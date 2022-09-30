The Basics
Time, date, place: 8:15 p.m. MT, Saturday, Bobcat Stadium
TV: ESPNU/ESPN app
Radio: Bobcat Radio Network
Weather: 48 degrees
COACHES
Coach Brent Vigen
Record: 15-4 Year: 2nd
Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State.
Coach Dan Hawkins
Record: 32-25 Year: 6th
Hawkins previously served as head coach at Willamette (1993-97), Boise State (2001-05) and Colorado (2006-10) before returning to his alma mater UC Davis in 2017.
Impact players: Montana State
DT Sebastian Valdez
Montana State has called upon Valdez to be a consistent playmaker this season, and he lived up to expectations against Eastern Washington. Valdez finished with four tackles, including a sack, and hit EWU running back Micah Smith after MSU linebacker Callahan O’Reilly forced a fumble with 3 minutes, 43 seconds to play. He’s now tied for first in the Big Sky with 5.5 sacks this season and has also forced two fumbles.
RB Elijah Elliott
After getting just seven total carries in the first three games of the season, Elliott made his return to a prominent role in the MSU backfield against EWU last week. The Bobcats have been searching for a consistent starting running back all season and Elliott came through against the Eagles with 156 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Elliott should get another heavy workload against UC Davis on Saturday.
DB Ty Okada
Okada said after the EWU game that he tried to stay “even-keeled” during a turbulent second half. It helped that he made some key plays on the field, such as blocking a punt deep in Eagles territory late in the second quarter and recovering a fumble late in the fourth quarter. Through four games this season, Okada is second on the team in tackles (21 total) and also has three pass breakups.
Impact Players: UC Davis
DB Rex Connors
Anchoring the Aggies’ secondary is Connors, who leads the team in tackles (28) and interceptions (two) this season. Those figures also rank fourth and tied for second in the Big Sky, respectively. Connors also finished with a season-high 17 tackles in Davis’ 24-22 loss to No. 2 South Dakota State earlier this season. With Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers making his first start of the season, it will be up to players like Connors and fellow defensive backs Devon King and Chris Venable to challenge him.
RB Ulonzo Gilliam Jr.
Gilliam is one of the most dynamic offensive players in the Big Sky, proven by his ability to both run and catch the ball out of the backfield. He was named the preseason Big Sky Offensive Most Valuable Player and was named a first team All-Big Sky running back in 2021. So far this season, Gilliam has amassed 562 all-purpose yards, two touchdowns and a team-high 23 receptions. He also leads the Big Sky in rushing yards this season (365 yards on 54 carries).
QB Miles Hastings
Hastings currently leads the Big Sky in passing this season, going 113 of 171 for 1,041 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions so far. Last time out against Weber State, he finished 39 of 57 for 256 yards and a touchdown by throwing to eight different receivers. At the same time, Davis ranks just eighth in the Big Sky in total offense (22.5 points per game). Hastings is still the best FCS quarterback Montana State will face through the first five games and will look to continue his hot streak in primetime against the Bobcats.
Key facts
— Montana State is coming off a thrilling 38-35 win over then-No. 15 Eastern Washington in Cheney, Washington, last Saturday.
— UC Davis is coming off a narrow 17-12 home loss to then-No. 12 Weber State. That marked the Aggies’ third loss in four games to start the season.
— MSU leads the all-time series 6-1. The last game between the Bobcats and the Aggies ended in a 27-17 win for MSU in Davis, California, on Nov. 16, 2019.
— Davis running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. enters the game with 40 career touchdowns, which is tied for the most in program history for a non-quarterback (Matt Brown, Preston Jackson).
— MSU has the current longest active home win streak in the FCS, with the Bobcats winning 14 straight at Bobcat Stadium. The most recent loss was a 34-21 defeat to Sacramento State on Oct. 12, 2019.
— Quarterback Sean Chambers will be making his first start in an MSU uniform on Saturday. Chambers previously started 19 games during his time at Wyoming (2018-21).
— Through four games, Davis is the least penalized team in the Big Sky (16) and has allowed the fewest sacks (three). The Aggies’ offensive line is led by preseason All-Big Sky selections center Connor Pettek and guard Jake Parks.
Bottom Line
Both Montana State players and head coach Brent Vigen looked at the 38-35 road win over Eastern Washington last week as momentum-building victory. A matchup with UC Davis at home this Saturday in primetime will be a chance to prove it — without starting quarterback Tommy Mellott under center. Sean Chambers gets the start and while he’s been a more than capable runner — 345 yards and nine touchdowns on 51 carries — he hasn’t come into his own as a passer at MSU (9 of 21, 99 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions). He may not need to, though, if the Bobcats can replicate their rushing performance from the EWU game (355 total yards).
The Aggies, meanwhile, are coming in with a chip on their shoulders. Davis is a deceptive 1-3 team, featuring close losses to top-10 teams South Dakota State and Weber State. The Aggies also possess a dynamic offense led by quarterback Miles Hastings and running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. and an aggressive defense (eight forced turnovers this season). This will be an even bigger test than last week for MSU’s defense, a unit that has shown it’s susceptible to giving up big plays on the ground. Even with some uncertainty, the Bobcats have the advantage playing at home — where they’ve won 14 straight games — and can win if they continue finding ways to stay creative on offense with Chambers running the show.
The Pick
Montana State 28
UC Davis 24
