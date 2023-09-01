The Basics
Time, date, place: 6 p.m. MT, Saturday, Bobcat Stadium
TV: SWX/ESPN+
Radio: Bobcat Radio Network
Weather: Sunny, 84 degrees
COACHES
Coach Brent Vigen
Record: 24-5 Year: 3rd
Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State.
Coach Paul Peterson
Record: 15-23 Year: 5th
Peterson has led Utah Tech since 2019 as the Trailblazers transitioned from Division II to FCS. He also has past coaching experience at Snow College, Sacramento State and Southern Utah.
Impact players: Montana State
LB Nolan Askelson
After spending the 2022 season as essentially a third starter at linebacker behind Callahan O’Reilly and Danny Uluilakepa, Askelson steps into an official starting role as a senior. He’ll also don the legacy No. 41 jersey and was named a captain. Askelson was fourth on the team in tackles last season (64 total) and had a season-high 12 tackles against Northern Colorado.
QB Tommy Mellott
Montana State will run the two-quarterback system once again in 2023, with Mellott sharing QB duties with Sean Chambers. Last season, Mellott dealt with some injuries but still surpassed 1,000 yards as both a rusher and a passer to earn second team All-Big Sky honors. Mellott should be one of the most explosive offensive players in the conference again this season.
DE Brody Grebe
The stats for Grebe in 2022 may not jump off the page — 30 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks — but the impact when passing the rusher was imperative to MSU’s success. It was also good enough to earn first team All-Big Sky and third team All-American honors. Grebe joins Askelson and Mellott as a captain this season and will look to add more accolades in 2023.
Impact Players: Utah Tech
WR Rickie Johnson
Much of Utah Tech’s offensive production from last season won’t return in 2023, with Johnson being one of the few exceptions. The Murrieta, California, native ranked second on the team with a career-high 40 catches for 697 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. That includes a school-record 277 yards and three touchdowns against rival Southern Utah.
DL Syrus Webster
Webster is the anchor of Utah Tech’s defensive line, leading the team in tackles for loss (10) and sacks (5.5) last season, along with 42 total tackles. The 5.5 sacks tied for first in the Western Athletic Conference and Webster earned first team All-WAC honors. Webster was also named to the Buck Buchanan Award watch list heading into the 2023 season.
LB Will Leota
After earning second team All-WAC honors in 2021, Leota improved to first team All-WAC at linebacker after leading the conference with 84 total tackles alongside teammate Tyrell Grayson. Leota posted double digit tackles in three games last season, including 16 in an upset win over Stephen F. Austin. The LB will be key in trying to slow down MSU’s rushing attack.
Key facts
— Montana State will open its 50th season at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday against Utah Tech. The Bobcats have won 20 consecutive home games, the longest active streak in the FCS and a program record.
— The Bobcats will defend a Big Sky Conference title for the first time since 2013. MSU won that season’s Gold Rush game 42-24 over Monmouth.
— Utah Tech is 0-2 in its all-time series against MSU. Both meetings were in Bozeman, where MSU won 61-7 on Sept. 15, 2007 and 23-20 on Sept. 12, 2009.
— This will be the third time Utah Tech will open a season against a ranked opponent since transitioning to the FCS. The Trailblazers opened the spring 2021 season with a 26-14 win over then-No. 22 Tarleton State and fell 56-33 to then-No. 7 Sacramento State in 2022.
— The Trailblazers are 0-12 all-time against Big Sky Conference opponents (0-6 in Division II, 0-6 in FCS). Utah Tech will face three Big Sky teams to start the 2023 season (MSU, Montana and Northern Arizona).
— MSU returns eight starters on offense, along with backup quarterback Sean Chambers. The Bobcats averaged 311.9 rushing yards per game and 42.9 points per game last season.
— The Bobcats also return seven starters on defense, including the entire defensive line. As a group, the MSU defense forced 28 turnovers in 2022, the most since the 1991-93 Bobcats forced 29 in three straight seasons.
Bottom Line
The Montana State football team looks to run it back in 2023, returning the majority of its key players from last season’s team that came up short in the FCS semifinals against South Dakota State. A week two rematch with the Jackrabbits looms, but first the Bobcats must handle Utah Tech in the annual Gold Rush game.
Utah Tech enters this game with a somewhat depleted roster; the Trailblazers lost their starting quarterback, top receiver, top running back and a handful of top defenders from 2022. That leaves plenty of unknowns entering 2023 for fifth-year head coach Paul Peterson’s squad. Utah Tech was able to build some momentum toward the end of last season, going 3-2 to close out 2022 with wins against Tarleton State, Southern Utah and then-No. 17 Stephen F. Austin. It’s unclear if that will be sustainable in 2023.
MSU will bring its vaunted rushing attack into 2023, but the Bobcats also hope to take more chances in the passing game with the additions of transfer receivers Lonyatta Alexander Jr. and Ty McCullouch. It’s also safe to say MSU wants more consistency defending the pass as well. Saturday’s game will be a good opportunity to test out both sides of the ball, along with new kicker/punter Brendan Hall. Even with some unknowns, MSU should win this tuneup for week two handily.
The Pick
Montana State 56
Utah Tech 10
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.