of the Wild on Nov. 19.
— Weber State is coming off a 38-31 win over North Dakota in the FCS first round last Saturday, putting the Wildcats at 10-2 on the season.
— MSU leads the all-time series 32-21-3, including a 16-10-1 record at Bobcat Stadium. The most recent matchup resulted in a 43-38 MSU win on Oct. 22.
— This will mark the second time MSU has faced an opponent twice in the same season. In 1976, the Bobcats beat North Dakota State 34-7 in the regular season and 10-3 in the FCS semifinals.
— WSU reached 10 wins in a season for just the sixth time in program history. It’s also the fourth time since 2017 — the beginning of Jay Hill’s tenure.
— The Wildcats have won 10 of their last 11 road games against FCS opponents, including 15 of 17 against Big Sky foes. The most recent loss came to MSU this season.
— MSU’s defense is tied for first in the FCS in fumble recoveries (15) and second in the Big Sky in sacks per game (2.45).
— The Bobcats average 45 points per game, which ranks first in the Big Sky and third in the FCS. The offensive line has only allowed 10 sacks this season, which is first in the conference and tied for sixth nationally.
Bottom Line
There’s an argument to be made that not only should Weber State have earned a seed in the FCS playoffs, but this top-10 matchup is more fitting for a quarterfinal or semifinal than the second round. Regardless, after the Wildcats defeated North Dakota 38-31 last weekend, Weber State and No. 4 seed Montana State will face off in Bozeman for the second time this season on Saturday. There probably won’t be four safeties this time, but there should still be plenty of offensive fireworks.
Both teams have their All-American running backs healthy for the rematch, with Josh Davis suiting up for the Wildcats and Isaiah Ifanse making his highly anticipated 2022 season debut for the Bobcats. WSU put up 330 total rushing yards in the win over UND, while MSU amassed 561 total yards of offense in a dominant 55-21 victory in the Brawl of the Wild on Nov. 19. The recently unveiled All-Big Sky teams also featured a combined 29 players from WSU (15) and MSU (14).
The last two meetings between these teams have been decided by a combined 11 points, meaning Saturday’s game should be another close one. The rushing attacks for both sides should be highly successful and it very well may come down to who has the ball last. But with MSU’s offense already operating at a high clip without Ifanse and the Bobcats hosting once again, the home team gets the edge.
The Pick
Montana State 37
Weber State 34
